Movie Therapy: 24 Films To Help You Get Over the Layoff Blues

When you lose a job unexpectedly, you may experience a range of emotions, including depression, anger, and/or anxiety. If you're gearing up for a job search after a layoff, consider watching some of these movies to lift your spirits. They run the gamut of genres and offer something for every stage of the post-firing emotional spectrum.

1. Glengarry Glen Ross

David Mamet's classic Glengarry Glen Ross perfectly encapsulates the pressures of performance-linked compensation and sales jobs in particular. If you want to vicariously thicken your skin for your next professional go-round (coffee is for closers, after all), this ensemble drama is a solid choice.

2. The Pursuit of Happyness

In case you're tempted to slip into self-pity following termination, The Pursuit of Happyness will be a much-needed reminder that you can bounce back. No matter what it takes, you can regroup, grind, and get the job of your dreams.

3. Working Girl

Starring Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, and Alec Baldwin, Working Girl highlights the frustrations that often arise from the boss-employee dynamic. When a secretary works hard to transcend her job, how strong will the glass ceiling prove to be?

Working Girl might serve as a reminder that not having a boss (temporarily, at least) can be a blessing in disguise.

4. Stranger Than Fiction

Will Ferrell stars as IRS auditor Harold Crick, stuck in the monotony that one might expect from life as an IRS auditor. Then, one day, Crick begins hearing a narrator's voice giving a play-by-play of his life, further reinforcing that his life is, in fact, monotonous.

Stranger Than Fiction is a reminder that even those with jobs don't have it so great.

5. Office Space

One of the classic “I'm so over this job” comedies, Office Space will help you vicariously blow off any animosity you might feel towards your former employer.

6. There Will Be Blood

A virtuosic film that documents in painstaking detail the perils of overworking, There Will Be Blood will remind you that there is far more to life than toiling away at work, even when you're the best at what you do.

7. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty looks at what can happen when those stuck in a tedious professional routine decide to embrace adventure. After years of venturing no further than daydreams, Ben Stiller's Walter Mitty takes a life-changing trip to Greenland.

As you chart your path forward, this movie might contain several lessons worth applying in your own life.

8. The Wolf of Wall Street

Depending on how you're inclined to view main character Jordan Belfort and his lackeys, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street may serve as inspiration to find a job that allows for work-life balance. Or, it may be a cautionary tale that leads you to a job that allows you to sleep well at night.

9. The Full Monty

If you're looking for a lighthearted take on unemployment, The Full Monty should be in your queue. Six out-of-work steelworkers decide to give the whole Chippendales routine a try in this British comedy that paved the way for films like Magic Mike.

10. Chef

Turns out, even chefs experience burnout. Jon Favreau stars in and directs this feel-good family comedy that documents the art of reinvention. When you find yourself at a professional crossroads, Chef teaches us that relocating your “why” can be the catalyst for a fulfilling second wind.

11. Up in the Air

Up in the Air stars George Clooney, not as someone who has been laid off but as the person who does the firing. As tough as losing a job is, this movie might lend some insight and empathy toward those tasked with operating the corporate chopping block — if you're looking for that sort of thing.

12. Falling Down

Falling Down stars Michael Douglas as a man who has had it up to here with the world he lives in, and reacts in a way that one might describe as “going postal.” It's another film that those frustrated by a layoff might find cathartic but should absolutely not emulate.

13. Everything Must Go

Will Ferrell embraces his dramatic acting chops as Nick Halsey, an alcoholic who relapses as his life falls apart. If you have beat yourself up for your response to being terminated, Everything Must Go might make you feel a bit better about yourself.

14. The Company Men

A strong cast featuring Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper, and Tommy Lee Jones carries The Company Men, which examines the human cost of mass layoffs. While this film won't prove particularly uplifting, it may help you cope in a “misery loves company” kind of way.

15. Horrible Bosses

When the wound caused by a pink slip remains fresh, you may search high and low for anything to dull the pain. Realizing how horrible bosses can be may make unemployment feel just a bit less cruddy. Plus, a bit of laughter can be the perfect antidote for the post-layoff blues.

16. Sorry to Bother You

This surrealistic comedy stars LaKeith Stanfield as Cassius Green, a telemarketer who begins using a white person inflection and quickly rises to levels of success he could only dream of. However, a stunning twist makes viewers question what they'd be willing to sacrifice to make a buck.

17. Joker

While Joker is hardly a hidden gem, it is a film that typifies the saying “someone always has it worse than you.” After Arthur Fleck is fired, he follows a dark path that transforms him into the iconic villain the Joker.

18. Margin Call

One of the most underrated and intelligent thrillers of the 2010s, Margin Call examines the 2008 financial crisis through the lens of a single investment bank. The film combines tense pacing, real-world professional politics, and the harsh realities of corporate layoffs to great cinematic effect.

19. Extract

Jason Bateman stars in Extract, a Mike Judge-helmed comedy that highlights the controlled insanity of the modern American workplace. Kristen Wiig, Mila Kunis, J.K. Simmons, and Ben Affleck also make appearances.

20. The Graduate

The Graduate has held its spot on lists ranking the top movies of all time, and for good reason. A young Dustin Hoffman plays college graduate Ben Braddock, who is racked with the indecisiveness and lack of direction that many feel when they're at a professional crossroads.

21. Fight Club

A creative dissertation about the perils of workaholism, Fight Club will keep you guessing throughout. And, it will compel you to ensure that your next job allows for plenty of time off.

22. Swingers

Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn shine in this timeless comedy about the power of friends to lift you out of the deepest of ruts. When Favreau's Mike finds himself reeling from a breakup, Vaughn's Trent insists that they go to Las Vegas and get back on the horse.

Swingers is a reminder that a little fun ain't the worst thing for those who are down and out, including those who have lost their job.

23. Brazil

Terry Gilliam's Brazil will transport you to a dystopian future world in which the drudgery of unfulfilling jobs remains but has become exponentially more bizarre. Brazil is a sci-fi twist on the “escape the pencil-pushing Matrix” narrative device.

24. Cinderella Man

If there is any period of American history that can help put your job-related woes into perspective, it's The Great Depression. Plus, the trust story of longshot boxer James J. Braddock will provide the motivational juice you need to get back into the job hunt.