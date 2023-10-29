Sequel Letdowns: 15 Movie Sequels That Fell Short

Sequels and reboots are so common these days. Some sequels have starred the original cast and were terrible, but a guaranteed way to get a box-office flop is to recast and rewrite the plot. Here are 15 movie sequels that totally missed the mark, as suggested by film fans in an online discussion.

1. Quantum of Solace (2008)

While there are many great James Bond films, maybe Quantum of Solace wasn't the best one. There are some great action sequences, but we can agree that Quantum of Solace isn't Daniel Craig's better Bond film.

2. Pacific Rim Uprising (2018)

Pacific Rim, featuring a strong lead cast of Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba, has enough mindblowing CGI and fight scenes to be enjoyable. Sadly, its sequel messes with characters and never looks as polished.

3. Coming 2 America (2021)

Where do we begin? The overstepping plot, the reliance on old characters having the same charm, and don't get me started on that final outro scene! It's a no for me.

4. Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Like with Coming To America, the original Caddyshack was so funny that a sequel would be nothing more than a business move. There is a reason Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield declined the follow-up… why mess with such brilliance?

5. The Sting 2 (1983)

The Sting was a classic movie featuring Newman and Redford at their acting peaks, so the sequel had huge shoes to fill. Replacing the trustworthy duo with Jackie Gleason and Mac Davis meant the movie struggled.

6. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2 (2003)

While Cousin Eddie is one of the most beloved characters in the Vacation universe, this film surrounding his trip to a tropical island for Christmas doesn't land in the same way. Randy Quaid is back as our favorite cousin, but this isn't his best movie.

7. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

I had to put this here because I am perplexed as to why any movie fan would vote for it as a bad sequel. This third installment is pure class, from Alfred's battle with Bruce to Batman's fall from grace — and that ending with Officer Blake finding the Batcave. Come on, now.

8. Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

A lot of people loved the first Kindergarten Cop, but the sequel falls short for so many. The action sequences and the plot line underperform in many ways.

9. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Here is the premise: In Amity Island, Jaws the shark's descendent eats Sean Brody in a routine harbor inspection. Meanwhile, Lorraine Brody is so devastated that she escapes to the Bahamas to meet with her surviving son Michael. However, Jaws Jr. is already south from Amity Island to the warm, tropical waters. Here Jaws‘ grand shark stalks its Brody nemesis, who decides this may be a good time for a yachting holiday. Yes, really.

10. Titanic 2 (2010)

Disclaimer: This film has nothing to do with James Cameron's first movie, but shockingly, someone got their hands on a sequel deal. The premise involves a replica ship being sent back on the same route before an Arctic ice calving event causes a tsunami.

11. The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

I was a fan of the first installment, but this sequel extends an already closed plot — or seemingly closed. When Sarah emerges from the Appalachian caves after her six friends don't, local authorities force her to re-enter the den of Crawlers to find the missing girls. You can guess what comes next.

12. American Psycho 2 (2002)

The title should be enough to warn fans of Brett Easton-Ellis' novel but the subsequent movie doesn't star the impeccable Christian Bale. Ellis himself was indignant that this movie was made.

13. The Exorcist II: The Heretic (2002)

A lot of fans loved the first Exorcist movie, and some online admitted to loving the third, but the second film in this saga didn't land. The second one feels like it should be forgotten when it comes to this series.

14. The Son of Mask (2002)

Without any of the original cast from the first movie, Son of the Mask feels like a dumbed-down version of the original film. It's about a man who finds the mask from the first movie, and when he and his wife have a baby, the baby somehow inherits the mask in his genetics. The plot really doesn't make a lot of sense.

15. Highlander 2: The Quickening (2002)

The first Highlander was a huge fit with moviegoers, but the second one failed to hit every mark. The first movie had a fun plot line, but the second movie feels like they were really trying to stretch the first one into a weak money-grabbing film.

