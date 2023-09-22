Timeless Charms: 15 Movies That Have Aged Gracefully and Still Shine Bright

A lot of films don't hold up well over time, but there are some that people love more with repeat viewings. One fan on a popular entertainment forum asked for examples of a movie that “never gets old.” Here are 15 movies fans never get sick of.

1. Clue (1985)

Many fans responded with Clue, the movie based on the popular board game. When a group of guests is invited to a mysterious mansion and someone ends up dead, the circumstances actually lead up to a fun, campy movie that people still recommend to any of their friends who haven't seen it.

2. O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)

A movie fan shared their love for O Brother, Where Art Thou. From the humor to the music, O Brother, Where Art Thou combines great acting, humor, music, and directing from the Coen brothers.

3. Starship Troopers (1997)

A lot of movie fans picked Starship Troopers, a movie that's satire only gets better with time.

When it was released, Starship Troopers was ripped to shreds by critics and fans alike; it barely made a profit at the global box office. The film's anti-fascist satire was badly received, as audiences weren't expecting that subject material from a sci-fi action film. But it's been reevaluated and is now recognized as one of the finest sci-fi movies ever made.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride has become a timeless movie, not because it has any state-of-the-art sets or effects, but really because the characters are so well written and acted, and they stay fresh over thirty years after its release. The Princess Bride is a delight from beginning to end. It's clever, romantic, and funny, with a cast of talented stars who all perform brilliantly.

5. Clueless (1995)

Clueless also continues to be a favorite, despite its age. Even today, we're still laughing at lines that are popping up that we totally didn't catch when we were younger. When a movie has enough packed into it to keep finding new things to laugh at, it's doing something right. Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age teen comedy undoubtedly fits that criteria.

6. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest has been a beloved movie for decades and that's high praise for a brilliant sci-fi comedy widely considered to have stood the test of time. It's both a spoof of cinema's finest space adventures and a movie that captures the best parts of those space operas genuinely.

7. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is one of those horror movies that is referenced time and time again, and people talk about it as one of their favorite thrillers of all time. From Anthony Hopkins as a superb Hannibal Lecter to the thrilling plot line, the entire movie has stood the test of time.

8. Back to the Future (1985)

Many fans agree that Back to the Future is “a timeless classic,” and it has really cemented itself as one of the most important movies from the 1980s. And honestly, is there a more universally loved movie than Back to the Future? We're hard-pressed to think of one. It's particularly impressive for Back to the Future to be so popular now, given that there are so many plot holes and that we've gone past the year to which Doc Brown and Marty McFly traveled. That viewers can overlook its flaws says a lot.

9. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park was a popular answer from fans. From the wonderful practical effects to the wonderful acting, Jurassic Park has been beloved through generations. When practical effects are done well, they beat CGI hands down. Jurassic Park has some of the finest practical special effects ever filmed and it looks as good today as it did in 1993.

10. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Shawshank Redemption is a classic movie that fans admit to seeing time and time again. It was inevitable that The Shawshank Redemption would appear on this list; it's one of the finest movies ever made and it's timeless. Can anyone truly say they don't watch it when it's airing on television? We think not.

11. The Mummy (1999)

A couple of users suggested The Mummy. It's one of those movies that feels like a true, Hollywood adventure movie. The Mummy tells a classic story that will never grow old — and it's aided by the fact that its star, Brendan Fraser, is one of the most likable actors on the planet.

12. Spirited Away (2001)

The list wouldn't be complete without at least one animated movie — Spirited Away was a definite favorite. Spirited Away is a Japanese animated movie and a great film to start with if you're looking to get into anime. The film's main selling point is that it looks gorgeous. It's a classic fairytale that's enchanting for both children and adults alike — and it won't lose its appeal any time soon.

13. My Cousin Vinny (2001)

Imagine being framed for a crime you didn't do, and your only hope is your lawyer cousin, Vinny, who isn't what you'd call the most competent lawyer. But this movie is hilarious and the actors all do such a great job, that by the end, you'd think about hiring Vinny to represent you in court next time.

14. Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton brings the undead to life in Beetlejuice, the wonderful comedy that still has such a big grip on society. This movie is one of the most watched movies around Halloween, and the revitalization of the movie also came when the musical version hit Broadway a few years ago. Besides Keaton, the entire cast is great and the writing of the movie is wonderful.

15. Groundhog Day (1993)

Fans could watch this movie again, and again, and again… But truly, Groundhog Day is one of those movies that does a great job of combining humor and the emotional strength to make major changes in our lives. Plus, it's the only movie about the obscure holiday, Groundhog Day.

