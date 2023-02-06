Fantasy to Reality: How Much It Costs To Live in The Homes of Your Favorite Onscreen Characters

Are you a fan of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? How about Full House or Home Alone? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the homes of your favorite onscreen characters? La Jolla realtors have revealed the value of some of the most iconic homes on our screens.

Using zip codes, the La Jolla realtors team calculated the average home price of similar homes within the same area, giving us an idea of how much it would cost to buy the house if it was on sale today. While many of these homes are fictional and don't actually exist, these prices give you a good idea of how much a place in the area would go for.

Iconic Onscreen Homes and Their Prices

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is at the top of the list, located in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion would cost a whopping $9,000,000, making it the most expensive home on the list.

The famous Home Alone house located in Winnetka, Illinois, has made its way onto the list of iconic homes. With six bedrooms and five bathrooms, this home can be yours for a modest price – $3.5 million! That's the exact same cost as that of the Tanner family abode from Full House, situated in Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California.

For those who prefer a cozy cottage, the two-bedroom cottage from the much-loved Christmas movie The Holiday would cost you around $2,450,000 in Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, England. On the other hand, if city living is more your style, Monica's two-bedroom apartment on FRIENDS would cost around $2,000,000 today located in Greenwich Village.

Meanwhile, Carrie's one-bedroom apartment in Sex and the City on the Upper East Side of Manhattan would cost approximately $700,000.

Other notable homes on the list include Harry Potter's childhood home, the Dursley house in Surrey, England, which would cost $615,000, and Max and Dani's house from Hocus Pocus, located in Salem, Massachusetts, which would cost $520,000. In addition, the Notebook's five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Seabrook, South Carolina, would cost $480,000, and Charlie's house from Twilight in Forks, Washington, would cost $305,000.

While the prices for these homes may seem steep, it's important to remember that these are fictional homes, and the prices are based on similar homes in the same area. Additionally, many of these homes are located in some of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the country, such as Bel Air, Manhattan, and San Francisco.

For example, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion has a pool and a large backyard perfect for entertaining guests.

Kevin's home in Home Alone is a six-bedroom, five-bathroom family home with a large backyard and a finished basement perfect for a game room or a home theater. The cozy cottage from The Holiday has a charming and rustic design, complete with a fireplace and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

And, who wouldn't want to live in the charming three-story Victorian house from Full House, complete with a large backyard and views of San Francisco? The memories of the onscreen characters that lived in such neighborhoods will always be in our hearts.

State-of-the-Art Appliances

It's also worth considering the amenities and features of these homes. When it comes to the appliances in these homes, it's safe to say that they are top-of-the-line and state-of-the-art. For example, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion likely has a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island.

The Home Alone house probably has a spacious kitchen with modern appliances, perfect for preparing large meals for the family. And the cozy cottage from The Holiday likely has a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, stove, and refrigerator, perfect for cooking up a storm during the holiday season.

Moreover, these homes are not only elegant but also have a lot of history behind them. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion was home to Will Smith's character, Will Smith, who moved to the upscale neighborhood of Bel-Air from Philadelphia with his family. The Home Alone house was home to Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy accidentally left behind by his family during a Christmas vacation.

The cozy cottage from The Holiday was home to Amanda Woods, played by Cameron Diaz, who swaps homes with Iris Simpkins, played by Kate Winslet, as a way to escape her life in L.A. and find some peace and quiet in the countryside.

Despite the glamour of residing in these homes, a few challenges come with it. Although many believe the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is situated in a bustling area in Bel-Air, it has since come to light that this iconic residence actually lies within Brentwood, LA – an area renowned for its exorbitant living costs.

Specifically, the address is 251 N. Bristol Avenue in Los Angeles, a little corner tucked away from outside interference and noise pollution.

The Home Alone house is located in a suburban area, which may not be suitable for those who prefer city living. And the cozy cottage from The Holiday is located in a small town in England, which may not be the ideal location for those who prefer a more bustling and active lifestyle.

In conclusion, living in the homes of our favorite onscreen characters would be a dream come true, but it could also come at a high cost. However, for some of us, it's fun to dream about having a kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a backyard for our pets to run around. Who knows, maybe one day, we'll all be able to afford our dream homes.

