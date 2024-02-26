25 Movie Shopping Scenes For a Dose of Vicarious Retail Therapy

Shopping scenes and montages can perfectly capture the thrill of buying new things. The hectic but exciting energy of a mall or the sophisticated atmosphere of a high-end department store can make you feel alive.

Enjoy this feeling without opening your wallet when you watch these iconic shopping scenes. To be fair, not every shopping scene here is picture-perfect, but we still love the vibes. Whether the shopping journey goes as planned or not, all these scenes are entertaining depictions of a little retail indulgence.

1. Shopping Revenge in Pretty Woman (1990)

We can't talk about iconic shopping scenes without mentioning Pretty Woman. Everyone loves the chic outfits Vivian tries on, but the real reason we're all obsessed with this scene is the sweet revenge she gets on the rude sales clerks. Julia Roberts gives us a delicious moment when she says the famous line “Big mistake. Big. Huge!” and sticks it to the snooty women.

2. Zero Willpower in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Unsurprisingly, Confessions of a Shopaholic has its fair share of fun shopping scenes. They're all captivating, from the violent sample sale to the Shopaholics Anonymous host recklessly shoe shopping to the green scarf's first appearance. Our favorite is the opening scene with Rebecca's poetic and relatable monologue about why she adores shopping and how it makes her heart sing.

3. Engagement Ring Heaven in Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

To be honest, we're conflicted about the idea of picking out your own engagement ring in this way, but that doesn't make this shiny scene any less mesmerizing. Her brand-new fiance shuts down Tiffany's so she can pick out her perfect ring. Sales associates display alluring, fat diamonds and rings fit for royalty that take your breath away.

4. Retail Therapy in Clueless (1995)

What better way to get your priorities in order than to spend a few hundred dollars at the mall? Cher is reeling from conflicts with her friends and former step-brother/crush, so retail therapy is the obvious solution. While none of her new purchases cheer her up the way she wanted, her Rodeo Drive shopping trip does result in some important realizations about her feelings.

5. Royal Shopping in Marie Antoinette (2006)

Following a shot of Marie Antoinette bawling her eyes out on the floor, the movie cuts to an excessive shopping scene that elicits intense envy. She browses frilly shoes, lavish dresses, and fancy accessories, all while sipping champagne and snacking on treats that look too pretty to eat. It's impossible to watch this without turning green with jealousy.

6. Dressing Room Shenanigans in The Sweetest Thing (2002)

For a lot of people, this is the dressing room montage. The two ladies try on famous movie outfits, like Sandy's slinky black look from Grease, the Dumb and Dumber tuxedos, the Pretty Woman red dress, and many more. It's spunky and fun, and they are still gorgeous throughout their shenanigans and ridiculous outfits.

7. Pop Star Throwdown in Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

This shopping scene doesn't get enough attention. Toward the beginning of Hannah Montana: The Movie, we get to watch Miley Cyrus do some celebrity shopping. Everything is fabulous and luxurious until Hannah Montana and Tyra Banks physically fight over a pair of stripey heels. Tyra and Miley are wildly funny in the feisty scene, and the pumps were pretty cute, so we get it.

8. Purple Extortion in Serendipity (2001)

Department stores are a recurring setting in Serendipity. The two love interests meet while Christmas shopping and return to the same store years later when they're together. Eugene Levy extorting John Cusack and forcing him to buy a velvet plum-colored suit is by far the most memorable and hilarious shopping scene in the film.

9. Window Shopping in Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Holly doesn't even go into the store in the opening scene of this romantic movie, but it's still one of our favorite shopping scenes. She manages to make standing on the sidewalk while eating breakfast and drinking coffee a glamorous affair. Plus, it's the most iconic outfit in the flick — a chic black dress stunning enough for the red carpet.

10. Petty Theft in Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

The window shopping scene is probably the first one people think of, but we also have to shout out the scene in Breakfast at Tiffany's where Holly and Paul steal a few cheap items from the 5 and 10 store just for fun. They run out in goofy animal masks and the whole scene oozes with a playful and cheeky vibe.

11. A Magical Shop in Enchanted (2007)

This lovely shopping scene doesn't get enough love. It's easily one of the most satisfying shopping montages ever, featuring shoe stores, dress shops, hair salons, makeup counters, and more. The whole scene is vibrant and colorful, like a shopping fairytale. The bonding between Giselle and Morgan only makes it sweeter.

12. Prom Try-Ons in What Women Want (2000)

Who would've thought a Mel Gibson movie would have a legendary shopping scene? It features some awkward moments as the dad reads his daughter's mind, but the looks she tries on make the awkwardness worth it. From sparkly black to hot leopard print to ballerina pink, we relish the variety of dresses she shows us.

