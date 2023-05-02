12 Good Movies About Broken People Getting by as Best They Can

Life is tough, and sometimes it's easy to feel you're struggling to keep it together, and like you're just one mistake from crashing. Fear not, my friend; many films feature broken, damaged, and completely dysfunctional characters just doing their best to get by.

Let's look at some movies that portray fragility and may help us feel less alone.

1. The Pursuit Of Happiness (2006)

Grab a box of tissues for this one. Will Smith delivers an emotional and gut-wrenching performance as a struggling sales agent who is evicted and forced to live on the streets. The Pursuit Of Happiness is the power of perseverance visualized.

2. Magnolia (1999)

While watching this absurd, surreal, and emotional rollercoaster ride, a warm blanket and someone to hug are required. This larger-than-life movie weaves multiple storylines, with Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore leading the charge. Magnolia tackles love, regret, sweat, and tears. You'll laugh, cry and probably end up feeling wholesome over life.

3. The Wrestler (2008)

Struggling to find a place out of the wrestling ring, Mickey Rourke kills it as Randy Robinson, a broken man struggling to hold on to his last shreds of glory.

It takes us through the journey of a fading and failing celebrity. After Mickey's performance, you'd feel you'd just gone 12 rounds in the boxing ring yourself.

4. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Underdogs are the ones we always find ourselves rooting for, and Silver Linings Playbook has us cheering from our couches. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence deliver fantastic performances as two troubled individuals who find solace in each other's company.

While the movie tackles mental illness, it strives to show us that there's always a silver lining. See what I did there?

5. Don't Worry; He Won't Get Far On Foot (2018)

Joaquin Phoenix's laugh can make anyone feel the anguish behind his laughter. In this movie, he pushes that to the forefront. This touching and humorous movie depicts the real-life story of a cartoonist who becomes paralyzed following a car crash.

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a stellar performance as John Callahan, who uses a wheelchair. So yeah, he didn't get far on foot.

6. The Whale (2022)

The Whale is such a heart-wrenching movie for multiple reasons. It stars Brendan Fraser and tells the story of an obese teacher struggling with sickness and self-acceptance.

7. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Follow the Hoover family as they embark on a cross-country road trip to a beauty pageant. From the foul-mouthed grandpa to the brooding, Nietzsche-reading teenager, each family member brings unique quirks and challenges to the journey, making for a delightful and unpredictable ride.

The film balances its comedic moments with poignant reflections on family, identity, and the complexities of modern life. There's something for everyone in this movie, and enough to make you sob a little.

8. Florida Project (2017)

Homelessness is a problem rooted deeply in the American lifestyle, and it doesn't seem to be ending soon. This movie takes a glimpse into the lives of the hidden homeless living in motels on the outskirts of Disney World.

It follows a six-year-old as she tackles poverty and showcases the courageous spirit of a marginalized community.

9. Manchester By The Sea (2016)

Manchester by the Sea is a must-see tear-jerker that will leave you feeling all the feels. Casey Affleck stars as a heartbroken man forced to confront his tragic past after a family tragedy.

The extent of loss Casey experiences will leave the average person shell-shocked for life. It's a rollercoaster of emotions as the film explores grief, loss, and healing themes.

10. Joker (2019)

Of course, Joaquin would appear twice on this list. You can see it, can't you? The eccentric man dancing his way down the stairs as he fights his monsters on the inside. Nothing says troubled mind like the crown prince of crime laughing at the top of his lungs right after shooting someone in the face. There's a little Joker in all of us.

11. What's Eating Gilbert's Grape (1993)

Seeing a young Johnny Depp as he struggles to take care of his family while pursuing love leaves everyone deep in their feelings. Stuck between responsibility and desire, Gilbert must choose between his dysfunctional family and what his heart wants.

This cult classic fills our popcorn with tears and reminds us why we fell in love with Depp.

12. Wild (2014)

Reenacting the brutal true story of Cheryl Strayed, the protagonist of this film embarks on a transformative journey through the Pacific Crest trail, where she is forced to face her internal struggles to survive.

With breathtaking scenery and an Oscar-worthy performance by Witherspoon, you'll applaud at the end of this one.

This thread inspired this post.

