24 Movie Soundtracks That Are Perfect From Beginning to End

Whether it's an epic orchestral score or a collection of catchy songs, a great movie soundtrack can make a movie even more outstanding.

After scouring the depths of cinema, we've compiled a list of movie soundtracks that are perfect from beginning to end. Remember to let the magic of these soundtracks envelop you and enhance your movie-watching experience.

1. Dirty Dancing (1987)

From “Time of My Life” to “Hungry Eyes,” this soundtrack is a rollercoaster of infectious hits of the '80s that will make you want to dance your heart out. It's impossible to resist the charm of these classic tunes. This album contains about twenty songs, each with a certain form of grace that captivates.

2. Titanic (1997)

Everyone knows this timeless masterpiece beautifully captures the grandeur and tragedy of the ill-fated voyage. The score was composed by James Horner, and you'll find it a symphony of emotions, blending haunting melodies with powerful orchestral arrangements.

The iconic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, became a global sensation and remains one of the most beloved movie ballads ever. From the tender and romantic “Rose” to the dramatic and poignant “Hymn to the Sea,” the soundtrack evokes a range of emotions, immersing listeners in the sweeping love story of Jack and Rose.

3. Grease (1978)

Continuing the retro vibe, the Grease soundtrack is a joyful celebration of the '50s and the epitome of sing-along fun. Get ready to belt out “Summer Nights,” “You're the One That I Want,” and many more iconic songs that will have you hand-jiving in no time. With a total of four sides and 24 tracks, this soundtrack will steal your heart away.

3. Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid soundtrack packs a punch with its blend of '80s rock and memorable instrumentals. “You're the Best,” performed by Joe Esposito, became an anthem of self-belief, while songs like “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama and “Young Hearts” by Commuter added to the movie's spirited atmosphere.

4. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

What about a soundtrack that won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? This disco extravaganza captured the spirit of the '70s like no other. The Bee Gees' infectious beats dominated the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, with hits like “Stayin' Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”

5. Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol 2) (2017)

The Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks are true musical marvels. The second installment combines the '70s and '80s nostalgia, featuring hits like “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.

These tunes perfectly complement the movie's cosmic adventures. James Gunn shows his admiration for the songs enlisted in the soundtrack by stating: “I've always said that if the Guardians had a house band, it would be ELO.”

6. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino has a knack for curating unforgettable soundtracks, and Pulp Fiction is a prime example. From surf rock to soul, this compilation seamlessly weaves together various genres, featuring iconic tracks like “Misirlou” by Dick Dale and “Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield.

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring features a remarkable soundtrack composed by Howard Shore. This immersive score sets the stage for the grand journey of Frodo and his companions.

From the iconic “The Fellowship” theme, which evokes a sense of unity and camaraderie, to the hauntingly beautiful “Concerning Hobbits,” the music transports us to the enchanting landscapes of Middle-earth. Shore's intricate compositions, such as “The Bridge of Khazad-dûm” and “Amon Hen,” perfectly capture the film's tension, emotions, and epic scale, as noted by a contributor.

8. The Blues Brothers (1980)

When it comes to movie soundtracks, The Blues Brothers is a soulful masterpiece. Featuring legendary artists like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Ray Charles, this album is a powerhouse of rhythm and blues that will mesmerize you.

As one contributor states, you don't expect less from a soundtrack that features the best of the best regarding music.

9. La La Land (2016)

If you're a fan of musicals, La La Land is an absolute must-listen. This modern-day masterpiece features catchy songs like “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun,” blending jazz and contemporary pop influences to create a soundtrack that will sweep you off your feet.

10. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Step into the roaring '20s with The Great Gatsby soundtrack. Produced by Jay-Z, this album effortlessly fuses jazz and hip-hop, with standout tracks like “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey and “100$ Bill” by Jay-Z. This movie (and yes, the soundtrack) is a party you won't want to miss.

11. The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King soundtrack is one of the best of all time and takes us on a nostalgic journey to the African savannah. With unforgettable classics like “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “I Just Can't Wait to Be King,” this Disney masterpiece still reigns supreme.

12. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! delivers a musical extravaganza with a twist. This soundtrack combines pop hits from different eras, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Roxanne,” to create a vibrant and dramatic experience that will leave you singing along.

13. The Sound of Music (1965)

How can we forget the timeless charm of The Sound of Music? This beloved musical transports us to the hills of Austria with unforgettable tunes like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and the enchanting title track. It's a soundtrack that will fill your heart with immense joy.

14. The Graduate (1967)

Simon & Garfunkel's folk-rock melodies define the soundtrack of The Graduate. Songs like “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence” perfectly capture the emotional depth of this iconic coming-of-age film, ensuring that the music resonates as powerfully as the story itself. Two songs featured in this soundtrack have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

15. Purple Rain (1984)

What did you hear about Purple Rain? Prince's Purple Rain is a genre-bending masterpiece that perfectly encapsulates the enigmatic artist's talent.

With hits like the electrifying title track, “When Doves Cry,” and “Let's Go Crazy,” this soundtrack oozes with the raw energy and infectious spirit of Prince's music.

16. Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting‘s soundtrack is an edgy mix of alternative rock and electronic music, perfectly complementing the film's gritty narrative. From Iggy Pop's “Lust for Life” to Underworld's “Born Slippy .NUXX,” this album captures the pulsating energy of '90s counterculture.

Many years after its release in 1996, the soundtrack still receives overwhelming recognition and is ranked number 13 in Rolling Stone‘s The 25 Greatest Soundtracks of All Time in 2013.

17. Footloose (1984)

Get ready to kick off your Sunday shoes with the Footloose soundtrack! This '80s gem is a high-energy explosion of pop-rock and dance hits that will make you want to hit the dance floor. Songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Let's Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams are impossible to resist.

18. Top Gun (1986)

With its iconic theme song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and an electrifying collection of '80s rock anthems, Top Gun's soundtrack is a high-flying experience. From Berlin's “Take My Breath Away” to Cheap Trick's “Mighty Wings,” this album will have you soaring through the skies.

19. A Star is Born (2018)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shine in A Star is Born, delivering an emotionally charged soundtrack that tugs at the heartstrings. Hits like “Shallow,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” and “I'll Never Love Again” showcase their vocal prowess and capture the film's raw intensity. ”

20. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

The Coen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? transports us to the heart of the American South with its captivating bluegrass and folk soundtrack. Featuring artists like Alison Krauss, Ralph Stanley, and The Soggy Bottom Boys, I can only say this album is a treasure trove of traditional Americana.

T-Bone Burnett understood the assignment with this soundtrack, blending bluegrass, country, gospel, blues, and Southern folk music to get us completely into the movie.

21. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump‘s soundtrack takes us on a musical journey through the decades, featuring hits from the '50s to the '80s. From Elvis Presley's “Hound Dog” to Bob Seger's “Against the Wind,” this compilation captures the essence of each era and adds depth to this heartwarming tale.

22. The Bodyguard (1992)

Whitney Houston's powerful vocals steal the show in The Bodyguard‘s soundtrack. With unforgettable songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “I Have Nothing,” it's clear why Houston was one of the greatest singers of all time. This soundtrack is definitely a timeless classic.

23. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Baz Luhrmann strikes again with Romeo + Juliet‘s modern and eclectic soundtrack. From Prince's “When Doves Cry” to Des'ree's “Kissing You,” this album beautifully captures the tragic romance of Shakespeare's play with a contemporary twist. The soundtrack is divided into two volumes with a feature of the film's orchestral score.

24. Moana (2016)

The vibrant and enchanting soundtrack of Disney's Moana, composed by Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Opetaia Foa'i, will throw you into a beautiful world of adventure and Polynesian culture. How can you ever forget “How Far I'll Go” or the comedic “You're Welcome,” performed by Dwayne Johnson as Maui?

The soundtrack also features beautifully harmonized tracks like “We Know the Way” and the heartfelt “I Am Moana,” which showcases the film's uplifting messages of self-discovery and following one's dreams.