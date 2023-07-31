Family First: 14 Fantastic Movies that Celebrate the Power and Importance of Famil

There's nothing like a good family and having people that you can count on to always be there for you. There are several movies showing just how important having such a family is. With these films, when you sit in front of the TV, you’re reminded just how nice it is to be part of one. Here are 14 movies that capture the essence of family.

1 – Ordinary People (1980)

After losing their son, Buck, the family has significant communication issues. They struggle with grief which causes a strain on the family relationship. They all find it hard to heal from losing a loved one. Each person tries to deal with their pain in varied ways. In time, the crack in their relationship becomes evident, and things worsen.

The movie depicts life experiences that are relatable, and in it, the theme of family is deeply rooted.

2 – Little Miss Sunshine (2004)

The movie powerfully portrays hope which binds families together. Despite the dysfunctionality among the Hover family, they go on a road trip. They head to Redondo Beach in California to be part of the Little Miss Sunshine contest, all in support of seven-year-old Olive's dream of winning the pageantry.

Things go haywire during the trip. First, the car breaks down. And on the journey, many bitter truths are unveiled, but luckily, it helps repair and strengthen the family bond.

3 – The Family Man (2000)

Jack's life is thrown into chaos when he meets Cash. Meanwhile, he sees an alternate life other than the one he was living in. There, he was married to his long love Kate, and they had children. With the help of Annie, he tries to fit into his newfound life.

However, it’s only a “glimpse,” and he reverts to his original life. The incident would serve as a stimulant to make Jack make a great decision concerning his future. The Family Man shows how vital family can be.

4 – Encanto (2021)

The Walt Disney animated fantasy comedy film is set in Encanto. Each member of the Madrigal family has magic powers passed to them when they turn five. Mirabel is the exception, and she struggles with her identity.

The conflict in the movie stems from their home, Casita. When the family magic weakens, a crack is noticed in the house. Somehow, they navigate through the problem and find peace within. They each show kindness and forgiveness to each other, becoming a united family once more.

5 – The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

“Died tragically rescuing his family from the wreckage of a destroyed sinking battleship,” the epitaph of Royal Tenenbaum reads at his funeral.

Like most families, the Tenenbaums had their share of conflicts that caused a divide among themselves. They tried to find peace elsewhere but failed in their private lives.

Royal feigned having stomach cancer on hearing his wife was getting married. Everyone had to come back home and thus began a chain reaction that would lead to a better outcome.

6 – Father of The Bride (2022)

Billy Herrera and his wife Ingrid try to hide their impending divorce from their children. It’s in an attempt not to ruin their daughter's wedding. It was a wise decision, but it created a conflict later.

Billy imposes his idea of a big wedding on the couple, which is the opposite of what they want. There is a dispute between him and Hernan over the cost of the wedding. Despite the never-ending problems, both families come through and host a befitting wedding for the couple.

7 – Fast and Furious (2001 – Present)

The series shows how family isn't limited to the traditional sense. It goes beyond those you share blood ties with. The Fast and Furious franchise portrays how making poor decisions can be changed by going back on track. You’ll find that your family is always waiting.

Your friends can also become family, as portrayed in the movie. It’s the reason why Dominic Toretto proudly said, “I don’t have friends, I got family.”

8 – Shoplifters (2018)

The movie is set in Tokyo, where a poor family resides. Osamu teaches Shota how to shoplift and instills poor morals in him. They adopt a neighbor child, Yuri, after learning she’s being abused.

Later, they cut off her hair and change her appearance when they discover her parents are looking for her. The movie takes a wrong turn when the semblance of normalcy is altered. Things start to go wrong, and the family breaks apart. However, that's not how the story ends. The unusual plot turns in this movie makes for an interesting watch.

9 – Parenthood (1989)

It starts with Gil Buckham, who fears he isn’t a suitable father to his family. He gets frustrated as more issues come up. The same can be noticed in his extended family, showing how everyone has high expectations of him.

Parenting can feel overwhelming sometimes, and if you're having one of those days when you feel like it's taking you under, this movie should be your go-to.

10 – The Ice Storm (1997)

This film explores poor communication and the standard protocols within the family. They are preventing themselves from healing by avoiding necessary talks that seem uncomfortable.

Everyone knows that the only way to resolve issues is by addressing them. The Ice Storm depicts the consequence of not taking responsibility, especially with family.

11 – Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a story about a father (Robin Williams) who wants to spend more time with his children, so he poses as the family housekeeper. The film explores family, divorce, and what it takes to make a family.

12 – The Descendants (2011)

After Matt King's (George Clooney) wife is seriously injured in a boating accident, he gets closer to his two daughters, who over time, have grown apart from him. The accident not only reveals secrets that the family kept from each other but leads the family to confront their feelings towards one another.

13 – CODA (2021)

This coming-of-age film shows the everyday challenges of being a family while showing what it's like to be a CODA or a child of death adults. When Ruby, the only hearing member of her family wants to be a singer, but her family needs her to help with the family business.

The film did win Oscars for both Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards.

14 – Instant Family (2018)

Instant Family is about a man and a woman who decide to foster a group of siblings, and as the new family dynamic settles in, the group has to figure out not only how to parent three young people, but how to work as a family all together.

Source: Reddit.