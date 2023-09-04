Film Flubs Unveiled: 15 Movie Plot Holes We’re Ready To Rant About

Though it's common for people to buy into a movie, at least at the time of viewing, it doesn't mean you can't go back and question some elements that didn't add up.

In the following movies, fans argue that various occurrences contradicted the film somehow, or caused them to wonder why the director would make such an illogical move. You be the judge of these movie plot holes that the audiences went on a rant about.

1. The Karate Kid (1984)

In the final match of the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, Daniel LaRusso, the film's protagonist, defeats his opponent, Johnny Lawrence, by delivering a crane kick that hits Johnny in the face. The issue raised by some viewers is that this kick violates the tournament's rule against striking an opponent in the face, as stated earlier in the film. That's cheating! No matter how you slice it!

2. The Terminator (1984)

While action and drama are the focal points in The Terminator, some science fiction enthusiasts feel that there are questions left unanswered that are annoying. For example, the central premise is that Skynet, a self-aware A.I. from the future, sends a Terminator back in time to kill Sarah Connor, the mother of the future resistance leader, John Connor.

However, if Skynet only exists because it sent a Terminator back in time to kill Sarah Connor, then how did Skynet initially come into existence in the future?

3. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

In Spider-Man 2, Doctor Octopus' advanced mechanical arms, initially showing artificial intelligence and conversational abilities, take control of his mind to turn him into a supervillain. The plot hole arises when, after this takeover, the arms cease communication and act solely as destructive tools. This contradicts their earlier behavior, where they interacted with Otto Octavius.

4. Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman is trapped in a prison with a massive hole in the ceiling that he can't escape from. Yet somehow, he manages to return to Gotham in a matter of hours, even though the movie hints that it's a great distance away. Many people think this is more of an annoying inconsistency than a plot hole per se, but it didn't stop the masses from ranting about how nonsensical it was anyway.

5. Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

The Stormtroopers, portrayed as elite soldiers of the Galactic Empire, consistently display poor marksmanship throughout the film. They frequently miss their shots when trying to capture or eliminate the main characters, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. This inaccuracy becomes particularly noticeable during intense action sequences and escape scenarios.

6. Titanic (1997)

After watching the film and falling in love with Jack, people wanted to know why they didn't try harder for a happily ever after. The central plot hole revolves around the piece of wood large enough to support both Jack and Rose floating in the icy Atlantic waters after the ship sinks.

Despite their dire circumstances, Rose survives by clinging to this piece of debris, while Jack succumbs to hypothermia and drowns. However, there appears to be enough buoyancy for both characters to share the makeshift life raft. Yet, they do not even attempt to do so, leading to Jack's tragic death.

7. The Matrix (1999)

In The Matrix, the machines' use of humans as a power source has faced criticism due to its inefficiency. The film explains that the machines feed and sustain humans to harness their bioelectricity.

Critics argue that this method consumes more resources to keep humans alive than it generates energy, making it an impractical and wasteful choice compared to more efficient energy sources. This apparent inefficiency has raised questions about the machines' logic in the film. But, we love it anyway!

8. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

In the film, Harry is unexpectedly chosen as a fourth champion in the Triwizard Tournament despite not having entered his name. The tournament rules clearly state that once a champion's name is chosen, they are bound to compete, and refusal is not an option. This situation raises questions about how Harry's name was entered into the Goblet of Fire without his knowledge or consent. In the book, though, they do explain how it occurred.

9. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Throughout the film, Indiana Jones goes to great lengths to prevent the Germans from obtaining the Ark of the Covenant, believing its power should not fall into their hands. However, some Indy lovers have pointed out that, ultimately, his actions appear to have no impact on the story's conclusion.

Even if he had done nothing, the Germans would have still discovered and opened the Ark, leading to their demise in the same way. In his defense, fans argued that the point was to watch him go on an adventure anyway, so it doesn't matter.

10. Independence Day (1996)

The aliens in the film are depicted as technologically advanced beings with superior spacecraft and weaponry. However, they are ultimately defeated when a computer virus is uploaded into their mothership's operating system using a human laptop. This scenario is highly improbable, as it assumes that a simple computer virus created by humans can infiltrate and disrupt the advanced alien technology so easily.

11. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Throughout the film, E.T. is shown to possess remarkable powers, including the ability to heal injuries and even resurrect a dead plant. But when E.T. himself becomes critically ill and is dying, he doesn't use these healing abilities to save himself. This inconsistency raises questions about why E.T. would refrain from using his powers to preserve his own life. However, it could be said that this was done to highlight the movie's theme of self-sacrifice.

12. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

The film's narrative revolves around the heart of Davy Jones, which was cut out of his chest and placed in the Dead Man's Chest, rendering him immortal as long as the heart remains intact. Yet, it's unclear how the heart continues to beat and function after being removed from his body and stored in the chest.

In reality, a human heart would not remain functional outside the body. The explanation, though it requires you to just accept it, would be that it's not a normal human heart but a supernatural, magical organ, thus making it possible.

13. Inception (2010)

A perceived plot hole focuses on the concept of entering multiple dream layers. As the characters descend into deeper dream levels, time dilation occurs, and minutes in the real world translate into hours in the dream.

However, the film does not fully address the cumulative effect of time dilation on the characters' perception of time.

14. Armageddon (1998)

In Armageddon, a notable plot hole emerges in the logic of NASA's plan to prevent an asteroid impact. Instead of using highly trained astronauts for the mission, NASA recruits a group of roughneck deep-core drillers, many of whom appear to have unstable personalities and addiction issues.

This choice raises questions about the practicality of sending drilling experts into outer space when it would seemingly be easier to train experienced astronauts in drilling techniques.

15. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

Throughout the movie, the narrative emphasizes how even small changes in the past can lead to dramatic and unforeseen consequences in the present and future. However, this concept is seemingly contradicted when Ashton Kutcher goes back in time to stab his own hands as a child.

He does this to prove his time-traveling abilities to a cellmate, leaving scars he shows in the present. Yet, the film does not depict any other significant changes in his life or the world around him resulting from this traumatic event. Life continues as usual after he stabs himself, which seems inconsistent with the film's overarching premise.

Source: (Reddit).