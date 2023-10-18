14 Movie Couples Whose Love Stories Ended in Heartbreak

Watching movies with love stories that end in heartbreak can have you reaching for the tissues. We love to watch two people fall in love, only to have the world rip them apart in the most devastating ways possible. If you're looking for a good cry over broken love, here are 14 movies that will leave you broken.

1. Brief Encounter (1945)

Brief Encounter is a British romantic drama following an extramarital love affair in England before WWII. It stars Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard, Stanley Holloway, and Joyce Carey.

2. Anna and the King (1999)

Anna and the King is a biographical period drama loosely based on the 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam. It depicts a fictional account of the diaries of Anna Leonowens. Anna and the King stars Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat in the titular roles.

3. Blue Valentine (2010)

Blue Valentine is a romantic drama following a married couple (Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling), shifting back and forth between their courtship and marriage dissolution several years later.

4. The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains of the Day is a British-American drama film following an English butler (Anthony Hopkins) overlooking his boss (James Fox). Twenty years later, he seeks out the housekeeper (Emma Thompson) while regretting his loyalty to his former employer. It also stars Christopher Reeve, Hugh Grant, Ben Chaplin, and Lena Headey.

5. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

500 Days of Summer is a romantic comedy-drama film employing a nonlinear narrative structure. It follows a man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) reflecting on memories of his failed relationship (Zooey Deschanel).

6. Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is a survival drama film following a man (Tom Hanks) stranded alone on an island after his plane crashes into the Pacific at Christmas time. It also stars Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy, and a Wilson volleyball.

7. Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca is a romantic drama set during World War II. It follows an American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) choosing between a woman he loves (Ingrid Bergman) or helping her husband (Paul Henreid) escape from Casablanca to continue fighting the Germans.

8. Lost in Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation is a romantic comedy-drama following a fading Hollywood movie star (Bill Murray) traveling to Tokyo to promote whiskey. He meets and befriends an estranged American and college graduate (Scarlett Johansson). It also stars Giovanni Ribisi and Anna Faris.

9. In the Mood for Love (2000)

In the Mood for Love is a romantic drama following a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung). Their spouses engage in an affair together and slowly develop feelings for each other.

10. La la Land (2016)

La La Land is a romantic musical comedy-drama starring Ryan Gosling as a struggling jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress. They fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles, California. It won seven Golden Globes and six Academy Awards.

11. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Call Me by Your Name is based on the novel of the same name, where a teenager and one of his professor-father's students fall in love over one summer in Italy. As they navigate sneaking around with each other and jealously throughout the film, it ultimately ends in heartbreak for the couple.

12. My Best Friend's Wedding

Julianne (Julia Roberts) is focused on her career because she always assumed she'd marry her best friend because of their pact. But after he tells her he's engaged, she realizes she's been in love with him and she'll try everything she can to get him to love her instead.

13. Ghost (1990)

After a young banker is murdered, his spirit stays around his wife to protect her from the shady man who murdered him. In order to talk to her, he finds a local psychic who's able to get his messages to his wife.

The heartbreaking movie stars Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg.

14. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

When the famous playwright, William Shakespeare, is in need of money and new ideas, he finds a new muse in a woman he can't be with. But through this love comes one of his greatest works of all time.

Source: Reddit.