Unforgettable Movie Moments: 25 Opening Scenes That Left a Lasting Impression

First impressions in movies can be important. Some opening scenes cast a line, get you hooked, and reel you in, getting you invested in the story and characters instantly. Here are 25 sensational starts to some of the best films.

1. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

At the top of the list is Inglourious Basterds, and if you've seen the movie, you know why. The first 17 minutes is a movie in itself, as Shoshana and her family hide from a Nazi. In less than 20 minutes, we meet our villain and one of our protagonists, and it gets your heart pumping with fear.

2. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

This one is up there too, as the first few minutes of Raiders of the Lost Ark are gripping. The protagonist makes his way through a dense jungle as he's betrayed by people he thought were on his side. He makes it to a temple, avoiding booby traps until one trips him up, leading to the temple dramatically collapsing.

3. Up (2009)

Few movies can illicit such intense emotions in the first few minutes. The beginning of Up tells a heartfelt love story of a couple who have known each other since childhood. It's sweet and endearing until the woman dies, leaving viewers with immense pain and sorrow for characters they've known for five minutes.

4. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is an iconic movie from start to finish, and the opening scene is perfection. The opening bank robbery scene introduces the audience to the Joker and how truly heartless and evil he is, taking out his own men without hesitation. It's fast-paced and gripping, reeling viewers in right away.

5. The Lion King (1994)

The OG film has one of the most memorable opening scenes, as all the animals ceremoniously gather to welcome their new prince. Everything is stunning and soothing, from the music to the melting sunset to the animals moving almost in sync.

6. Scream (1996)

Everyone was shocked when 90s It-girl, Drew Barrymore, was brutally slaughtered within 10 minutes of the movie starting. The movie opening is powerful enough, as the villain on the phone is creepily playful as the situation becomes more and more sinister, but losing Drew right away is jarring.

7. The Social Network (2010)

The movie starts with Mark Zuckerberg getting dumped in a college bar. While it's not the most exciting opening scene, it perfectly sets up Mark's character as an arrogant and selfish jerk. While his relationship with Erica Albright is not central to the movie, it does spur his hateful actions toward the women on campus, which leads to the creation of Facebook.

8. Watchmen (2009)

Movie fans agree that Watchmen‘s dramatic opening credits are hard to beat. It explains the world the movie takes place in and how superheroes fit into, setting up the movie quickly and artfully.

9. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

The opening scene on the beaches in Saving Private Ryan is terrifyingly realistic. The intensity and rawness of the scene are the perfect start to this heartwrenching and emotionally rough movie.

10. Pulp Fiction (1994)

The opening scene in Pulp Fiction is seemingly slow, as a couple has a passionate yet casual conversation about robbing banks and other businesses while sitting in a diner booth. They talk about how no one ever robs restaurants, and as their conversation ends, they both take out guns and hold up the diner.

11. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under starts with a beautiful journey through the Australian wilderness. The little boy in the movie gets out of bed and excitedly runs outside to explore. He climbs to the top of a cliff to help a giant eagle but nearly falls to his death, only to be recused by the magnificent bird, all within six minutes.

12. National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure's opening scene stands out because it's vastly different than the rest of the movie and sets up all the characters quickly. It opens with men venturing through the Canadian Arctic and uncovering a ship stuck in the snow. After finding what they're looking for on the ship, the men turn on each other, leading to explosions and other drama.

13. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

This movie throws you into the action right away as people are running from zombies in a barn. Several people die within the first few minutes, creating a sense of dread and intensity in the viewer, which is the perfect vibe for enjoying the rest of this crazy film.

14. Baby Driver (2017)

Another movie that starts off on a high-paced, action-packed note. We get to meet the main character and watch his goofy playfulness, despite the seriousness of the situation. Along with the main character, we watch a bank robbery go down from outside the bank, leading to the wild driving scene that kicks off the vibe of the movie.

15. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is one of my favorite movies and the opening scene is supremely important for the film, as we learn about the earth's situation and the main characters. The nightmares Cooper has in the very beginning of the movie come full circle in the end, wrapping up the movie beautifully.

16. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Once Upon a Time in the West starts with a suspenseful build-up as the men wait for battle. A fly gets trapped in the barrel of a gun, creating a strange and memorable moment that bleeds into the arrival of a train. The slow-paced scene is impactful, creating suspense until the big moment when everything starts.

17. Drive (2007)

The opening scene of Drive is fittingly a car chase scene that sets up the movie's vibe well. No matter how many times I watch it, it's still exhilarating and captivating. And there's hardly any dialogue in the first nine minutes, but the sound work is sensational.

18. The Godfather (1972)

One of the most iconic movies of all time, it's no surprise The Godfather made this list. The cinematography and artistic choices are brilliant, as viewers can feel the Godfather's immense power before he even shows up on the screen or speaks.

19. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Most Wes Anderson films have spectacular intros that can feel dry and colorful simultaneously. The beginning of The Royal Tenenbaums is one of my favorites, as we learn each character's backstory in a whimsical and fun way.

20. The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Prince of Egypt starts with one of the most beautiful and heartfelt musical numbers as the Jewish people try to escape the wrath of the Egyptians, who are trying to drive them out of their homes.

21. Alien (1979)

The opening scene in Alien is simple but impactful, as the camera moves through the ship, setting up the eerie environment. One online cinephile noted how impactful it is to watch “the slow dread of the opening credits and the camera creeping through the ship.”

22. Children of Men (2006)

Children of Men starts off with one long shot that keeps you hooked the whole time. This single shot informs the viewer of the dystopian future, the main character's detachment, and the chaos of the world.

23. Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights opens with a long tracking shot as we're taken into the club and introduced to almost all of the central characters, including Jack, Amber, Reed, Buck, Rollergirl, and Dirk, with the last one getting a special close-up, slow-motion shot.

24. Touch of Evil (1958)

One of the older films on my list, Touch of Evil, starts with a cliche but still powerful scene. We're introduced to most of the characters and the movie's absurdity. And we get a wild explosion that gets the action going.

25. Casino Royale (2006)

Many of the James Bond movies have excellent opening scenes, but one of my favorites is Casino Royale. It does a wonderful job of setting the movie's tone with a captivating black-and-white scene that is hard to forget.

