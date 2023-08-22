Crafted to Perfection: 15 Movies That Embody Artistic Excellence

Some works of art transcend the bounds of simple amusement and rise to creative perfection in the mesmerizing world of cinema, where fantasy meets the canvas of reality. These motion pictures are not only films; they are painstakingly composed symphonies of visual narrative. Each frame, word, and feeling are beautifully woven together to produce a tapestry of unmatched beauty. Here are some selections from an online community.

1- City Lights (1931)

Though the plot is relatively straightforward—a tramp falls in love with a blind girl—City Lights is a creative masterpiece thanks to its unique blend of physical humor, sight jokes, and one of the most moving movie endings. It makes sense why Charlie Chaplain named it his favorite of all his movies.

2- Buried (2010)

The entire film is set in the cramped interior of the wooden coffin, which also contains a phone and a lighter. The narrative discusses the realities of war, its effects on people, and the human will to live.

Ryan Reynolds, in one of his best performances, carried the movie with his emotions of annoyance. The lighter casts a hauntingly lovely shadow outside the casket. The film takes a dangerous gamble by having one actor handle most of the laborious work, yet it pays off.

3- Citizen Kane (1941)

The affluent newspaper executive Charles Foster Kane, who was hunting for love in all the wrong places, is the titular name. Due to its cutting-edge visual effects, imaginative cinematography, non-linear storytelling (the film starts with the main character's death), surprise conclusion, and Welles' progressive aging into an older adult, Citizen Kane has more than earned its place here.

4- Boyhood (2014)

This movie covers the unusual concept of filming actors as they mature in real life. It was a daunting undertaking, but it was carried out flawlessly. However, Richard Linklater (director) couldn't reshoot any of the film's scenes if necessary.

Although it is a creative idea that will unwittingly affect movies for decades, the difficulty of implementing it will ensure that few films will attempt to follow in Boyhood's footsteps, keeping it in a class of its own.

5- Memento (2000)

Most movies follow the characters' journeys as they develop or undergo change as a result of events. However, because of his memory loss, the protagonist cannot alter because he resets to the same condition every 15 minutes. And this is a purposeful action.

Our impression of the character varies drastically from the beginning to the conclusion since we cannot change who we are. Every time we go back, it explains what happened earlier to us (but not to the character). It is a richly constructed movie that subtly uses our expectations to shift our viewpoint throughout the whole thing.

6- The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Before this, all previous horror films typically featured otherworldly entities pursuing audiences, with jump scares accounting for most of the fear. This film popularized the found-footage cinema subgenre thanks to the recent breakthrough in handheld camera technology for ordinary people, inspiring subsequent movies to adopt the style.

7- Toy Story (1995)

The first full-length film made entirely with computer technology was Toy Story by Pixar. With a strong cast, lovable characters, and an easy-to-follow plot, it stood out among the other films.

The visionary Steve Jobs launched the studio, which is now led by John Lasseter, and made sure the animation was top-notch, cementing animation as a standard in movies and inspiring the creation of an Oscar category just for animated films.

8- The Sixth Sense (1999)

The chilling story of a young kid who sees the dead is still M. Night Shyamalan's greatest. It's a scary movie that works to shock viewers without using gory effects or insincere jump scares. Instead, it's a slow-burning, evocative narrative that culminates in one of the greatest twist endings in film history. A reminder that bigger is not always better.

9- Russian Ark (2002)

This masterpiece, which spans 300 years of Russian history, is largely unknown. This movie is noteworthy because of the way it was shot: a continuous, uninterrupted 99-minute shot that travels through 33 rooms of The Hermitage and has 2,000 actors.

Even if you have no interest in Russian history, you can't help but be impressed by this technical accomplishment and the sheer audacity and ingenuity required to pull it off.

10- Inception (2010)

The theme of Christopher Nolan's mind-bending is dreams within dreams. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a burglar hired to put a thought into another person's head.

The plot is surprisingly simple to follow as we explore the world of dreams on numerous levels. The unique story and cutting-edge effects from one of the greatest directors of our time make this film a creative masterpiece.

11- The Tree of Life (2011)

The Tree of Life's storyline is straightforward on paper: a 1950s youngster struggles to connect with his overbearing father and subsequently starts to wonder what the point of life is. But the film's visual poetry takes center stage over its story.

The Tree of Life contemplates life on both a personal and a universal level that is so vast that the film includes a lengthy section in the middle about the universe's origin. This proves how cinemas can be great art, arresting, and capable of inspiring introspection about the nature of life itself.

12- The 400 Blows (1959)

It is the tale of a 14-year-old boy who struggles at home and causes all kinds of trouble at school. Jump cuts and other filmmaking techniques are used to present all of this in a brand-new way that makes viewers aware that they are seeing a movie. The directors violated the norms that old Hollywood had established. They gave the film its identity as art created with a camera.

13- Adaptation (2002)

Even though The Orchid Thief is the movie's subject, Kaufman's battle to turn the novel into a film dominates the story, with simultaneous dramatizations of the book's events. This movie is considered a filmmaking work because of its brilliant self-referential, meta cinematic plotline, innovative and humorous presentation, and top-notch performances.

14- Hardcore Henry (2015)

Even though movies primarily follow one character, they are never seen from the protagonist's viewpoint – a method the movie employs. While the plot is only a sci-fi action movie, the experience is memorable because the entire film is shot from the first-person perspective and is adamant about adhering to its film convention.

15- Metropolis (1927)

Set in a dystopian future with an elite class with privileges and the underground laborers serving them, the wealthy Freder and the underprivileged Maria are at the center of the narrative, trying to meld their respective worlds.

Source: (Reddit).