Mothers Are Deprived of Critical Healthcare Needs During Pregnancy and Postpartum

A 2021 report from the Journal of Women’s Health found that American women are more likely to die in pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum than any other developed high-income nation.

While maternal mortality rates in countries like the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Australia have gradually declined since 1990, the U.S. has continually risen. To add insult to injury, medical care in the United States, which includes maternal care, is consistently more expensive for patients than any other country in the world.

Appropriate and comprehensive maternal care is an indispensable requirement for the well-being of mothers. However, recent research by GoodRx has revealed a concerning statistic that nearly 60% of women who recently gave birth were unable to consult all of their desired healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Maternal Mortality Is Affecting Vulnerable Populations

The U.S. is the only developed country to see a gradual rise in maternal mortality rates, while other countries continue to see a decline. These rising numbers disproportionately affect families of color and rural and under-resourced communities.

A lack of access to maternal care services compounds the distressing increase in maternal mortality.

Lack of Access Beyond Basic Care

Shockingly, more than 5.6 million women reside in areas of the U.S. with either no or limited access to maternity care services. Shortages in access to maternal care services primarily impact rural, low-income, and minority communities.

While 88% of women receive basic care from an obstetrician (OB-GYN) throughout their pregnancy, an unmet need persists. More than half of mothers (57%) had HCPs they desired to consult during their pregnancy but were unable to do so. More mothers wish to consult doulas, midwives, genetic counselors, lactation consultants, mental health professionals, and nutritionists, if they had the opportunity.

Reasons for Lack of Care

The GoodRx study respondents cite various barriers, including availability, timing, financial constraints, transportation issues, and knowledge gaps. Financial barriers were particularly pronounced, with 31% of women reporting them as an impediment to accessing care.

The Importance of Comprehensive Maternal Care

Current data highlights the pressing need for comprehensive maternal care that encompasses all aspects of a woman's health during and after pregnancy. Adequate prenatal and postpartum care can significantly reduce the risk of complications and mortality, ensuring healthier outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Reducing rising pregnancy mortality rates is an essential step in protecting mothers' lives and the overall health of our nation. Better healthcare access can also enhance a mother's overall well-being and quality of life.

Comprehensive care should include extensive birth education, mental health support, nutritional guidance, and lactation consultations. These additions can help mothers navigate pregnancy and motherhood's physical, emotional, and psychological changes.

Bridging the Gap in Care

Changes must occur at individual and systemic levels to address barriers that prevent mothers from accessing necessary healthcare professionals both during pregnancy and postpartum.

At a systemic level, this requires a multifaceted approach that addresses healthcare disparities, financial obstacles, and transportation limitations. Sweeping changes can start with adequate community support programs and partnerships with local organizations that provide essential prenatal and postpartum services. Providing appropriate incentives for healthcare providers to practice in underserved areas can also help bridge the gap where access is scarce.

In addition, educational initiatives can empower women to advocate for their healthcare needs and be informed about available resources. When it comes to better birth and recovery outcomes for mothers, women who understand what to expect and how to make the best choices for their bodies are game changers.

How Midwives Can Elevate Maternal Health

One practical, evidence-based solution that can help bridge the gap in maternal care is better integration of midwives into the U.S. healthcare system. Midwives provide comprehensive care and support throughout pregnancy, including prenatal and postpartum checkups, nutritional counseling, comfort care, emotional support, and lactation consultations.

Studies have shown that integrating midwifery care improves outcomes for mothers and babies, including lower rates of cesarean sections, preterm births, and interventions. Furthermore, having a midwife as the primary caregiver can reduce family healthcare costs.

Midwifery is a care model built on respect, trust, and partnership between the caregiver and the mother. It prioritizes individualized care and honors each woman's physical, emotional, and cultural needs. This approach can yield better patient outcomes compared to a physician practice (OB-GYN), where they are typically strictly time-limited at each appointment. With midwives only attending around 10% of current U.S. births, there's a tremendous opportunity to expand access and improve maternal care for vulnerable populations.

All Mother's Deserve Adequate Support

Improving access to comprehensive maternal care is crucial for the health and well-being of all mothers, regardless of their race, income, or location. Addressing systemic barriers and promoting evidence-based solutions like midwifery care will make better maternal health care and support possible.

