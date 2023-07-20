Marvel Magic Unleashed: 12 Movies That Redefined The Theater Experience

In an online forum, one Marvel fan asked: “I just wanted to see what Marvel movie shook you while seeing it in theaters.” Viewers responded, and these were the 12 Marvel movies that rocked theaters.

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

“When it comes to special effects and sound design: Venom 2. The seats shook every time Carnage roared, and it was literally bone-chilling.”

2. Hulk (2003)

“The Hulk, is the only one I saw in theaters,” voted one Marvel lover. But a lot of fans disagree, saying this version was boring.

3. X-Men (2000)

One fan shared, “Avengers: Infinity War was so good in person, but I remember when X-Men came out, and my movies were so packed.” They concluded, “People were literally standing on the sides by far the best experience I had.” Another fan agreed, “X-Men is definitely underrated.”

4. Black Panther (2018)

One Marvel watcher stated, “Easily Black Panther during Black History Month. The vibes were crazy.” Another agreed, “I saw Black Panther opening night at the Grand Lake theater. So if you know, you know.”

This moviegoer stated, “It meant so much to see Black Panther for the first time, so much bigger than just a movie. Some of the most beautiful representations ever captured on film.”

Another fan volunteered, “I gotta go with Black Panther on this one. Seeing how far Coogler went with race and gender was a beautiful thing—bringing such vibrancy to a culture, the language, the music, THE VILLIAN! All so good.”

Finally, a fan suggested, “It's not out yet, but I imagine that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will shake so many people in theaters due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.” They concluded, “I never cry at films, even if it is really sad, but this may be the movie to make me cry.”

5. Blade II (2002)

A movie critic admitted, “I always forget that Blade is Marvel, laugh-out-loud!” Several upvoted that sentiment. However, one person added, “You hopefully will be reminded forever, soon. If they don't mess it up, the new Blade could draw some more people at age 40-50 to the MCU. I would enjoy Grandpa enjoying Blade again.”

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

“Before End Game and Spider-Man No Way Home, this was the best and still might be, but I love those others so much for other reasons,” says a Marvel fan.

7. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Several people nominated and upvoted Captain America: Civil War. Someone admitted, “I wish I'd gotten to see that one in theatres. By far my favorite MCU movie.” However, one person disagreed, “I don't like Civil War; that movie feels so pointless.”

8. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

One fan stated, “Avengers Endgame was amazing. The imagery of the final battle was just like a fold-out of the big final crossover of a comic book.” They continued, “That alone has had me cry some happy tears a few times. Cap with the hammers, “Avengers Assemble,” I AM IRON MAN!!”

Another viewer shared, “British cinema audiences aren't totally silent, but they are a lot less involved/vocal than what I've heard about American audiences. Until Endgame.”

They elaborated, “Laughs, gasps, and wall-to-wall cheers at all the key moments… and this was a regular showing in a small town, not a midnight premiere in a big city or anything.”

They concluded, “In all my years of attending cinemas in the UK, Endgame was an event like no other. Marvel has had many great films, but none has had the whole audience buzzing like this!”

Finally, someone shared this sentiment, “Endgame. Why? Two words: Avengers, assemble.”

9. The Avengers (2012)

Someone said, “The first Avengers movie left my mind in awe, and I will never forget that experience.” Another fan agreed, “Same here. After Bruce transforms and punches the Leviathan, I could not distinguish the cheers from the audience and the audio from the movie score. Amazing.”

Finally, another Marvel fan shared, “I remember going at midnight and waiting to the end with the shawarma scene when a bunch of people had already left after the first end-credit, and it was just amazing. Not that scene, but the experience of getting a little bit more of the movie than the others felt rewarding.

10. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Someone gave the winning answer, “Infinity War. Just the gasps when Bucky dissolved, and everyone realized Thanos succeeded. The theater was dead silent when the credits rolled.”

Another viewer concurred, “And it was awesome. Black Panther was a cultural icon at the time, and he just dissolved. So it showed they were going there.”

Finally, one fan admitted, “Once Black Panther went, I actually felt the weight of it slip away – there was no way they weren't going to bring everyone dusted back.

11. Deadpool (2016)

“I saw the first Deadpool on IMAX. That one sticks in my mind,” says one fan. Deadpool is funny and kicks some serious butt.

12. Dr. Strange (2016, 2022)

“I really enjoyed Doctor Strange, but it’s hard to pick just one,” chimed in another viewer. Fans agree – there aren't any bad Marvel movies.

Source: (Reddit).