8 Movies To Avoid Anxiety on Depressing Days

Some days, it's difficult not to feel down in the dumps because of life's curveballs. “My girlfriend and I are going through some tough times and feel overwhelmed and underequipped to deal with it all,” a Redditor posted.

Films can be a comforting way to remember that everyone has problems and a way to think about our own lives. While not generally upbeat, sad, or tragic, movies serve as a helpful reminder that we're not alone. Why else would Redditors want to know some of their favorite movies to watch when they feel low? Films provide solace, moral direction, and emotional catharsis, or help understand significant parts of life.

Here are the top pick movies that Redditors find helpful in trying times. These films frequently deal with themes of people who, despite feeling damaged and invisible, find the courage to go through life independently and ultimately discover meaning.

The Thin Red Line

We can learn a lot from war. This film provides insights into the nature of battle and the human experience of warfare. It's been lauded for how it looks, makes people feel, the incredible performances of its ensemble cast, and makes you think. It addresses issues of masculinity, heroism, and the meaning of life. The film uses a combat scene to investigate humanity and the causes of violence.

Big Fish

It's an intensely dramatic story about the bond between a father and son. Tim Burton's film stars Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney as a son trying to come to terms with his estranged father's outlandish stories and finding the truth about those tales. True or not, these stories carried underlying messages of perseverance and bravery that are still very powerful.

My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher is a touching tale of a troubled guy who finds solace and redemption in nature and an unusual friendship with an octopus; it's also an award-winning Netflix documentary about wildlife. In the film, Craig Foster befriends an octopus in the seas of a kelp forest off the coast of southern Africa. It's a striking example of the interconnectedness of life and the importance of protecting the natural world.

The Shawshank Redemption

Andy Dufresne, a man falsely convicted of murder and sent to Shawshank, forms a bond with another inmate named Red in this film. Andy's time in jail is an excellent example of how optimistic thinking and hard work can help you get through hard times. The movie The Shawshank Redemption uplifts viewers by telling a tale of the resilience of the human spirit and the possibility of redemption.

Castaway

In this film, Tom Hanks plays Chuck Noland, a FedEx systems engineer whose plane crashes in the South Pacific, leaving him trapped on an uninhabited island. The film chronicles Chuck's arduous ordeal of making it through his first winter on the island when he must rely on his wits and willpower to keep himself alive. The film depicts how the human capacity to hold on to a dream, a cherished memory, or the prospect of reconnecting may serve as a source of strength and resilience and how solitude can enhance self-exploration and introspection.

Philomena

The novel The Lost Child of Philomena Lee by Martin Sixsmith inspires the film. Philomena Lee, portrayed by Judi Dench, is an Irish mother who, in the 1950s, was forced to give up her son for adoption. Martin Sixsmith, played by Steve Coogan, is a former BBC journalist who assists Philomena Lee in her search for her missing son.

Philomena and Martin's search for her missing son is the focus of this film. It's a touching tale of second chances and making amends. No matter how difficult or how many hurdles stand in her way, Philomena will find her son. It demonstrates the strength of maternal love and the resilience of the mother-child bond, even in the face of tragedy.

Forrest Gump

The film Forrest Gump has deep symbolic significance. A story that spans decades and explores themes like perseverance, childlike wonder, and the American Dream through the lens of the unlikeliest of heroes. In the film, we see that it doesn't matter how old or brilliant you are; you only need dedication and persistence to achieve your goals. Forrest Gump's unwavering optimism is a unifying motif throughout the film.

The King's Speech

George VI of England (Colin Firth) and his speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), have a compelling and historically accurate relationship in this film about the king's struggle to overcome his terrible stammer. The film's events occur in the 1930s when King George VI of England has just assumed the throne following the abdication of his brother. How this shift impacted, him is depicted. One of the most significant takeaways from The King's Speech is the reminder that there's strength in our vulnerability.

