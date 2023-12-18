Movies About Big Age Gap Relationships for Swooning and Shuddering

After the release of Netflix’s May-December, age gap relationships have become a hot topic. Unlike the Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore film, some movies positively explore friendships between people of varying ages. Others explore a seedier side of the age gap, depicting the power struggle and manipulation. It's a profoundly uncomfortable but often necessary topic to portray on the big screen.

The movies highlighted here center around a relationship between people of different agents, whether legal or not. Sometimes controversial, often life-changing, these pairings use their age gap relationships to overcome hurdles, learn more about themselves, and discover love above the odds.

Lolita

One of the most controversial movies about age gap relationships, Lolita stars 15-year-old Sue Lyon and 53-year-old James Mason. The film focuses on a middle-aged college professor, Humbert Humbert, who fixates on 12-year-old Dolores.

Based on Vladimir Nabokov’s novel, the film faced criticism for lacking the sinister aspects of the novel and the illegality of Humbert’s relationship with the teenage Dolores. Remade in 1997 with Jeremy Irons and Dominique Swain, the casual tone, use of romantic tripes, and humor of Lolita make it one of the most talked about stories in cinema history.

Harold and Maude

Twentysomething Harold Chasen (Bud Cort) spends his spare time devising attention-seeking scenarios in the hope his attention-seeking mother notices him and attends the funeral of people he does not know. At one of these funerals, he meets 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon), and the pair build an unlikely friendship.

The 1971 film flopped upon release but gained a cult following over the years. The cult classic still resonates with audiences because it celebrates the natural kinship of two misfits who never found their place in society.

The Graduate

Probably the most famous movie about age gap relationships, Mike Nichols’s The Graduate made a star out of Dustin Hoffman, who plays a disillusioned man led astray by the older Mrs Robinson. Hoffman’s directionless college graduate, Benjamin Braddock, becomes entangled with his parent’s contemporary, Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), and her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

A massive hit at the time of its 1967 release, The Graduate spoke to an uncertain generation looking for something more in their lives. Even now, it’s still uncommon for an extramarital affair on the big screen to happen between a younger man and an older woman. Although now much lampooned, The Graduate depicts the mood of the late 60s and an aimless generation.

Lost In Translation

A teenage Scarlett Johansson plays the recently married Charlotte, who starts a semi-platonic one-week fling with Bill Murray’s washed-up actor, Bob, in Sofia Coppola’s Lost In Translation. Influenced by the director’s relationship with her father as her marriage to director Spike Jonze crumbled, the 2003 movie explores the life of a woman defined by men.

The nature of Bob and Charlotte’s relationship continues to leave audiences guessing nearly 20 years later. The movie leaves open the question of if this age gap relationship is romantic or platonic. Either way, the film depicts two lonely people who meet each other when they both need someone. Coppola never forces a status onto the pair’s relationship, so it never feels forced or manipulative despite the 35-year-old age gap.

Licorice Pizza

Set in 1970s California, Licorice Pizza tells the story of 15-year-old Gary (Cooper Hoffman), who falls for 25-year-old Alana (Alana Haim). Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 movie explores the gray area of their relationship, never specifying if their bond extends past the platonic and into romance.

Licorice Pizza follows the pair on their money-making schemes and business ventures, constantly reminding audiences that it’s strange for a 25-year-old to hang out with someone a decade her junior. Although the duo goes to dinner, the film leaves the nature of the occasion ambiguous. Ultimately, Licorice Pizza uses the relationship to focus on Alana’s coming-of-age story. Her character feels like an adolescent trapped in a directionless woman’s body while Gary makes entrepreneurial decisions, swapping the power dynamics of the coupling.

Fish Tank

Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank explores age gap relationships living under the poverty line in Britain through the eyes of 15-year-old Mia (Katie Jarvis in her acting debut). Her life changes when her mother’s boyfriend, Connor (Michael Fassbender), appears bare-chested in her kitchen.

Arnold uncomfortably toes the line between sexual relationship and father/daughter dynamic in her 2009 film until the horrifying ending. Unlike other films about underage relationships, Fish Tank doesn’t shy away from the graphic depiction of the sexual nature of Mia and Connor’s relationship.

Call Me By Your Name

Despite the minimal seven-year difference between the lead characters, Call Me By Your Name caused a debate about the age gap between the lovers. The coming-of-age romance between 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer) highlights the intense feelings of falling in love for the first time.

Call Me By Your Name carefully depicts a young man falling in love with his academic father’s assistant in Italy. Although their experience levels wildly differ, the romantic nature of the relationship never feels inappropriate or manipulative. Director Luca Guadagnino chooses to depict sensuality and exploration over more explicit scenes.

