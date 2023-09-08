24 Movie Side Characters That Were More Enjoyable To Watch Than The Main Character

Ever find yourself completely engrossed in a film, only to realize that the side characters were stealing the spotlight from the main protagonists? Okay, maybe not totally stealing the spotlight. But their utterly lovable supporting roles captivate us in ways the leads simply can't.

Folks on the internet say these unsung heroes (or villains) deserve their moment in the spotlight, so we're giving them their flowers, from Sam in Lord of The Rings to Donkey in Shrek. These 24 side characters brought main character energy to the big screen!

1. Stephen of Ireland in Braveheart (1995)

William Wallace may have been the fearless leader of the Scottish rebellion. Still, we can't forget about the unforgettable Stephen of Ireland! The crazy Irishman might not get as much screen time, but he makes every moment count. Wild and strange antics make him impossible to ignore. He even comes to William's rescue, saving him from the clutches of another madman named Faudron. Now that's a side character worth cheering for!

2. Guy Fleegman in Galaxy Quest (1999)

In this sci-fi adventure, this endearing character steals hearts with his humorous one-liners and comical reactions. As a Galaxy Quest fan crew member, Guy finds himself thrust into a real intergalactic adventure with the show's actors, and boy, does he embrace it! His quirky charm leaves a lasting impression that fans can't get enough of.

3. Sam in Lord of The Rings (2003)

As Frodo and his crew embark on their epic journey to destroy the One Ring, Sam proves to be the unsung hero of The Lord of the Rings. While Gandalf and Aragorn lead the charge against Sauron, Sam stands by Frodo's side through thick and thin. His unwavering loyalty, bravery, and heartwarming friendship make him the ultimate best friend side character, captivating audiences far and wide.

4. Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive (1993)

Richard Kimble may be the center of focus while on the run, but U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard commands the screen. His no-nonsense attitude and iconic “I don't care” catchphrase have become legendary. As he hunts down Kimble, Gerard's determination and wit make him an unforgettable character who leaves a lasting impression.

5. Donkey in Shrek (2001)

Donkey proves that he's no ordinary sidekick. Voiced by the comedic genius Eddie Murphy, Donkey's witty banter and hilarious antics steal the spotlight from the grumpy Shrek himself. While he supports Shrek on his quest to rescue Princess Fiona, Donkey's quirky personality and lovable charm create the perfect dynamic. He made their on-screen friendship a real treat to watch.

6. Neil in Tenet

In the mind-bending world of Tenet, Neil, played by Robert Pattinson, proves to be a true standout character. He redefines his actor's image and captivates audiences with his enigmatic charm. As the protagonist's ally in navigating the intricacies of time inversion, Neil's depth and complexity make him a character that sticks in viewers' minds long after the credits roll. One fan noted that after watching the film, Pattinson was no longer viewed in his mind as the Twilight guy.

7. Walter in The Big Lebowski (1998)

Walter truly commands attention in this comedy. Walter's explosive personality and outlandish reactions bring an extra layer of hilarity to the movie. There's no hate for The Dude, but Walter killed that role.

8. Lemon and Tangerine in Bullet Train (2022)

We all loved Ladybug in Bullet Train, but Tangerine and Lemon stole the show. “Unlucky” assassin Ladybug just wants to do his job peacefully. However, his latest mission makes him cross paths with deadly foes — including Lemon and Tangerine — on the world's fastest train. These two characters give great performances and captivate audiences throughout the ride. Everyone agrees that it's this dynamic duo that keeps the film alive.

9. Floyd in True Romance (1993)

Amid True Romance's whirlwind romance and crime drama, Floyd stands out as the unforgettable stoner character. In fact, according to producer Judd Apatow, his character was so good that it inspired the making of Pineapple Express.

10. Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993)

American lawman Wyatt Earp moves to Tombstone, Arizona, hoping to grow his fortune. There, he runs into his brother and old friend Doc Holliday. Eventually, Wyatt and Doc must confront The Cowboys, a band of problematic and violent outlaws. Yes, Wyatt Earp is the main protagonist. But Doc Holliday steals hearts as the quick-witted gunslinger. If you check this film out, look for the scene where Doc spins the pistols in opposite directions simultaneously. He has a brilliantly subtle show of mastery with his weapons, even when drunk.

11. Quint in Jaws (1975)

Chief Martin Brody stands out as the town's protector in the depths of the oceanic thriller Jaws. Yet, the rough-and-tough shark hunter Quint captures attention whenever he's on. His grizzled demeanor and unforgettable monologue about his harrowing encounter with a shark make him the center of focus and an iconic character. His fearless pursuit of the great white makes him even more unforgettable.

12. Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada focuses on Andrea, the new assistant to the powerful and worldly Miranda Priestly. But she's not Priestley's first assistant. Emily Charlton is, and she's a more interesting character to watch. The film focuses on Andy and her choices. But the sharp-tongued and fabulous Emily's witty one-liners and impeccable style make her the true standout side character. She also gives Andrea some advice on how to deal with their sophisticated boss.

13. Agador in The Birdcage (1996)

The Birdcage boasts a cast of colorful characters, but the vivacious Agador brings the laughs and steals the show. As the eccentric housekeeper, Agador's flamboyant personality and hilarious mishaps add a layer of comedy to the film, making him an unforgettable sidekick to the protagonist, Armand Goldman.

14. Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Kronk was the best part of The Emperor's New Groove, so much so that they gave him his own direct-to-video sequel. After Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma, he struggles to regain his throne with the calm llama herder, Pacha. Sounds like the llama emperor should be the center of attention, but he wasn't. Yzma was no slouch, either. Neither were Kuzco and Pacha. But Kronk stole the show entirely. This bumbling henchman steals hearts with his endearing dim-witted charm and side-splitting antics.

15. Nick Fury in Captain Marvel (2019)

Nick Fury in Captain Marvel was so good that he messed up the movie. He commands attention, and his charisma and no-nonsense attitude overshadow the protagonist's journey. Fans couldn't get enough of him. One commenter added all they wanted to do was watch Fury rather than get to know Carol Danvers.

16. Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Film protagonist Napoleon Dynamite juggles helping his friend in the class presidency and dealing with his bizarre family. Speaking of family, his Uncle Rico adds an extra dose of eccentricity. He had weird time-traveling dreams and a peculiar lifestyle that contributed to the overall comedic charm of the film.

17. Sandy Lyle in Along Came Polly (2004)

In this romantic comedy, Reuben Feffer navigates the ups and downs of love. Amidst all the drama, his flamboyant and fun-loving friend Sandy Lyle brings the party to the screen. Viewers love his extroverted personality and wild adventures. His whole performance lights up the film and makes the dramatic part of this romance comedy film.

18. Charlie Prince in 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Dan Evans is the reluctant hero in 3:10 to Yuma, and Charlie Prince is the right-hand man to the menacing outlaw, Ben Wade. As the main antagonist, he brings an intense portrayal and unwavering loyalty to his leader. It's probably not the only time the antagonist resonates with the audience so well. He may be a cold-blooded killer, but anyone who values loyalty can't help but admire his devotion to Ben Wade.

19. Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993)

Even with all the dinosaurs, the witty mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm becomes the fan favorite. No one can forget Dr. Alan's role in the movie. We're not saying Dr. Ian would've made a better main character, but his role as a charismatic and humorous man with clever one-liners and a captivating personality made him an instant fan favorite. Dr. Ian Malcolm is a total scene-stealer in Jurassic Park. One fan thinks he needed his spinoff movie.

20. The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman is the central figure who tries to stop Joker, a maniacal, psychotic killer. People loved Bale's Batman, but no one can deny Heath Ledger's Joker stole the show. His portrayal of the fictional DC character is still considered the best. He gave a mesmerizing, chilling, and iconic performance that received widespread acclaim.

21. Paloma in No Time To Die (2021)

We all love Daniel Craig's James Bond as the suave spy. But when the Cuban intelligence operative Paloma is brought on, her enigmatic and unpredictability bring fresh air to the franchise. With only three weeks of training, she helps Bond rescue an M16 scientist from SPECTRE and helps keep them both alive until they part ways at the end of her mission.

22. Blake in Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Glengarry Glen Ross gives you a real taste of the high-pressure sales world, the good and the bad. At the center of it all, Blake is the antagonist who “motivates” people with harsh words, belittling their masculinity and using threats to keep them on their toes. He's ruthless and a real pain, but you must admit he's one unforgettable character with that macho swagger.

23. Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a star-studded comedy where movie stars are forced to become real-life soldiers. Tugg Speedman is the struggling action star, but Kirk Lazarus steals the spotlight. As the method actor who undergoes a controversial skin pigmentation procedure for a role, Lazarus becomes a character within a character, immerses himself in all his parts, and delivers hilarious and unforgettable moments.

24. Inigo Montoya in Princess Bride (1987)

In the fairy tale adventure The Princess Bride, Westley is the dashing hero in a grandad's bedtime story. But the swashbuckling swordsman Inigo Montoya wins hearts with his quest for vengeance. His iconic catchphrase, “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” makes him a memorable part of the film. Many viewers loved Westley, but many more couldn't wait to see more of Inigo in action.

Source: Reddit.