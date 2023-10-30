Move Over, Disney and Universal: Regional Theme Parks May Shape the Future

Universal Orlando Resort’s third park, Epic Universe, is slated to open in 2025. In California, teams at Disneyland Resort are working on a major rezoning effort that will give them room to expand for years to come.

While America’s biggest theme parks have their eyes on expansion, they have competition from other regions.

Disney and Universal continue to lead the industry in annual attendance. However, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), some experts believe the future of theme parks exists outside of Florida and California entirely.

American Heartland announced a $2 billion initiative to build the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in northeast Oklahoma, slated to open in 2026, according to Business Wire. Universal also recognizes the importance of emerging regional markets. That company plans to build a theme park “concept” for families in Frisco, Texas, and a year-round horror-themed experience in Las Vegas.

This level of development happening outside Florida and California is no surprise to industry experts, who say demand for regional parks is rising. Their affordability and proximity for families are more enticing and, as a result, are becoming more lucrative.

Regional Parks Offer More Affordable Options

A local amusement park offers lower rates for families looking to enjoy quality time without breaking the bank. The same cannot be said of major theme parks. A 1-day ticket to Walt Disney World starts at $109 per person, but that price is limited to a select number of days in the off-season. Most adult 1-day tickets to Disney World range from $144 to $189 per person through the end of 2023.

As vacations to America’s top-visited theme parks become more expensive, smaller regional parks can save the family’s bank account. Take Knott’s Berry Farm as an example. Located just a few miles from Disneyland Resort, a 1-day ticket to Knott’s starts at $59.99. Even an annual pass to Legoland in San Diego starts at $179.99 — still less than a 1-day ticket at Disneyland Resort with access to both theme parks. Prices for Disneyland tickets are as high as $244 per person through the end of 2023.

Scott McConkey, founder of Miles With McConkey, believes that lower price points keep families coming back to regional parks. “If smaller regional theme parks can sustain a price point below that of Disney World and offer a unique proposition value, they have an opportunity to grow.” While he admits it is near impossible to compete with Mickey Mouse and Star Wars, several regional parks “offer superior thrill rides and plenty of family rides and entertainment.”

Not only are ticket prices lower at regional theme parks, but transportation and hotel rates may also be lower by comparison, especially if the park is within driving distance of a family’s home.

Ideal for Families With Young Kids

Theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are the ideal family destinations. At the same time, both are behemoths in size and scale. Walt Disney World, for instance, covers roughly 30,000 acres. Regional parks may be the perfect solution for families with young kids who want a manageable day.

Families seeking to keep things simple and doable in just a day or two will benefit from visiting regional parks. Travels With The Crew founder Alicia Richards notes that smaller parks, “are the perfect size for families with small kids.” In particular, Richards recommends families consider, “Lagoon in Utah, Lake Compounce in Connecticut, and Hersheypark in PA. Disney is great but can be overwhelming for small ones if you want to spend the whole day at the park.” Most of these destinations can be enjoyed in just one day, whereas Disney and Universal parks require multiple days and nights at a hotel.

Regional Parks Highlight Demand for Entertainment

Ultimately, the rise in popularity of regional theme parks traces to a surge in demand for family entertainment. As the Walt Disney Company reports an increase in revenue for its parks, many travelers are also seeking closer, more affordable options.

Adam Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders, points out that, “People are craving entertainment and currently traveling more than ever. There is a new theme park that was just announced in Oklahoma that is coming in 2026, that has an estimated price tag of $2 billion! Obviously, you wouldn’t spend that kind of money on something that there wasn’t a demand for.”

Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometimes Home, notes that, “smaller regional parks are good for the industry as a whole” and “the crowds they bring in help the industry as a whole for future generations of theme-park attendees.” While most of these parks don’t look like Disney or Universal in scope and grandeur, “They inspire visitors to continuously seek out thrill rides and unique themed entertainment experiences, which ultimately adds to the attendance success of the big players.”

A trip to Disney World is a rite of passage for many families, with many saving for years for that once-in-a-lifetime trip. In the meantime, the amusement park around the corner from home can inspire guests to continue attending parks for decades to come.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.