Freedom Amplified: 15 Movies That’ll Truly Make You Appreciate Your Freedom

We usually take the gift of freedom for granted. However, there are always motion pictures about freedom to remind us of how cherished freedom is. Note the following netizens’ suggestions.

1. The Green Mile (1999)

John lost his social freedom after he was wrongly condemned to execution for the homicide of two girls. He refused the offer of the head guard to set him free from his imminent execution, insisting that the execution for him was freedom from man's cruelty.

Would the head guard and other officers ever be free from guilt knowing an innocent man has been executed? This riveting and tragic story will evoke tears freely from every viewer's eyes, leading to a deeper appreciation of life.

2. The Pianist (2002)

War has everyone as its prisoner, even though some suffer more than others. While the pain of imprisonment is horrible, the memories follow them for the rest of their lives. The Holocaust is one of such wars chronicled in this biographical war drama detailing Władysław Szpilman's life during the mayhem. This is one experience you wouldn't wish on an enemy.

3. Room (2015)

This story is thrilling, about motherly love and dedication amidst corrupted power. Joy and her little son Jack are the main characters of this film, focusing on their lives after they successfully escape captivity after being held in a remote shed for years. Free at last? No. More challenging obstacles lie ahead.

4. Point Break (1991)

The freedom to explore beyond limits radiates in this action thriller inciting the viewers' adventurous side. However, the daring thrill of this gang of surfers and their expected end depict the price freedom usually comes with.

Johnny Utah is tasked to infiltrate this gang. Still, it must balance out his responsibilities to his employers and his newfound friends to fulfill his task.

5. The Lives of Others (2006)

The Oscar-winning German drama is the passionate tale of an East German couple, Georg Dreyman and Christa-Maria, whose every private moment is watched by the Secret Police to discover information that could end their union and their lives. But for the unexpected sympathy of Weisler, Dreyman could walk away free. Tragically, not so for his love.

6. 13 Minutes (2021)

A small village is threatened by the largest tornado ever recorded. The intensity affords inhabitants just 13 minutes to find safety – gather family members and run for their lives. Four families must suppress their differences and draw strength from one another and themselves to live in the face of complete disaster.

7. 25th Hour (2002)

This movie, adapted from its director's debut novel of the same name, gets the audience to relate to Monty Brogan's last 24 hours before imprisonment. While not losing our freedom in the same way as Brogan did, we contemplate the same scenario in various ways personal to our circumstances, and, for many, spurring them to make appreciative and memorable use of their liberty.

8. Midnight Express (1978)

The desire to walk free can elicit bravery in one, especially when there is a mix of unfairness. Contemplating freedom in the next four years, Billy could serve out his justified sentence in a foreign land. But you can only keep the genie in the bottle by not rubbing it.

When his term was increased to 30 years, he planned a jailbreak. It took his girlfriend's bravery to jive his zest again and make it out, arriving home three weeks later.

9. Old Boy (2003)

A man imprisoned for years without apparent cause gets freed after receiving some basic supplies. A worse outcome awaits him if he doesn't discover who his kidnapper is. But what will be the fate of his quest with his hook on love?

10. Empire of the Sun (1987)

A wealthy English lad named Jamie Graham (Christian Bale) resides in Shanghai when the Japanese invade and imprison everyone from outside their country. When they are in the camp together, John Malkovich's character, Basie, an American sailor, watches out for Jamie.

Jamie keeps his composure and youthful enthusiasm despite being away from his parents and in a difficult situation, giving hope to the other captives detained with him.

11. Martyr (2017)

The plot revolves around the emotions of Hassane, a young man with financial difficulties (who frequently loses his job) who cannot afford to live independently. The movie depicts the challenging circumstances of this young man, who feels imprisoned between his rigid and unhappy family and the desolate city of Beirut.

His life-to-death journey on the final day of his life highlights the social divisions, city fractures, and circumstances deciding the lives of these marginalized young men.

12. Trainspotting (1996)

With his unfortunate and confused gang of buddies, Mark (Ewan McGregor) leads a bunch of heroin addicts on a series of escapades that include failed sobriety efforts. However, he tries to change by relocating to London and beginning over. But his pals drag him right back into the realm of addiction.

13. Amistad (1997)

The titular name is of the actual slave ship bound for America from Cuba. Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads the enslaved people in an unheard-of insurrection during the tiresome journey. Then they are imprisoned in Connecticut, where there is a contentious discussion about their release. A formerly enslaved person, Theodore Johnson, gathers allies to have Cinque and the others cleared.

14. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Brown and Hamilton offer Solomon Northup a free African-American job every two weeks. But when he gets to Washington, DC, he realizes he was bought and sold into slavery. This biography story, from the memoirs of the lead actor, follows the next 12 years of his enslavement before redemption.

15. Threads (1984)

Threads is a dark movie about what could easily happen if a nuclear attack happened in Sheffield, England. From the fallout to the initial horrors, the movie, which was released at the height of the Cold War, shows what happens when you're trapped by the actions of the government's war.

