12 Great Movies Like The Film Summer School (1987)

Are you tired of watching the same mainstream movies over and over again? If you're looking for fresh and exciting movie recommendations, you've come to the right place. Discover some lesser-known but unforgettable films that will add variety to your summer movie night lineup.

Here are 12 movie gems similar to the classic comedy Summer School (1987).

1. Real Genius (1985)

One movie fan says, “I came here to say Real Genius. Smart, wacky, and very funny. Val Kilmer just kills it.” Another viewer says, “Real Genius will probably always be in my top 10 movies unless they start making some really amazing ones.”

Actual events inspired the film, which is about two college students working on an innovative laser project that the government wants. One of the students is a slacker, and the other is a super nerd. But they both end up working towards something remarkable.

2. National Lampoon's Senior Trip (1995)

A fan of this 1995 film says, “Senior Trip should be higher on the list. Gems don't get more hidden than this. Also, young Hawkeye Jeremy Renner.” This was Renner's first film, and the overall cast gives many of us a reason to reminisce about being wild teenagers.

3. One Crazy Summer (1986)

Struggling cartoonist Hoops McCann (John Cusack) heads to Nantucket for the summer to escape his troubles. There, he meets the beautiful Cassandra (Demi Moore) and becomes involved in a wacky adventure involving boat races, a treasure hunt, and an evil real estate tycoon. With a great ensemble cast that includes Bobcat Goldthwait and Curtis Armstrong, One Crazy Summer is a hilarious and offbeat comedy that has become a cult classic.

4. Back to School (1986)

Millionaire Thornton Melon (Rodney Dangerfield) decides to enroll in college to impress his son and win back his estranged wife. Along the way, he becomes the life of the party and uses his business savvy to help the struggling college's athletic department. With a script co-written by Harold Ramis and a supporting cast that includes Sally Kellerman and Robert Downey Jr., Back to School is a raunchy and uproarious comedy that is a must-watch for fans of Rodney Dangerfield.

5. Just One of The Guys (1985)

Terry Griffith (Joyce Hyser) poses as a boy to prove she can be a successful journalist. Along the way, she falls for a cute classmate and must navigate the challenges of high school while keeping her true identity a secret. Just One of the Guys is a fun and charming coming-of-age comedy that has become a cult classic thanks to its witty script and endearing performances.

6. Better off Dead (1985)

After his girlfriend dumps him for the popular ski captain, high school student Lane Meyer (John Cusack) attempts to win her back through a series of zany and surreal ski competitions. Better Off Dead is a darkly comedic and visually inventive film that has become a cult classic thanks to its quirky humor and memorable characters.

7. Moving Violations (1985)

A group of reckless drivers are forced to attend traffic school after being caught by a zealous cop. The class becomes a battleground as the students rebel against their strict instructor and his over-the-top punishments. With a cast that includes John Murray and Jennifer Tilly, Moving Violations is a wacky and over-the-top comedy that will leave audiences in stitches.

8. Hiding Out (1987)

After witnessing a mob hit, stockbroker Andrew Morenski (Jon Cryer) goes into hiding by enrolling in a high school under the guise of a student. However, he soon finds himself drawn to his beautiful English teacher and must outsmart the dangerous criminals who are hot on his trail. With a clever script and a charming performance from Jon Cryer, Hiding Out is a fun and suspenseful comedy worth seeking out.

9. Ski School (1990)

A group of rowdy ski instructors at a Canadian resort compete against a rival ski school in outrageous skiing competitions. Along the way, they find themselves embroiled in a love triangle and must save the resort from being taken over by a wealthy developer. Ski School is a silly and enjoyable comedy full of skiing hijinks and over-the-top gags.

10. Jawbreaker (1999)

A group of popular high school girls accidentally kill their friend with a jawbreaker candy and try to cover up the crime. However, when the school's outsider becomes involved, they must keep up the façade of their perfect lives and keep their secret safe. With a darkly comedic script and standout performances from Rose McGowan and Rebecca Gayheart, Jawbreaker is a twisted and entertaining satire of high school popularity.

11. Animal House (1978)

This classic comedy follows the raunchy and rebellious exploits of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity at fictional Faber College in 1962. Led by John Belushi's iconic performance as the wild and unpredictable Bluto, the frat brothers engage in pranks and debauchery that drive the straight-laced college dean to the brink of madness. Animal House is a landmark comedy that set the standard for college comedies and remains a hilarious and irreverent classic.

12. Heathers (1988)

Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) is a member of the popular clique at Westerburg High School but grows disillusioned with their vicious behavior. She begins a romance with the rebellious outsider J.D. (Christian Slater), and the two plot to take down the school's most popular and cruel girls, all named Heather. With its biting satire of high school cliques and darkly comedic tone, Heathers has become a cult classic that continues to influence modern teen movies.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.