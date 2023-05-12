12 Great Movies and Shows That Will Give You New Perspectives About Death

Death is an inevitable part of life, yet it's often difficult to talk about or even think about. However, movies and TV shows have the power to help us confront our mortality and see death in a new light. Here are 12 great films and shows that provide unique and thought-provoking perspectives on death.

1. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

This TV show follows the lives of a family who run a funeral home. Each episode begins with the death of a new character and explores the family's personal and professional struggles as they deal with loss and mortality.

2. Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

This TV show follows Melinda Gordon, who can communicate with the dead. She helps ghosts resolve their unfinished business so they can move on to the afterlife. There are a total of five seasons.

3. Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)

Wristcutters: A Love Story is a peculiar indie romance film set in a purgatory reserved for people who have taken their own lives. The protagonist, Zia, sets out to find his ex-girlfriend, who has also ended up in this strange afterlife.

4. Departures (2008)

Departures is a Japanese film that follows a young man who takes a job preparing bodies for funerals. Through this work, he gains a new appreciation for life and death.

5. What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come is about a man who dies and finds himself in the afterlife. He discovers that his wife, who took her own life, is in a dark and lonely place. He sets out to rescue her and bring her to a better place.

6. A Ghost Story (2017)

This fantasy drama produced by A24 follows a deceased man who becomes a ghost and observes his wife as she grieves and moves on after his death. The film explores the themes of love, loss, and the passage of time in a deeply affecting and introspective manner, making it a unique and thought-provoking addition to the genre of supernatural films.

7. My Sister's Keeper (2009)

Cameron Diaz gives a career-best performance in this powerful, emotional film about a young girl conceived through in vitro fertilization to be a donor match for her older sister, who has leukemia. The movie explores the family's struggles with illness, loss, and difficult decisions.

8. Enter the Void (2009)

This movie is about a drug dealer who is shot and killed in Tokyo. The rest of the film follows his journey through the afterlife as he reflects on his life and the people he left behind.

9. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

This Western drama is an anthology of six short films, each with a different story set in the American West. One of the stories, “Meal Ticket,” is about an elderly impresario and his traveling artist who perform in towns and villages but struggle with the artist's disabilities.

10. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama series that premiered on Netflix in 2018. The show follows the story of the Crain family, who lived in Hill House, a mansion with a dark past that is known for being haunted.

As children, the Crain siblings experienced terrifying paranormal phenomena that left a lasting impact on their lives. T

he series alternates between flashbacks to their childhood in the house and adult lives as they are forced to confront their past trauma and the ghosts that still haunt them.

11. Our Friend (2019)

This romantic drama is based on a true story about a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her husband's best friend moves in to help care for her and the family during her last few months.

12. The Book Thief (2013)

A war drama set in Nazi Germany, this film follows a young girl named Liesel who steals books to escape from the harsh realities of her life. The movie explores themes of mortality, loss, and the power of literature.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.