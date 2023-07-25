Aging Gracefully: 12 Movies That Haven’t Lost an Ounce of Their Charm

A lot of films don't hold up well over time, but there are some that people love more with repeat viewings. One fan on a popular entertainment forum asked for examples of a movie that “never gets old.” Here are 12 movies fans never get sick of.

1 – Clue (1985)

Many fans responded with Clue, the movie based on the popular board game. “One of my favorite movies of all time! I rewatch it at least once a year,” one wrote.

Another person added, “Clue is amazing. I love when the younger generations discover the brilliance of Madeline Kahn and the rest of the cast.”

2 – O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)

A movie fan shared their love for O Brother, Where Art Thou. “I never fail to find a little nuance that I previously missed. Love the Coen brothers' humor,” they explained.

Another person agreed. “Raising Arizona and Burn After Reading are great comedies of theirs too, but O Brother has a special place in my heart as well,” they noted.

3 – Starship Troopers (1997)

A lot of movie fans picked Starship Troopers. “The satire only gets better with time.” one user said.

When it was released, Starship Troopers was ripped to shreds by critics and fans alike; it barely made a profit at the global box office. The film's anti-fascist satire was badly received, as audiences weren't expecting that subject material from a sci-fi action film. But it's been reevaluated and is now recognized as one of the finest sci-fi movies ever made.

4 – The Princess Bride (1987)

“The Princess Bride!” answered one fan. Another agreed. “It’s one of the advantages that the more character-driven movies have, the set pieces can look dated, but the characters are timeless,” they said. “The fight with the R.O.U.S. probably looked dated at the time and will always look dated. The banter between the man in black and the trio, though, will forever feel fresh.”

Never were more valid words spoken (or typed). The Princess Bride is a delight from beginning to end. It's clever, romantic, and funny, with a cast of talented stars who all perform brilliantly.

5 – Clueless (1995)

Clueless also continues to be a favorite, despite its age. “That movie has no business being as good as it is,” one movie lover wrote. “I keep finding new lines that crack me up. One of my favorites to bust out of nowhere is “Excuse me Ms. Dionne…”

When a movie has enough packed into it to keep finding new things to laugh at, it's doing something right. Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age teen comedy undoubtedly fits that criteria.

6 – Galaxy Quest (1999)

“By Grabthar’s hammer … Galaxy Quest!” one enthusiastic fan answered. Another replied, “It's just a perfect movie.” A third fan agreed. “It literally is an all-time fave,” they said.

That's high praise for a brilliant sci-fi comedy widely considered to have stood the test of time. It's both a spoof of cinema's finest space adventures and a movie that captures the best parts of those space operas genuinely.

7 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

One user said The Silence of the Lambs. “I've rewatched it recently and holy, does that hold up. The last night vision scene still creeped me out and the acting is still phenomenal.”

Another film fan agreed. “The suspense and tension in The Silence of the Lambs — notably in the mentioned night vision scene — are fantastic,” they wrote. “Anthony Hopkins is superb as Hannibal Lecter. Can you believe he only had 16 minutes of screen time?”

8 – Back to the Future (1985)

Many agreed that Back to the Future is “a timeless classic.” One fan called it “basically the perfect movie.”

Is there a more universally loved movie than Back to the Future? We're hard-pressed to think of one. It's particularly impressive for Back to the Future to be so popular now, given that there are so many plot holes and that we've gone past the year to which Doc Brown and Marty McFly traveled. That viewers can overlook its flaws says a lot.

9 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park was a popular answer. “Jurassic Park shows us that practical effects will always stand the test of time,” one person wrote. “Sure some of the CGI shots are a bit rough to look at these days but man, the tyrannosaurus breakout, the two raptors in the kitchen, the sick triceratops, etc. All those scenes look miles better than most of the stuff in the Jurassic World franchise.”

When practical effects are done well, they beat CGI hands down. Jurassic Park has some of the finest practical special effects ever filmed and it looks as good today as it did in 1993.

10 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

“Shawshank Redemption,” one movie fan said. “I've seen it 1,000 times and I still stop what I'm doing and watch whenever it comes on.” It prompted an interesting reply from another person, who said, “I have a theory. If Americans are too productive on the weekends, the government orders some networks to start playing Shawshank. It does something to people that make them stop doing what they are doing and start watching it.”

It was inevitable that The Shawshank Redemption would appear on this list; it's one of the finest movies ever made and it's timeless. Can anyone truly say they don't watch it when it's airing on television? We think not.

11 – The Mummy (1999)

A couple of users suggested The Mummy (1999). “I feel like it was the last good adventure movie,” one movie fan noted. “The sets felt so grandiose and real. Something about it had that classic Hollywood feel. I love that movie so much.”

The Mummy tells a classic story that will never grow old — and it's aided by the fact that its star, Brendan Fraser, is one of the most likable actors on the planet.

12 – Spirited Away (2001)

The list wouldn't be complete without at least one animated movie — Spirited Away was a definite favorite. “Every time I watch it, it's just as magical as the first,” one person said. “The music always makes me teary-eyed though.”

Spirited Away is a Japanese animated movie and a great film to start with if you're looking to get into anime. The film's main selling point is that it looks gorgeous. It's a classic fairytale that's enchanting for both children and adults alike — and it won't lose its appeal any time soon.

Source: Reddit