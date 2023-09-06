Ridiculously Fun: 25 Movies With Absurd Plots That Are Thoroughly Entertaining

Not every movie has to be a thinker — some films with ridiculous plots can still be highly entertaining. If you're looking for something fun and easy to watch, here are 25 movies that film fans recommend.

1. Tremors (1990)

I can recall being a kid watching Tremors for the first time and being glued to the TV. Yeah, the plot is a little goofy, but it holds up for a 23-year-old B movie. Nothing is better than practical effects, and Tremors is full of them. One fan of the film referred to it as “a 1.5-hour game of the floor is lava,” which is hilariously accurate.

2. Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

I went into this movie completely blind, and I’m so glad I did. It’s the perfect gory comedy that’s funny from start to finish. It’s a hidden gem, and I promise if you give it a chance, you won’t regret it!

3. The Fifth Element (1997)

When I was 11 years old, my mom got me The Fifth Element on VHS. I watched it every day for two weeks and thus began my lifelong obsession. I even named my son after the male protagonist, so I’m absolutely qualified to talk about this movie. The plot? Ludicrous. None of that matters when you see the fantastic sets, incredible costume designs, and practical effects used to bring the aliens to life.

4. Army of Darkness (1993)

I’m noticing a trend here. It seems most of my childhood favorites fall into the ridiculous plot category. Army of Darkness fits the bill, without a doubt. This sequel to Evil Dead II finds Ash trapped in the Middle Ages, trying to find his way home. He finds himself up against his evil twin, swamp monsters, and an army of skeletons. It’s fun from start to finish.

5. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder makes its rounds often regarding controversial movies, but it remains a beloved comedy to many. The movie follows a band of actors portraying a group of soldiers in the Vietnam War who are dropped in the jungle to film. They soon find out they are the target of real enemies, and hilarity ensues.

6. Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is an enjoyable watch as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into. Giant robots fight giant monsters… that’s all there is. Look elsewhere if you’re looking for a story with some insightful, heartfelt message. This is a quintessential popcorn movie where all the effort was put into the incredible designs of the robots and monsters.

7. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball” is one of many memorable lines from this outrageously funny comedy centered around adult dodgeball leagues. The cast is top-notch and continuously delivers line after line of hilarity.

8. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Becomes Her is a story of two women who will do anything it takes to remain beautiful and youthful. They manage to find everlasting life through amusing antics, but it’s not what they bargained for. This lively comedy, while silly at times, is an excellent tale about an unlikely friendship that lasts a lifetime.

9. Starship Troopers (1997)

Starship Troopers is a fun movie that's totally ridiculous. What’s not to love about watching soldiers obliterate armies of giant alien bugs? With some comedy sprinkled in and a touch of corny romance, it’s got something for everyone.

10. Bullet Train (2022)

Bullet Train was fun from start to finish. The cinematography was excellent, and the dialogue was amusing, but it had its moments of absurdity. One movie fan noted how bright and colorful the film is, with witty dialogue and fast, fun choreography.

11. Sharknado (2013)

You can’t have a discussion about movies with ridiculous plots and not bring up this classic. Sharknado began an era of over-the-top goofy animal movies that still exist today. This is one of those movies where it’s so bad it’s good. It’s not made to be taken seriously and features some terrible CGI and cringe-worthy acting.

12. Evolution (2001)

Personally, I love this movie. It’s genuinely funny and has a great cast and fascinating alien creatures. The ragtag gang that ends up saving the day uses some of the goofiest methods to eradicate the aliens posing a threat to the human race.

13. Idle Hands (1999)

“The devil makes work for idle hands” is the old saying that inspired this dark comedy about a teenager whose possessed hand goes on a murdering spree. A group of friends must stop the evil hand before it can do more harm. This is the kind of movie you’ll want to lay on the couch and veg out to.

14. Hot Rod (2007)

Andy Samberg is a natural when it comes to ridiculous but entertaining movies. Hot Rod is one of his most hilarious and absurd. The supporting cast brings so much real humor to the movie, that it’s easy to feel like you’re just hanging out with friends.

15. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward Scissorhands might be my favorite Johnny Depp role of all time. Edward is a timid but sweet creation from the spooky mansion on the hill. He's taken in by a kind Avon lady and welcomed by the community soon after. Of course, the premise that someone would have pairs of scissors as hands is ridiculous, but it makes for a charming film about loving people for what's on the inside.

16. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

I'm a huge fan of space comedies, so The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a must-watch. It follows a man who narrowly escapes being on Earth as it is destroyed to make way for a space highway. Sam Rockwell's performance as the President of the Galaxy is the highlight of the entire film, along with all of the aliens they encounter along the way.

17. O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)

Not only is this movie entertaining, but the soundtrack is also one of the greatest movie soundtracks ever made. It's one of those movies that you have to watch anytime it's on TV. It has a similar feel to Forrest Gump; it's a charming adventure with many layers.

18. Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Stellar casting makes up for Earth Girls Are Easy's cheesy dialogue and goofy premise. You can't blame Valerie (Geena Davis) for falling in love with an alien when it looks like a young Jeff Goldblum! Cheesiness aside, it's still a fun watch if you don't expect too much from it.

19. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day is a guilty pleasure for a lot of people. There may be some plot holes, but movie fans are willing to put that aside. I also love that you can find the movie playing on TV every Independence Day in the U.S. It’s the unofficial official movie of the country.

20. They Live (1988)

They Live stars professional wrestler Roddy Piper as a rough-and-tumble wanderer who stumbles upon a pair of special glasses that allow him to see the truth behind lies fed to the human race by alien overlords. That description alone should let you know this movie is ridiculous, but somehow it keeps your attention and captivates you.

21. Wanted (2009)

This farfetched action-packed thrill ride follows an ordinary office employee who discovers he's the son of a great assassin and joins the secret society where his father worked. It sounds like a daydream every office worker has had, especially when Angelina Jolie is involved. Although highly unlikely, this movie is still a blast to watch.

22. Mouse Hunt (1997)

Mouse Hunt was in heavy rotation at my house in the 90s. It's the story of two brothers who find themselves down on their luck and spend the night in a mansion left to them by their recently deceased father. During their night stay, they discover the old mansion, if restored, would be worth a fortune. They begin the restoration only to be tormented by a mouse. The length they go to catch the pest results in some amusing antics.

23. Jennifer's Body (2009)

I was late to the Jennifer's Body party, having only just watched it for the first time last year. It was painfully obvious what year it was made, so I don't think it holds up very well. Aside from that, it was absolutely entertaining. I'll never turn down a demon/monster movie, especially a gory one.

24. National Treasure (2004)

“It’s like US History Indiana Jones, what’s not to love?” one movie fanatic said. I couldn’t agree more. It’s an action-packed adventure where Nicolas Cage tries to steal the Declaration of Independence. Don’t ask questions — just sit down and enjoy the ride.

25. Clue (1995)

You wouldn’t think a movie based on a board game would be worth your time, but Clue is an exception. It's a hilarious comedy mystery you won't want to miss. It also features three alternate endings, so make sure you stick around to catch them all and find out whodunnit.

