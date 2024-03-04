These 25 Movie Bloopers Were Too Good To Cut

Most film fans know about the famous movie bloopers over the years. From Spartacus's many anachronisms to Star Wars: Episode IV‘s headbanging Imperial Stormtrooper, movies have included bloopers for decades. A blooper can be a mistake they didn't notice until after the movie's premiere or an error a director kept for aesthetic or narrative enhancement. How many of these did you miss?

1. American Beauty (1999)

This turn-of-the-millennium dark comedy captivated minds with its sardonic glimpse of dysfunctional American suburbia. The scene where Lester Burnham finally loses patience with his family and throws a dish at the wall was improvised. The shocked expressions on his wife and daughter's faces are real — Kevin Spacey was supposed to drop it on the floor but decided on a more dramatic culmination.

2. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron didn't do B-movies; his visions always take so long to realize that when they come, you best be ready. Titanic is no exception, dominating the box office with its epic scale and handsome leading man. Who knew that “I'm the king of the world!” was not in James Cameron's script? This memorable piece of cinema canon was entirely improvised, and DiCaprio inadvertently created screen history.

3. The Godfather (1972)

Isn't it remarkable how chance encounters become serendipitous in film? One such moment was when a stray cat wandered onto Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather movie set. Without explaining why, Coppola handed Marlon Brando the feline, letting the magic happen. The cat gives Vito Corleone an air of gravitas as he listens to Bonasera's pleas.

4. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The epic scene in which Indiana Jones interrupts René Belloq's Ark of the Covenant unsealing, aiming a rocket launcher at the procession before being captured, shows a fly landing on Belloq actor Paul Freeman's face. It appears he inadvertently swallows the fly, but this effect was added in post-production, adding a darker undertone to Belloq's evil genius.

5. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Thor fans weren't enamored with the second installment of the series, but it had its moments — thanks to Chris Hemsworth's on-screen charisma. One such moment is when Thor places his hammer on an apartment coat rack. Seeing the great superhero judging the coat rack worthy of hosting the mighty Mjolnir brought a laugh in movie theaters, though it started as an improvised Hemsworth gag.

6. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Guy Ritchie's debut feature film is a modern British crime comedy masterpiece that charts the exploits of backstreet organized criminals in London. In the scene in which Nick the Greek is summoned to fearsome crime boss Rory Breaker's residence, he famously drops his drink, smashing Breaker's glass coffee table. Nick's expression of shock is real — he didn't plan to drop his glass. Ritchie kept the hilarious blooper, even writing a connected scene where a henchman thinks twice before handing Nick another drink in a subsequent meeting.

7. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

In Martin Scorsese's award-winning biopic, a memorable scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey shows the latter's character performing an odd ritual. Seated for lunch, the actor thumps his chest, humming a bizarre, nondescript tune as an awkward DiCaprio looks on. McConaughey was performing a calming method he used before shooting a scene, which Scorsese loved and used in the film.

8. Bound by Honor (1993)

This low-budget Los Angeles Latino gang movie was a cult favorite in the United Kingdom, where it was known by its former title, Blood In, Blood Out. For those who saw the film, they will remember a scene in which the protagonist's 12-year-old cousin Juanito dies after discovering his brother's hidden smack stash. As his mom cries over Juanito's “lifeless” body, we can see the child actor Noah Verduzco clearly flinching. One must imagine they tried several takes, but the poor kid just couldn't act dead enough.

9. The Martian (2015)

Donald Glover plays astrophysicist Rich Purnell in Ridley Scott's box office hit based on Andy Weir's debut novel. In a short scene, Purnell speaks to a colleague before deciding he needs more coffee. Running for the kitchen, Glover falls in real life, and his co-star attends to him. Purnell says, “I'm fine,” and continues his charge to the kitchen. Ridley Scott liked the moment, which he felt suited Rich's character.

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers charts the tense buildup to a vast war between Sauron's army and the rest of Middle Earth. As Saruman's evil host gathers, war-torn Rohan is falling, and one moment shows a forlorn Eowyn looking over the city as Rohan's standard rips from its flagpole in the violent wind. Of course, director Peter Jackson loved the symbolism, so he kept the shot.

11. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes stars Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe in a gilded Hollywood musical classic with one of the greatest bloopers ever. During the “Ain't There Anyone Here For Love?” musical performance, a dancer knocks Russell into the swimming pool as he dives over her. Russell is quoted in Richard Buskin's book, Blonde Heat: The Sizzling Screen Career of Marilyn Monroe, saying she wasn't supposed to get wet, though they kept the shot. Sadly for the poor dancer, the mistake got him fired.

12. Django Unchained (2012)

In Quentin Tarantino's Western movie about a vengeful renegade, Calvin Candie uncovers Django and Schultz's secret ploy, slamming his hand on the table in rage. However, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Candie, smashed a glass during the take, cutting his hand. We can see him in the final cut, holding his arm straight in apparent shock and inspecting his blood-soaked fingers at the end of the scene. For anyone who thought it looked accidental when they watched the film, they were right; kudos to DiCaprio for improvising so well.

