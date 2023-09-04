Franchises That Faded: 25 Once-Famous Movie Series Now in the Graveyard

The phrase “less is more” never rang truer when it comes to these movie franchises, which were once thriving and now are all but dead. Here are 25 famous movie franchises that should have stopped while they were ahead!

1. Home Alone (1990-2021)

We all know that this franchise started with a bang—making Macaulay Culkin a household name in the movie industry. However, after Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the series took a nose dive and wasn't able to return to its former glory. No one could play Kevin McCallister—the mischievous and clever little boy—quite like Culkin.

2. Fast and the Furious (2001- )

This saga hit the ground running with the first installment of Fast and the Furious. Dominic Torreto's idea of family and loyalty resonated through the franchise, along with all the death-defying stunts. Sadly, we are now on our 10th movie, and this series has devolved into a caricature of itself—with fantastical storylines and over-the-top stunts.

3. Terminator (1984-2019)

What could be more nostalgic than Arnold Schwarzenegger and his famous words, “I'll be back?” These movies have seen nearly unparalleled success, but it was probably time to stop around the third one. The story, particularly concerning John Connor, has been reduced to absurdity by this point, and keeping track of the massive story is virtually impossible. Terminator was a great franchise in its heyday; now it's time for it to stop.

4. Friday the 13th (1980-2009)

There are not many horror series more iconic than Friday the 13th. Jason Voorhees and his legendary hockey masks have frightened generations of people since 1980. From that point on, there have been 11 other movies made. It's time for this franchise to hang it up and make room for the next iconic slasher.

5. Halloween (1978-2022)

Halloween and Friday the 13th are rivals, both of which have had more than their share of time in the sun. Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees both have a cult-like following. Ironically, they share a similar fate—too many movies. By this point in the franchise, Michael has been killed too many times to count, and Jamie Lee Curtis has to be tired of running for her life. It's time to put this franchise to rest.

6. Saw (2004- )

Saw offered a refreshing take on the horror movie genre. It attempted to give Jig Saw a philosophical approach to the torment he brought to his victims—other than just for the thrill of it. It valiantly tried to rationalize his actions in a fresh and unique way. Number one was done well, and they should have wrapped the franchise with a bow after the third installment. The franchise would go on to resort to convoluted storylines that held no actual weight.

7. Jurassic Park (1993-2022)

A kid's wildest fantasies come to life is what Jurassic Park provided for so many of us. Even if you were an adult, the kid in you was overjoyed to see T-Rex on the big screen. The genesis of this story was beautifully imagined. However, once you let the cat out of the bag—the formula becomes monotonous. A curious scientist or entrepreneur wants dinosaurs. Dinosaurs escape and terrorize the people—rinse, wash, and repeat! After the fourth, the franchise was all but dead.

8. Aliens (1979-2017)

The heroine Ripley will forever be iconic to the Aliens franchise. Aliens subverted the prototypical idea of what an extraterrestrial looked like and reimagined them as terrifying beasts. Along the way, the story became sloppy, and the attempt to create an origin story for the Xenomorphs was disappointing with the launch of Prometheus—it was executed horribly and left more questions than answers.

9. Die Hard (1988-2013)

I will forever remember Die Hard with a vengeance. It was a clever storyline with a bunch of whimsical riddles, which made the film evermore suspenseful. Seeing a brother out for revenge against John McClane was gripping, and it was refreshingly surprising to see McClane have to team up with someone. The first three were great, but as is the case with all action films with more than one installment, the plot moved further and further from reality.

10. Final Destination (2000-2011)

This is the first franchise on the list that would have been better off making just one film. The first movie was fresh and thrilling, but unfortunately, it doesn't possess the kind of trappings for interesting remakes. Nothing significantly changes other than the cast. Cheating death is the name of the game, and if you do, it will always come and find you. With each iteration, the deaths become more gory and cartoonish.

11. Blade (1998-2004)

Blade was my introduction to the world of live-action superheroes, and it sure was amazing. The daywalker was a cool concept for me as a fan, and the sequel provided just as much intrigue with the evolved versions of vampires. However, Blade Trinity missed the mark completely. Introducing Dracula into the fray was cheesy at best, and it made for a terrible boss battle. The Blade franchise never recovered from this unmitigated disaster.

12. Spider-Man (2002-2007)

Spider-Man provided the blueprint for making a successful comic come to life on the big screen! The first and second movies both possessed everything that made for a great superhero film; there was action, drama, and organic storytelling. However, by the third installment, Spider-Man went off the rails. The plot was rushed. Venom was the most anticipated villain within the Spider-Man universe, and they gave him 15 minutes of screen time, treating him like a mere side quest.

