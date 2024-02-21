Movie Stars Who Started Their Careers on TV

Although TV now stands on par with film as a thematically deep and rewarding entertainment experience, the actors who appeared on the small screen used to pale in comparison to those who landed movie roles. Some of the world’s most famous movie stars started their careers in television before transitioning to cinemas.

These performers clearly had talent and demonstrated it for millions right from the jump!

1. Bruce Willis



Bruce Willis exploded onto movie screens in a variety of interesting action flick roles throughout the 1990s, but the superstar began his career in Moonlighting. This drama series revolutionized storytelling in network television during the 1980s with more interesting plot lines and led to the Golden Age of Television spurred by HBO in the 2000s.

2. Tom Hanks



Tom Hanks effortlessly transforms into whatever role directors ask of him, and that willingness to try a variety of characters started on the show Bosom Buddies. The funny friendship sitcom showed Hanks’ sense of humor as his character and Peter Scolari traded witty dialogue in the short-lived series.

3. Johnny Depp



Johnny Depp’s bad-boy aesthetic and household sexiness gained the world’s attention on 21 Jump Street. No, not the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill film remake, but rather the original drama on FOX in the late 1980s. Depp’s quirky demeanor and talent then translated well to theaters.

4. Robin Williams

Robin Williams played an alien on the sitcom Mork & Mindy before elevating into Hollywood’s most beloved comedic actor in the 1980s and beyond. Williams’ frenetic energy burst through the television screen, and his chemistry with Pam Dawber made the series a must-watch.

5. Steve Carell



Steve Carrell’s time on TV still overshadows his movie career for many fans. Playing Michael Scott on The Office allowed the talented Carrell to display his comic timing, but he’s evolved into a fantastic dramatic film actor in movies like Foxcatcher and The Big Short.

6. John Travolta



John Travolta knew his good looks and charisma would take him far in life, and his role on the forgotten television series Welcome Back, Kotter captured his charm. Travolta would immediately move to film and gain the respect and fandom of an even larger audience.

7. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s transition from goofy TV actor on Parks and Recreation to studly movie hero in Jurassic World demonstrates his range and love for different genres of entertainment. Pratt never altered the action landscape like originally expected, but he’s a steady presence who owes a lot to NBC’s well-written sitcom.

8. Melissa McCarthy



Melissa McCarthy poked fun at herself with reckless abandon on Mike & Molly and fit perfectly into the cast of Gilmore Girls before moving to theater screens. McCarthy now often gets cited as one of the all-time great comic actresses in cinema, with several hilarious leads and supporting roles.

9. Zendaya

Zendaya currently juggles TV and movie roles like a true superstar, but she’s a small-screen actor at heart. Before clicking with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya featured heavily on the Disney Channel with the forgotten hit Shake It Up.

10. Will Smith



Will Smith’s career hasn’t involved many TV shows or movies since his Academy Awards incident with Chris Rock, but Smith’s time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remains a staple of 1990s sitcom glory. He would move past Uncle Phil and Carlton to star in box office draws for over two decades.

11. Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston’s current movie career probably wouldn’t have occurred without his enormous performance in Breaking Bad. Cranston’s palpable energy and understanding of Walter White’s inner-most struggles made the drug drama the best show on television for half a decade. He also dabbled in sitcom work with Malcolm in the Middle and Seinfeld in the 1990s and 2000s.

12. George Clooney

George Clooney emerged onto the TV scene even before ER in the 1990s. Golden Girls fans might remember his cameo in the episode “To Catch a Neighbor,” in which Clooney’s cop character stayed over at the ladies’ home while investigating a crime. Clooney’s best movies since then include Gravity, Syriana, and Three Kings.

13. Emma Stone



Emma Stone’s TV career now represents a blip on her career radar, but it only makes it funnier to see how far she’s come. Stone played a small role in an episode of Malcolm in the Middle and Lucky Louie. The latter series only went one season and conjures up thoughts of Louis C.K. before his recent career demise.

14. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t received as many big roles as of late, but the Hunger Games actress stood on the Academy Awards stage and enjoyed tremendous success in the 2010s. Before all of that, Lawrence played the daughter on The Bill Engvall Show, a short-lived network sitcom that aired during the height of stand-up comedians receiving self-named TV shows.

15. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, don’t act nearly as often as they did during the 2010s. Millennial TV fans loved her iconic role on That 70s Show (where she famously met Kutcher) and her continued success on Family Guy. Kunis took the film world by storm with Black Swan and Ted in the early 2010s.

16. John Krasinski

John Krasinski seemed like the least likely person to transition from TV to movies when he played Jim Halpert on The Office. Krasinski grew out a beard, increased his overall appeal, and took on serious film roles such as in A Quiet Place. He’s now one of the most versatile movie stars in the world!

17. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t possess a signature movie role, but she still gets cast in romantic comedies galore! Her beginnings on Friends might still reign supreme in most people’s minds, as shown by her embracing the past in reunions for the show and commercials that pay homage to the series.

18. Leonardo DiCaprio

One of the most famous movie stars of the current age, Leonardo DiCaprio’s fame and notoriety tower over Hollywood, but even the most outsized actors start somewhere. DiCaprio’s roles in Growing Pains, Roseanne, and Parenthood prepared him for the comedic and romantic roles he would later portray in Titanic and Romeo + Juliet.

19. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has avoided TV like the plague ever since he transformed into a superstar, but fans should eagerly check out his long-running role on the medical drama St. Elsewhere. Washington brought the same dedication and craft to this role back in the 1980s as he did in all of his movies.

20. Pierce Brosnan



Casting directors for the James Bond franchise certainly looked to Pierce Brosnan’s starring role on Remington Steele when putting him in the role of 007. This fun 1980s drama embraced its Saturday morning cartoon energy with robust romantic flair and plenty of exciting detective storylines.

21. Jim Carrey



Jim Carrey’s time on In Living Color probably gets as much acclaim as any early television role for a movie star. The variety show honed in on Carrey’s unhinged humor and contorted facial expressions, allowing his best comedic traits to shine.

22. Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley continues to ascend to the top of Hollywood with fascinating film roles in both film and television. Her first claim to fame remains a starring turn on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, a corny ABC Family drama that examines various issues in adolescence through Woodley’s character’s eyes.