Notes On a Scandal

Based on the novel by Zoë Heller, Notes on a Scandal chronicles the relationship between art teacher Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett) and student Steven Connolly (Andrew Simpson). As Sheba reaches middle age, a dawning disappointment in how her life transpired leads to her embarking on a relationship with a student 20 years her junior.

Notes On a Scandal takes a darker twist when an older teacher, Barbara (Judi Dench), finds out about their illicit liaisons. The student/teacher dynamic suddenly becomes something between the two women as Barbara becomes obsessed with her co-worker. This 2006 film uses age gap relationships to explore loneliness and jealousy as Sheba finds herself taking second place in her husband’s work.

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Based on Pete Turner’s memoir, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, depicts his passionate relationship with real-life Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame (played by Annette Bening). Set in the late 70s and early 80s, the film follows the actress's last days with twentysomething Pete (Jamie Bell) as she dies of breast cancer.

This poignant romance sees Pete caring for Gloria in her final days, giving up his youth for her. Grahame’s larger-than-life persona gets confined to the small space of a Liverpudlian home as she tries to cling to her glamorous past. The rare story of a May-December romance told from the older woman's point of view, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool chronicles the untimely end of a Southern belle and her love for a working-class Brit.

Crazy Heart

The award-winning Crazy Heart sees Jeff Bridges’ former country music star, Bad Blake, fall in love with the up-and-coming music journalist Jean Craddock (Maggie Gyllenhaal). The relationship between the alcoholic and the single mother cautiously evolves, and not just because of the 25-year age gap.

Jean appears almost as Bad Blake’s consciousness, helping him on the slow path to recovery. Around Jean, Bad Blake lets down his guard and becomes more vulnerable. Spending time with a younger woman reminds the musician of himself before all the vices clouded his vision.

An Education

Adapted from Lynn Barber’s memoir about her relationship at 16 with an older man, An Education caused controversy upon its 2009 release. Teenage Jenny (Carey Mulligan) feels intellectually mature for her age when she meets the alluring David (Peter Sarsgaard). He expands her life past the academic world surrounding her, showing her there is more to life than good grades.

On the cusp of womanhood, Jenny clings on to her childhood while also looking to her future as an adult. The Nick-Hornby penned film doesn’t show any interest in addressing the taboo of age gap relationships and cares more about exploring a woman forging a path to adulthood outside of education.

The Oranges

The Oranges makes a farce from the age-gap romance between David (Hugh Laurie) and Nina (Leighton Meester). David appears the amicable friend next door on the verge of divorcing his wife (Catherine Keener). He falls from Nina, his best friend’s daughter, who returns home to nurse her broken heart.

The neighborhood watches on as David and Nina forge an unlikely relationship. Uncomfortably, David must confront the fact that Nina and his son share the same age and that he knew her growing up. The Oranges uses humor to address how suburbia deals with age-gap relationships.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Rita, Sue and Bob Too sardonically depicts a married man in his 30s embarking on an affair with two teenage girls (Michelle Holmes and Siobhan Finneran) who babysit for him. The film shows the two women having a sense of humor about their affair, while he wrongly believes he holds all the power.

Part comedy, part critique of the social divide in 1980s England, Rita, Sue and Bob Too mixes the kitchen sink dramas of the 60’s with bawdy 1970s humor. Despite the light hand regarding the relationship between the trio, this 1987 movie highlights the issues within Thatcher’s Britain.

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl portrays 15-year-old Minnie's discovery of sexuality and her own body. Set in San Francisco in 1976, Marielle Heller’s debut stars Bel Powley as a girl who loses her virginity to her mother’s boyfriend (played by Alexander Skarsgård).

Unapologetically open about teenage desire, The Diary Of A Teenage Girl depicts an age-gap affair from the viewpoint of a young woman. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this 2015 film never demonizes teenage Minnie despite acknowledging the unhealthiness of her relationship.

As Good As It Gets

Jack Nicholson’s bitter and rude romance writer falls for Helen Hunt’s waitress in As Good As It Gets. Suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, falling out with his neighbors, and generally acting unpleasant, Melvin doesn’t form connections quickly. Hunt’s Carol patiently comes to understand his ways in this shaggy dog romance story.

Melvin’s heart slowly unthaws throughout this 2003 James L. Brooks movie until he can admit his feelings for Carol. While As Good It Gets doesn’t focus on the age gap, the story couldn’t have succeeded without a younger patient love interest. Both leads won Academy Awards for their roles in this 2003 romcom.