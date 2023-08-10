Have The ‘Time of Your Life’ at Mountain Lake Lodge

Mountain Lake Lodge is located in Southwestern Virginia, where Highway 613 and 700 meet. It’s secluded in a gorgeous valley in the Blue Ridge Mountains. While you may feel miles away from anything, it’s only 4.5 hours from Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.

If you grew up in the 80s, you would instantly recognize the stone lodge as you approach, as this is where Dirty Dancing was filmed! And while you will have the time of your life seeing many famous movie locations, that isn’t the only reason to come to this beautiful mountain retreat. Mountain Lake has gorgeous hiking trails, outdoor activities, exquisite dining, and various accommodations.

Mountain Lake Lodge: Have the Time of Your Life

Located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Mountain Lake Lodge, is the ideal place to have the time of your life as it mixes modern amenities and a variety of accommodations with numerous outdoor activities, nostalgia, and family fun.

Modern and Rustic Accommodations

Visitors started visiting Mountain Lake in the mid-1800s, and many of the original cabins still stand today. Various accommodations are available, from the standard rooms in the Main Stone Lodge to rustic cabins and fully equipped 2-3 or 4-bedroom homes.

During our stay, we were in the Chestnut Lodge. The double queen room is perfect for families, offering a sofa bed so the kids don’t have to fight over sleeping together. You also have a full kitchenette with a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffee maker. The sweeping floor-to-ceiling fireplace is perfect for cool fall and winter nights.

The Chestnut Lodge doesn’t have air conditioning, but they offer box fans for guests, and the room has a ceiling fan. The valley cools down in the evenings, and sleeping with open windows was quite pleasant! Each room also has a private porch with rocking chairs for the ultimate place to unwind. Dirty Dancing fans can request room 232 in the main lodge (where Patrick Swayze stayed during filming) or rent the Virginia Cottage, best known as Baby’s Cabin- where the Houseman Family stayed in the movie.

Farm-to-Table Dining

The dining is five-star in every way. Chef Michael Porterfield has been at the Lodge for 34 years and is passionate about locally sourced farm-to-table dining. He loved sharing stories about Patrick Swayze and the cast and crew, and he said nobody had a clue what a cult classic the little movie filmed in the Virginia Mountains would become.

Fun Fact- During the 1987 filming of Dirty Dancing, Chef Michael gave Patrick Swayze a ride to the store on the back of his motorcycle!

We began each morning with a breakfast buffet at Harvest and enjoyed everything from BBQ pork belly to chicken, waffles, and cheddar grits- all of the southern staples. There is a large variety of items, and it is an excellent start to the day.

Dining Venues – Several Different Choices

For lunch, we dined at the Salt Pond Pub. This al fresco restaurant has a small but fantastic menu of fresh-made pizzas and some light fare. The crust on the pizza is delicious, and you can tell it’s homemade. There is also a Virginia Ale Trail on tap from local breweries.

We enjoyed two wonderful dinners at Harvest. Offering a beautiful cheese board featuring local cheeses, this could be a meal itself with a nice glass of wine. We dined on spinach ravioli, cast iron chicken, steak, and more – both dinners were equally fantastic.

If you are looking for casual pub fare, the Stoney Creek Tavern is open for dinner each evening, offering burgers and sandwiches.

Outdoor Fun for Everyone

There are 22 miles of hiking and biking trails for outdoor enthusiasts along the 2600-acre property. Pick up a trail map at the front desk, and map out your days exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Amenities Included in Your Resort Fee:

Outdoor pool (open seasonally)

Corn hole

Volleyball

Croquet

Badminton

Borrow movies and board games front the front desk

Playground

Other Amenities Available for an Extra Fee

The Adventure Center also offers Treetop Ropes Course & Ziplines, 3D Archery, Bubble Ball, Archery Tag, Escape Room, and Guided Gator Tours. My kids had a great time doing the treetops course – swinging from tree to tree. It’s not too high off the ground, so a great starter course for those who have never done a zipline before.

We also took the guided Gator tour- we covered so much of the property. The first half of the tour took us to Prospect Rock, where we saw black bears and views of the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains. We then headed down the mountain to go a thrilling 4360 feet above Bald Knob and take in the most breathtaking views, all the while getting a history of the property and how Mountain Lake came to be.

Despite the name Mountain Lake Lodge, you may have noticed I didn’t mention any activities, including a lake, because the lake dried up in 2008. It’s a bit of a geological mystery to everyone in the area, so much so that Virginia Tech students come to study it. “The last time the lake filled up was in 2020, and that was only a third of the way, and it quickly receded again”, said Heidi Stone, President and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge.

Dirty Dancing Filming Locations

When you drive in and see the beautiful stone lodge, you are instantly taken to Kellerman’s Mountain House, where Baby and Johnny danced the summer of 1963 away.

You can book the Kellerman’s Film Package, which includes two nights at Mountain Lake Lodge with a welcome cocktail, a souvenir glass, a gift bag with an exclusive Kellerman’s beach towel, a special screening of the movie, a $200 dining credit, and a scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt takes you around the property to 11 original filming locations from the movie, and it’s so much fun. We recreated scenes from the film and laughed as we quoted our favorite lines. And while the lake may have dried up, the cinder blocks that Patrick Swayze stood on during “The Lift” in Dirty Dancing are still in the same place they stood in 1987, and it’s a fun photo opp without getting in the water!

Kellerman's Gift Shop

Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop and grab Dirty Dancing merchandise before leaving. The all-new Kellerman’s Gift Shop is now open. Jeremiah McKendree, vice president of retail and recreation, said, “The hottest seller is the ringer tee like Johnny’s cousin, Billy, wore in the movie. The merchandise is exciting, and shoppers are intrigued by the store’s design which is fashioned after the well-known studio where Baby learned to dance.”

The collection of Dirty Dancing merchandise and memorabilia is also available online.

Dirty Dancing Weekends

According to Heidi Stone, one-third of Mountain Lake Lodge's guests are avid fans of the film and come exclusively for that reason. They host exclusive Dirty Dancing-themed weekends each year and sell out fast! “If you want the ultimate movie experience, come to Dirty Dancing weekends. Guests come as their favorite characters; we play the movie on the front lawn and have a great time.”

2024 Dates for Dirty Dancing Weekends

July 26 to 28

August 23 to 25

September 13 to 15

October 25 to 27

These weekends sell out far in advance, be sure to book early. You cannot book these online; call directly to secure your reservation at 540-626-7121.

On our last night at Mountain Lake Lodge, we watched Dirty Dancing, and it was a real pinch-me moment to watch one of my favorite movies- in the exact location it was filmed. Whether you are a Dirty Dancing fan like me or an outdoor enthusiast, you will have the time of your life!