13. Transformers (2007- )

What's better than Optimus Prime on the big screen? The first three movies in the franchise offer timely comedy, unparalleled action, and compelling stories. Shia LaBeouf had a great screen presence, and he was perfect for the role of talking to the Autobots. However, after Mark Wahlberg assumed the role, the storyline became stale. We all knew to expect some unknown threat, and the Autobots would narrowly escape the jaws of defeat just to be victorious in the end. Too predictable!

14. Rocky (1976-2006)

The Italian Stallion is what made the franchise thrive. There's something about a good underdog story, and Rocky Balboa was the epitome of this. Unfortunately, the franchise was unable to spruce things up. We were relegated to watching a fearsome opponent emerge, a ten-minute training montage, only for Rocky to emerge victorious. Rocky 4 was palatable—perhaps this should have been the last one; anything after that is a waste of time.

15. Matrix (1999-2001)

The Matrix introduces us all to a whole new world. The Matrix opened our imaginations and made us think that we could actually dodge bullets. The story was fresh for its time, and after we discovered Neo was the one, we wanted more! Sadly, the story became clunky and hard to understand, and by the third film, it was nearly impossible not to get lost in the intricate storyline. Matrix Revolution didn't feel like the ending we deserved, and Matrix Resurrection seemed more like a cash grab.

16. Hunger Games (2012-2015)

Hunger Games‘ take on a dystopian world was captivating. The divide between those in power and the mere cogs in the wheel made for an exciting story. However, after the original, none of its predecessors could achieve the wonderment and awe that the first one had. As the franchise tried to flesh out the story, the original storyline began to lose its elegance. Although the last one was watchable, it would have been much better as a one-off.

17. Twilight (2008-2012)

Twilight captivated teenagers the world over, and it was a solid film for adults as well—at least the first two were. The love story was good enough to hold my attention until Bella became unnecessarily too important to the plot. Once she turned into a vampire, the franchise was already in its death woes.

18. Scream (1996- )

Scream is a classic slasher that made headway in the mid-'90s. It was an instant classic that made prank calls more frightening than ever! Who can forget that iconic ghostly mask? However, this franchise suffered from a lack of creativity that denigrated it as nothing more than a tactless glorified slasher flick. Scream should have ended after two—six was just way too many.

19. Predator (1987-2022)

There was something about the raw and grungy nature of the first Predator. Keeping the creature's origins a mystery made the film better somehow. The franchise would become a jumbled mess of confusion as they would bounce back and forth from gore and mystery to trying to flesh out an origin story for these supreme hunters. The franchise suffered from this indecision and probably should have hung it up after the third one.

20. Jason Bourne (2002-2016)

Jason Bourne, the man, gave us a whole new image of what a super spy could look like apart from 007. The fight scenes were choreographed to perfection, and the chase scenes were some of the best in the film industry. But along the way, the Bourne franchise lost its way. The Bourne Ultimatum should have been the franchise's crowning achievement, but instead, they went on to make two more which were shells of the franchise's former glory.

21. Resident Evil (2002-2016)

The Resident Evil franchise seemed to be confused from the beginning. I never knew if the franchise wanted to tap into the lure of the video game or do something totally different. They went with something different, and because of this, the Resident Evil franchise was never fulfilling as a fan of the games. Resident Evil may have been a bust from the very beginning.

22. Rush Hour (1998- )

Rush Hour was very successful out of the gate. It surprisingly combines urban culture with martial arts seamlessly, and it was hilarious to boot. The first and second Rush Hour films were excellent, but Rush Hour 3 was an absolute dud that lost all of the originality that it had in the first two. To put it simply, the conflict felt overly contrived. Lee now has a brother that he never talked about, who's a bonafide criminal he must stop at all costs. Really? That's the best they could come up with? Pass.

23. Planet of the Apes (1968-1973)

I prefer the reboot of the franchise over its iconic original. There were way too many changes to the original storyline that made the many different iterations hard to follow. Rise of the Planet of the Apes does it better as it gives us Caesar's origin story in a fresh and new way. Moreover, it carries this freshness throughout all three films.

24. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990- )

The Ninja Turtles held a seminal place in my childhood, and the first two installments were home runs! The suits were done so well, and the atmosphere seemed so organic. Conversely, the third one struck out as they appeared to bet everything on time travel. A complete deviation from what made the first two movies great!

25. Pirates of the Caribbean (2003 – 2017)

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has made so many fans imagine the life of being a pirate on the open seas, and it still is one of the most loved franchises. People still dress up as the characters from the films for Halloween every year.

Source: Reddit.