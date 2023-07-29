14 Movies Told From The Perspective of The Bad Guy

Many films choose loveable protagonists to help viewers feel like rooting them on as they face challenges and the story progresses. But when a movie is told from the villain's perspective, the audience can't decide whether to support the main character or their victims. From Megamind (2010) to Taxi Driver (1976), these films tell the story of the bad guy.

1- Megamind (2010)

After a supervillain defeats his arch-rival and takes control of the city like he always dreamed, he grows bored without a nemesis to chase. He decides to create a new superhero to battle, but his plan goes awry when he accidentally injects the wrong person with the powerful serum.

2- Raging Bull (1980)

This biographical drama chronicles the life of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta. The film begins as his talents lead him toward fame and success, and he meets the woman who will become his wife. But his inability to express his emotions leads him on a downward spiral that negatively impacts all areas of his life.

3- The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman is a crime drama about a trucker who begins a life of crime to make money and find excitement in his dismal life. He becomes a hitman for a high-profile family in Philadelphia, and his new job quickly engulfs his entire life.

4- The Social Network (2010)

After developing the social media phenomenon of Facebook and becoming a billionaire at a very young age, Mark Zuckerberg faces legal backlash from a former friend. They claim he stole their idea, while he refuses to admit any fault and basks under the glory of his riches.

5- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

This epic biographical drama chronicles the rise and fall of Wall Street mogul Jordan Belfort. After his aggressive sales style and dedication to the selfish Wall Street stockbroker lifestyle bring him fame and fortune, his greedy nature puts him on a collision course fuelled by money, drugs, and sex.

6- Tár (2022)

Tár is a psychological drama about the increasingly corrupt conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. As she basks in the glory of her success, the questionable actions she took to get there come back to bite her in the butt. The conductor travels in a downward spiral as her cruel secrets are brought to life in this exploration of the question: is it worth doing whatever it takes to get what you want?

7- Scarface (1983)

This iconic crime drama tells the story of a young Cuban refugee who knows he's destined for more extraordinary things than working as a dishwasher in a restaurant. Soon, he begins doing runs for the cartel, and before he knows it, his wits and stern demeanor help him rise the ranks until he becomes one of the most powerful drug lords in the U.S.

8- Taxi Driver (1976)

When a man takes a job as a nighttime taxi driver to ease his boredom and loneliness while he can't sleep at night, his new exposure to the city's seedy underbelly gives him violent fantasies. After getting rejected by a woman when he brings her to a strip club, his terrifying vigilante urges become harder and harder to resist.

9- Joker (2019)

Joker is a biographical drama that unpacks the backstory of Batman's nemesis himself. A failed comedian watches as the world grows colder while his mental struggles get the better of him. The more isolated and humiliated he feels, the more desperate his search for revenge becomes.

10- My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

When they were kids, two childhood best friends made a pact to marry each other at twenty-eight if they were both still single. But when one of the friends announces he plans to marry just months before his 28th birthday, his friend realizes she's madly in love with him and must use her power as maid of honor to ruin the wedding.

11- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley follows a deceptive man who takes advantage of a case of mistaken identity and embarks on an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to find a man's son and bring him back to the States. When he arrives in the foreign seaside town, he befriends the man's son and slowly develops an obsession with the man's privileged identity.

12- Maniac (2012)

This twisted serial killer film is about a man who takes over his family's mannequin restoration business after the death of his mother, who severely mentally abused him as a child. Mentally scarred and more alone than ever, the man takes it out on his innocent victims.

13- Badlands (1973)

Badlands is a neo-noir crime drama about a couple who fall in love, despite the woman's father's pleas that the man she loves is a sadistic psychopath. When the two run away together, they begin a life of crime as they travel toward the Badlands of Nevada.

14- There Will Be Blood (2007)