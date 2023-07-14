The Most Disturbing Scenes in Film That You Won’t Believe Made It to The Screen

There are movie scenes that are just too heartbreaking to watch. Scenes where you close your eyes and hope it passes by fast.

Most scenes from Me Before You are too hard to watch – I skip right through!

Recently, someone in an online movie forum asked, “Which movie scene is really hard to sit through and watch?” And these are the scenes that movie fans can't stand or sit to watch in these movies.

1 – Trainspotting

Imagine waking up from a drug-induced haze to find a dead baby. Not just a dead baby, but one that has been neglected for days. It's disturbing, traumatizing, and tragic.

2 – Hereditary

Hereditary is more than a great horror film. It also perfectly captures an uncomfortable home environment to build tension and terror. It recreates the feeling kids deal with when their parents are not stable. As for a specific scene in the movie, can we say the entire thing? We're going to say the whole thing.

3 – I Am Legend

When Will Smith has to kill the dog before it turns into an undead is a depressing moment in a depressing film. Smith has to do it, but it doesn't make it easier.

If you love animals, skip this one.

4 – Saving Private Ryan

There are several moments moviegoers pointed out here. When the medic dies after attacking the machine gun nest hits hard for many. The soldiers standing around are entirely helpless, causing many fans to cry every time they watch the movie.

5 – Green Mile

One person posted, “I leave when Mr. Jingles chases the thread bobbin, and again for the execution scene gone wrong. I've seen both scenes once. Don't need to see that again.”

6 – Nocturnal Animals

The film features a drawn-out kidnapping scene that leaves viewers stressed out. It's an incredible build-up to the moment, but it's something that most people don't want to watch a second time.

7 – City of God

One scene with two eight-year-old boys hits hard here. A drug dealer forces one to shoot the other. It's one of the most harrowing scenes to watch.

8 – Avatar: The Way of Water

The Avatar sequel has a disturbing scene for reasons that aren't like the others on this list: it forces us to sit through a meaningless hour-long first act of the movie that contributes nothing to the overall plot.