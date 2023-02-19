10 Movies About Detectives Who Lose Their Minds Over a Case

The best mystery movies aren't always about the crime or the events that unfold, but about the detective on the case.

And sometimes the mysteries are so interesting or difficult to solve that the detective investigating the issue begins to go a little bit nuts.

Redditor u/RappingFootLova asked r/MovieSuggestions for “movies with a detective or lead character who just deteriorates over time, going nuts, losing their mind trying to catch their perp, or solve their mystery.”

Movie lovers took to the thread to share their answers.

1. Halloween (1978)

This classic horror flick follows the famous story of Michael Myers, the brutal murderer who took out his sister when he was only six years old. Then he goes on a killing spree after he escapes from the police.

“We see Donald Pleasance’s character fixate on his perp to the point that he loses touch with reality,” shared u/RappingFootLova.

2. Rear Window (1954)

This 1950s psychological thriller is about a reporter who believes he witnesses a murder while recovering from an injury. His obsession over investigating this crime grows over the course of the film, as does the confusion on what is real and what is not.

3. Zodiac (2007)

The infamous Zodiac Killer is pursued in this fictional crime drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. The film follows a group of obsessive investigators trying to uncover the truth behind the mysterious Zodiac Killer and stop his reign of terror in the 1960s and 70s.

4. Shutter Island (2010)

When a murderer escapes from an insane asylum on a remote island, two detectives are assigned to investigate and bring the murderer back into captivity. But things become personal as the team dives deeper into the mysteries and crimes that occurred on the island.

This famous psychological horror starring Leonardo DiCaprio is one that you don't want to miss.

5. The Pledge (2001)

Jack Nicholson plays an obsessed retired detective in this crime drama. When he learns about the murder of a child, he soon retires and moves to the town where the crime occurred. But he must contend with the townspeople and their police force, who believe the case was already solved years ago. But did they get the right guy?

6. Se7en (1995)

There's a murderer on the loose in this crime thriller, which stops one seasoned detective from retiring right away. As he and his young teammate investigate the murders, they realize the killer is targeting people based on his interpretation of the seven deadly sins.

7. Insomnia (2002)

This crime drama is all about the relationship between the lead detective (Al Pacino) and the prime suspect (Robin Williams) in a teen's murder case. As they attempt to thwart each other's plans, things grow more complex between the two men.

8. Prisoners (2013)

When a lack of evidence forces the police to release their prime suspect in a child abduction case, the father of the missing girl (Hugh Jackman) takes the investigation into his own hands. What will a father do to reunite with his darling baby girl?

9. In the Mouth of Madness (1994)

An insurance investigator gets a bad feeling about a missing horror novelist's disappearance, recruiting the help of the novelist's assistant to uncover what really happened. They're on the hunt to find a manuscript left behind by the horror writer, but what will be revealed in its pages is a mystery.

10. The Conversation (1974)

When a private investigator is hired to surveil a young couple, he soon becomes obsessed with a strange conversation he overhears between the two. How far will his obsession go, and will he solve the case, or only make matters worse?

Check out any of these ten movies if you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.