13. The Hateful Eight (2015)

In another Quentin Tarantino entry, Kurt Russell broke guitarists' hearts when he smashed a 145-year-old Martin acoustic by accident. In a Focus on Film interview, Russell revealed how he had spoken to Tarantino during filming about when he should stop acting, with the director instructing him to stop when told. Sadly for the Martin Museum, who donated the guitar, Russell smashed the real guitar in the same take, not realizing a replacement would be used in another shot. His co-star Jennifer Jason Leigh shows genuine horror in the scene, as she knew it was the original guitar.

14. Rain Man (1988)

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise won hearts in the much-praised Rain Man, a film about autism and brotherhood. In a famous phone booth scene, Raymond reveals flatulence as his upset brother tries to escape the situation. What we didn't know was Hoffman had dropped a real one as a joke on his co-star — that cheeky actor.

15. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The late and great Robin Williams is famous for many iconic roles, including the family comedy-drama Mrs. Doubtfire. There are several memorable scenes in the movie, such as when Daniel Hillard plants his face on a cake, smothering it with frosting lest the visiting social worker blow his cover. However, as he pours tea, globs of frosting fall into the teacup — an unplanned event. Williams improvises brilliantly, saying, “There you go, dear. Oh! You've got your cream and sugar. It's a little cappu-tea-no!”

16. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Sir Ian McKellen is reportedly 5 feet 11 inches tall, putting him way above Sir Ian Holm's 5 feet 5 inches, making Gandalf the perfect foil for Bilbo. When Gandalf visits his old friend's hobbit cottage in the Shire, he first turns and bangs his head on a chandelier, then promptly turns straight into a rafter. A wry smile betrays McKellen's reaction to a real-life bump, giving the scene humor before the dark ring revelation.

17. Barton Fink (1991)

Perhaps the greatest accidental blooper in the Coen Brothers' canon is the end scene in Barton Fink when the writer sees a pretty woman on the beach. “You're very beautiful,” says the playwright. “Are you in pictures?” With perfect timing, a seagull dives into the sea, bringing the co-directors a perfect ending and metaphor for Fink's Hollywood meltdown.

18. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Chris Pratt is renowned for his on-set buffoonery and hilarious improv game, leading to dozens of great blooper reels. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill brings the Orb to the Collector in Knowhere, sparking a Pratt joke. He almost drops the Orb before snatching it from midair, adding comic relief to the scene. Although Pratt later revealed that it was intentional, he made it look so accidental his co-stars believed it wasn't.

19. Blade Runner (1982)

In the scene when replicant Pris meets her designer, J.F. Sebastian, at first, she runs from him before he invites her in for dinner. Actress Daryl Hannah, who plays Pris, smashed her arm into a parked car during her character's escape, cutting herself badly on the elbow. Director Ridley Scott injured his actress, but in exchange found some cinema gold.

20. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise loves stunts, and while unionized stunt actors must despair at the work he has cost them over the years, he deserves respect for his dedication to realism. However, sometimes it doesn't go to plan — in a famous fight scene in Mission: Impossible, Cruise performed a roundhouse kick on a fellow stuntman, catching him clean on the jaw.

21. Scent of a Woman (1992)

Al Pacino delivers a fine performance as a mercurial, blind military veteran under the charge of a preparatory student for Thanksgiving weekend. Pacino's acting process is famously meticulous; he opted not to use peripheral vision in the shoot to mimic a sight disability. Pacino's fastidious method is responsible for the moment he crosses a busy intersection and falls over a trash can.

22. Rocky (1976)

One of Rocky‘s most iconic moments is the Rocky Balboa training montage, which includes the character running through the streets of Philadelphia. As he runs through the Italian Market, he turns and a man throws an orange at him. Legend has it the vendor didn't know what was happening and it was a spontaneous gesture caught on film.

23. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Shooting in New York City is known for being tricky, and this was still the case in the '60s, even with fewer people and cars to shout at. Dustin Hoffman discovered this during a scene where he and Jon Voight almost collide with a taxi. “I'm walkin' here!” screams Hoffman's character, though in reality, it was Hoffman himself losing patience with the driver who was unaware there was a film happening.

24. Passengers (2016)

This romantic science fiction drama involves a sleeper ship set on a 120-year voyage to a new settler planet. Starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, the couple shares a tender kiss at one point, but not before bumping awkwardly in their space suits and giggling. Director Morten Tyldum liked the intimate moment so much that he kept it in the movie.

25. Pretty Woman (1990)

Julia Roberts captured many hearts in her breakthrough movie role. She played a prostitute hired by a dashing millionaire for a week, leading to a whirlwind romance. The necklace scene where Edward snaps the jewelry box on Vivian's fingers was intended for the gag reel. However, Roberts was so enchanting with her response that it stayed in the movie — even making the official trailer.