13. Criminal Fashion in Ocean's 8 (2018)

Does it count as shopping if you don't pay for anything? We think so! Sandra Bullock's character gets out of jail and immediately starts breaking laws, conning sales associates out of expensive makeup and clothes. Her confidence and sass in this scene are irresistibly fun, albeit criminal.

14. A Trip Down Memory Lane in Sex and the City (2008)

Technically, this isn't shopping since Carrie already owns all these clothes, but it feels like she's shopping in her own closet as she tries on bizarre, nostalgic, and saucy outfits. This spunky little fashion show is delightful for long-time Sex and the City fans, and Carrie's silly demeanor makes it adorable.

15. Fancy Fits in Last Holiday (2006)

This shopping scene is reminiscent of the iconic one in Pretty Woman, but Queen Latifah puts her own fierce spin on it. While the saleswomen in this scene aren't exactly warm and welcoming, they give Queen Latifah's character all the attention she deserves. The scene is flirty and amusing, showing us absurd outfits as well as elegant looks, ending with the breathtaking purple gown.

16. Sickly Shopping in Bridesmaids (2011)

You probably don't want to recreate this icky shopping scene, but there's no denying its hilarity. After lunch at a questionable Brazilian restaurant, the ladies go to a high-end dress shop and spew body fluids everywhere. It's the opposite of what you'd want this experience to be but simply unforgettable.

17. French Fashion in Passport to Paris (1999)

This one might be a deep cut, but any Olsen twins fans will remember this fashionable montage. The twins go on a joyous shopping spree in Paris, trying on trendy outfits and colorful clothes. Their happiness in the montage is infectious and makes us dream of a day out in France, exploring the endless offering of swanky stores.

18. Sizing Problems in Mean Girls (2004)

This is one of the only scenes in Mean Girls where you feel bad for Regina George. The tiny pink dress she specially ordered for the upcoming dance doesn't fit, thanks to Cady feeding her weight-gain protein bars. The sales associate rudely informs her that they have no larger sizes, so she should try Sears, a scathing insult to Regina. We wouldn't wish this experience on anyone, but the interaction is still amusing.

19. A Mermaid at the Mall in Aquamarine (2006)

If you lived your whole life in the ocean, a modern shopping mall would feel like Wonderland. The three girls hit the vintage stores, trendy shops, and everything in between, looking for the perfect dress. By the end of the trip, all three are sporting dramatic sunglasses and their arms are loaded with paper shopping bags.

20. Suiting Up in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Listen, guys can like shopping too. This shopping scene from Crazy, Stupid, Love is sophisticated but still funny. The contrast between Ryan Gosling's sleek suits and Steve Carell's Costco-style sneakers makes us cackle. It's a crash course in elevated men's clothing. We must admit, Steve looks pretty good when it's all done!

21. Fun With Hats in National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's European Vacation features a fast-paced shopping scene where all the family members try on outrageous hats, from fedoras to veils and more. The crazy hats are only outshone by the wacky clothes they try on after that. It's one of the silliest shopping scenes, but we're still jealous.

22. Raiding Vogue in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

We're unsure if this counts as shopping since she doesn't buy or own any of the clothes. Nevertheless, we seethe with envy watching Anne Hathaway raid the Runway (aka Vogue) closet for the hottest new clothes. The following outfit montage is just icing on the cake, from the emerald peacoat to the maroon gloves to the chestnut leather jacket.

23. Extravagant Spending in Dumb and Dumber (1994)

The geniuses in Dumb and Dumber find a million dollars and decide to go on a shopping spree, writing IOUs throughout so they can pay everything back. Aside from the new sportscar they buy, they also snag some flamboyant and eccentric clothes, like fluffy ski boots and skintight snowsuits. But the best purchases are the iconic powder blue and carrot orange tuxedos that they think are the pinnacle of couture.

24. Outsmarting Sales Clerks in Legally Blonde (2001)

Elle Woods always knows what she's talking about, whether it's the intricacies of law or hair perm guidelines. Current fashion is no exception, as she puts a mean saleswoman in her place when she tries to get Elle to pay full price for a last-season dress. The flashy dress is enchanting, and Elle's little lecture is supremely satisfying. We love Elle because she always stays calm, collected, and kind, even when people cross her.

25. Store Mayhem in Elf (2003)

Buddy's shopping experience is unorthodox, and he doesn't buy much. But watching this giant elf navigate a modern department store is hilarious. He struggles to step onto the escalator, sprays perfume in his mouth, and purchases a saucy lingerie set for his father. Even though the store confuses Buddy, you can tell he still has some fun in the chaos!