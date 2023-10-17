15 Movies Fans Say Are Almost Perfect Except for One Thing

Some movies come pretty close to perfection — but just slightly miss the mark. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What's the worst part of an otherwise perfect film?” Check out 15 of the top responses.

1. The Dark Knight Rises

Some movie fans pointed out the scene in The Dark Knight Rises when Marion Cotillard's character dies. One person called it “diabolical,” while another said it was “comical.” Cotillard gasps for breath, gives a long look, and performs a lackluster head tilt.

2. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Many movie fans noted that Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a classic with an undeniably brilliant performance from Gene Wilder, but one scene really falls flat. The song “Cheer Up, Charlie” is a dull moment in an otherwise great movie.

3. Alien

The 1979 sci-fi horror film is considered a classic among filmgoers, with some calling it a perfect movie. The escape pod scene fails to impress however, with one saying the Xenomorph clinging to the outside of the ship looks “goofy.”

4. Titanic

When elderly Rose reveals that she had kept the priceless sapphire and diamond necklace throughout her life, after finding it in her ex-fiancé’s coat pocket as a young woman, she throws it into the ocean. One person called this act “dumb.”

5. The Untouchables

One movie lover found the soaring Ennio Morricone soundtrack in The Untouchables offputting, saying, “Just the tone, the volume, the tempo, to me it was distracting more than supporting.” Others enjoyed it, however.

6. The Departed

The closing sequence of the film has its share of critics. The CGI rat walking along Matt Damon's balcony after he was exposed as a corrupt police officer made for a disappointing moment with its cheap-looking special effects in an otherwise beautiful piece of cinematography.

7. The Godfather

It's rare to hear criticism of one of the greatest films ever made. Still, one movie fan took exception to the fight scene between Sonny Corleone and his brother-in-law Carlo Rizzi. They compared it to “theme park fight choreography” and ripped it for being “awkward, clunky, and kind of laughable.”

8. It

The conclusion of the television movie adaptation of the Stephen King novel It is terrifying — until the murderous Pennywise the Clown is revealed to be a “…giant spider puppet that the kids who were now grownups had to fight,” one fan said.

9. Religulous

One movie buff complained that “Bill Maher spends the whole movie showing how religion tells people what to think and then in the last 5 minutes goes on a rant about what people should think.” Another said they didn't appreciate what they perceived as Maher's self-righteous, condescending attitude.

10. Back to the Future

At the end of the film, we see Biff polishing George McFly's BMW. It's meant to showcase the role reversals for the characters following the movie's events.

However, many movie lovers found it a little weird to see George employ his former bully and the person who assaulted his wife 30 years prior.

11. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Many argue that The Lord of the Rings is a perfect movie trilogy, but there's one valid critique of The Return of the King.

Saruman, played masterfully by Christopher Lee, is sort of shoved off to the side in the theatrical cut. The cause of his death is “hidden” in the extended edition.

12. Robocop

The 1987 sci-fi action movie is considered to be a groundbreaking film. Still, the movie isn't without its faults.

As a by-product of being made in the 1980s, some of the special effects aren't always up to par. For example, one fan pointed out that one character has double-length appendages when he falls out the window before being killed.

13. The Thing

John Carpenter's legendary horror film is as beloved as his slasher masterpiece Halloween. Yet for many, one part of the movie would be better left on the cutting floor. People pointed out that the spaceship coming to Earth doesn't add anything to the movie.

14. Grease

The beloved musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John has fans across the world. Its musical numbers and captivating dance sequences continue to delight audiences today.

Yet at the end of the film, some filmgoers are left scratching their heads over one thing: why is the car flying?

15. Terminator 2: Judgement Day

One of the few examples of a sequel outshining the original, Terminator 2 is a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish. Yet when John is bonding with the Terminator, many feel like it doesn't fit with the rest of the film.

Source: Reddit.