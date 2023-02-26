10 Classic Films That Should Never Be Touched Again

Are you tired of the remakes and reboots? You've got company. Several people discussed how franchises are becoming tainted for money grabs. Additionally, one asked, “What movie is so perfect that if they remade it, would be – a crime against humanity?” Redditors responded to deliver this list of perfect movies that Hollywood needs to leave alone.

10. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

TONKAHANAH voted “Who Framed Roger Rabbit. I've seen the animation they've done for some of these new ‘live-action meets cartoons' things. The work, art, and animation team, for Who Framed Roger Rabbit is STILL putting them to shame.” ThirdShiftStocker agreed, “The amount of sheer effort that went into the production of that film is mind-blowing, especially when you consider that the animation was done using the old cel animation process! There is NO topping that.”

9. Aliens (1986)

FluffusMaximus suggested, “It would be impossible to remake that perfect movie. The cast, story, and practical effects are wonderful. And, unfortunately, a remake would be full of CGI and a garbage script.”

Tnkgirl357 admitted, “One time, I was wearing an FR set of coveralls for welding, and someone told me I looked like Ripley from Aliens, and I think it was the best compliment I ever received.” Finally, no-one-but-crow confessed, “I saw it 18 times at the theatre. My siblings used to take turns driving me. I was too young.”

8. The Godfather (1972)

Redditor scootertrash confessed, “I came here for this, can't upvote you enough. I can't believe it's so far down. So few comments too. IMO it's the best American movie made in color.” MarcusXL added,” It would be like remaking Michaelangelo's David. You can't improve on perfection.” Finally, another user said, “I came here to say The Godfather II.”

7. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

User mallardducksrthebest stated, “No remakes and no live-action, PLEASE. It is one of the funniest and most underrated Disney films of all time.” Funandgeeky added, “I'd only allow a live-action remake if it was made in 2002 and starred the original cast.” Finally, lisa1896 replied, “That is an absolute epic. Eartha Kitt in that movie is absolutely everything. Every time I see some influencer with mile-long lashes, I see her face and hear her voice.”

6. The Silence of the Lambs(1991)

SuvenPan answered, “The Silence of the Lambs. You should only attempt remakes when you are sure that it can outclass the original but Silence of the Lambs cannot be outclassed.”

Redditor, filmihero admitted, “I rewatched it a few months ago, and my God is Anthony Hopkins, a fantastic actor. The first scene, where he's looking directly into the camera before looking at the picture, is chilling. I thought he was looking at the picture first, but he was staring at Jodi Foster. I felt that creepiness through the screen.”

5. Schindler's List (1993)

Accomplished_Mix7827 stated, “If they tried to remake it today, I don't know if they could do that beautiful epilogue where the actors and the real people they portrayed go to pay their respects at Schindler's actual grave. I would imagine a lot of those people are no longer with us. Besides Steven Spielberg‘s direction, Williams scoring, and Liam Neeson pulling out all the stops to transform from scum to hero over the course of the film? How could you possibly top that?”

4. Jaws (1975)

One user nominated “JAWS. There's no way Jaws would be made today without CGI, and the fact the shark would have much more screen time would take away from the fear of the unknown. The shark's little screen time made the film so terrifying.”

Another added, “It's also a timeless story, especially with how much it deals with issues today (i.e., not shutting down during the pandemic). Also, the cast is perfect.” Finally, QBin2017 joked, “Are…..are you suggesting Deep Blue Sea was NOT an improvement?? How. Dare. You!”

3. Shawshank Redemption (1994)

LegendaryOutlaw admitted, “It's the first one that jumped to mind. Nobody could match Morgan Freeman's story narration, and it's a period piece. They can't make it look or feel more like the time it takes place. So it's just perfect.” Another user added, “I was going to say this, but for once decided to LOOK FIRST! I can't think of a single change that would improve this movie. I am still waiting for a sequel, with Andy and Red running a bar/ hotel called Shanks!”

2. Princess Bride (1987)

Redditor pitathegreat argued, “Unless it's A MUPPET Princess Bride. That would be awesome.” Several users replied with their ideas for the Muppet masterpiece. Finally, Xurikk concluded, “I didn't realize that I needed this in my life until now! Kermit as Wesley, Miss Piggy as Buttercup. Fozzie as Fezzik? Who plays Prince Humperdink? Vizzini? I love Gonzo as Inigo.”

1. Back to the Future (1985)

Frodo_noooo gave the number one voted response, “Back to the Future. Please, please, please, PLEASE don't ruin it with a remake.” Mr_Scary_Cat stated, “I agree. But if they had to, I'd instead pull a Jumanji and make an unneeded follow-up, like Marty McFly's great-grandchildren reinventing the time machine. Something that doesn't touch the original works. It will never be as good, but at least it won't be spitting in the face of the original.”

