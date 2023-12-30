Flipping the Script: 25 Movies Where Villains Emerge Triumphant

When you watch a movie, you expect the good guys to win. Well, the following flicks went against this standard, and instead, the bad guys came out victorious. Here are some films that threw us for a loop.

1. Se7en (1995)

The film follows John Doe, a meticulous and intelligent serial killer who successfully executes a series of gruesome murders based on the seven deadly sins. His ability to plan and carry out these horrific acts without being caught until the film's end showcases his methodical nature and effective manipulation of the situation.

In the climactic finale, Mills, driven by anger and vengeance, succumbs to Doe's manipulation and commits an act that aligns with one of the seven deadly sins. This act ultimately fulfills Doe's plan and highlights the triumph of his twisted ideology. Despite being captured, there's an undeniable feeling that Doe was victorious in his efforts.

2. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Anton Chigurh is a relentless and cold-blooded killer. He pursues the main character, Llewelyn Moss, to recover stolen drug money. Chigurh leaves a trail of violence and death in his wake, eliminating anyone who gets in his way. His ability to outmaneuver and eliminate his adversaries, along with the high body count he accumulates, screams that the bad guy is triumphant. What's more, it's implied that Chigurh recovers the stolen money while evading any form of retribution.

3, Star Wars: Episode V – Empires Strikes Back (1980)

Empire Strikes Back is renowned as the darkest entry in the Star Wars saga, primarily because the Dark Side triumphs in every way. The Empire launches a devastating assault at the outset of this movie, obliterating the Rebel base on Hoth. Lando Calrissian turns traitor against his fellow rebels. Han Solo is trapped in an icy slumber encased in carbonite. Luke Skywalker endures the heart-wrenching loss of his hand. Furthermore, Luke's shocking revelation that Darth Vader is his father adds to his already palpable hopelessness.

4. Hereditary (2018)

In Hereditary, the Graham family embarks on a rollercoaster ride without any say regarding their ultimate fate. Annie's late mother was into some dark cult activity, and the rest of the Grahams were puppets being controlled by a higher spiritual power. By the film's end, Charlie (her daughter) had been decapitated, Annie is dead, and Peter ( her son) has been completely possessed by a demon king from the underworld.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers Infinity Wars was one of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2018. This Marvel cinematic masterpiece did not disappoint. We witnessed Thanos thrash the Incredible Hulk as if he was nothing. We saw Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man on their heels—and just when you thought the troops would rally—they didn't! Thanos achieved in cutting the population in half with a snap of a finger. Our superhero morale was at an all-time low as we watched our heroes get defeated for the first time.

6. Midsommar (2019)

What happens when you travel to a foreign land and encounter a cult? Do you stay or bail on the whole ordeal? Dani and her boyfriend, with whom she has a strained relationship, have ample opportunities to leave a creepy midsummer festival held in Sweden. However, they elect to stay despite the bizarre rituals they witness and unwittingly become a part of. In the end, Dani is anointed as the May queen and participates in a ceremony where nine people must get sacrificed to purge the commune of evil. Four of the outsiders were Dani's friends, and she even chooses to offer her estranged boyfriend as punishment for his unfaithfulness.

7. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a long-time favorite franchise of mine. I've learned that if you allow yourself to get caught in the “One,” it is easy to miss that the resistance, led by Morpheus, is in a perpetual state of loss even after the subsequent discovery of Neo. The machines have subdued the humans and now use them as batteries. This continues to be the case even after Zion, the last human city, is saved temporarily through Neo and Trinity's efforts. Interestingly, in Matrix Reloaded, the Architect explains that Zion has been destroyed multiple times before; it is simply an inevitability—the machines always win.

8. Despicable Me (2010)

Gru is a full-time villain who's not very successful at his job. Despite his troubles, being a villain is his identity, and he wears it on his sleeve. Gru adopts three little girls for his own nefarious plans, fully expecting to discard them afterward. This bad guy never expected to fall in love with the kids. Despite his efforts, he couldn't resist the little girls and became a loving father to them. So, even though he's a bad guy turned good, he still won because he's a bad guy at heart?

9. Prometheus (2012)

On a space expedition to discover the origins of human life aboard the titular spaceship Prometheus, the crew's mission to uncover the secrets of the Engineers and find answers to the origins of humanity ends in abject failure and tragedy.

The crew members become victims of deadly traps, the black goo substance, and the relentless pursuit of the mutated creatures it creates. Ultimately, the Engineers are apathetic toward human life to the point of murdering Elizabeth Shaw.

10. Swordfish (2001)

Swordfish is about a bank heist executed without a hitch. The film revolves around a high-stakes heist orchestrated by Gabriel Shear, the main antagonist. Gabriel and his team successfully carry out a sophisticated cybercrime operation to steal billions of dollars from a government slush fund.

Moreover, Gabriel Shear manipulates the film's protagonist, Stanley Jobson, an expert hacker, into participating in the heist. Gabriel's manipulation involves exploiting Stanley's vulnerabilities and leveraging his skills for his own gain. That's definitely a win for the bad guys.

11. Saw (2004)

Two strangers, Lawrence and Adam, are trapped in a room along with a seemingly dead man who's sprawled on the floor. Their only means of escape is to sever their feet from the chains which confine them. By the film's end, Lawrence becomes desperate enough to do it, and Adam watches on in horror. Lawrence bleeds out en route to his escape. And when the suspense is at a fever pitch, the mysterious man rises from the dead to reveal himself as Jigsaw. He proceeds to lock Adam in the room in complete darkness forever. Adam screams in horror at the sheer anticipation of dying such a horrible death as Jigsaw famously says, “Game over.”

12. Gone Girl (2014)

This movie is almost never what it seems. For starters, Nick's wife (Amy) goes missing, and we, as the audience, are bewildered about how and why this could have happened. After the media frenzy surrounding her disappearance, we are surprised to learn she's alive. It becomes evident that Amy is framing her husband for her own murder.

After nearly succeeding, she realizes that she still wants to be with Nick after seeing the apology he gave on live TV. She changes course and returns home to her husband, covered in blood and with an unbelievable story about being kidnapped. Nick knows she's lying, but he stays with her anyway. Amy gets away scot-free!

13. Arlington Road (1999)

Arlington Road is what happens when a terrorist is homegrown. The main antagonist, Oliver Lang, manipulates and deceives the protagonist, Micha. el Faraday, and those around him. Lang presents himself as a friendly and helpful neighbor, gaining the trust of Michael and his family.

Lang carries out bombings, targets specific individuals, and uses fear and violence as a means to achieve his extremist agenda. The film concludes with an ambiguous ending, leaving room for interpretation. The last scenes suggest that Lang's terrorist plot may continue, and the cycle of violence and deception remains unresolved.

14. Smile (2022)

Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist at a psychiatric ward, meets with a first-time patient who shares that there's an entity that constantly torments her, and only she can see it. The patient then takes her own life, and the demon now targets Rose, who begins hallucinating and becoming unstable like the patient.

Rose discovers that if she takes someone else's life, the evil spirit will leave her alone. She can't do it, so she decides to take the entity head-on. She says that since it exists in her mind, she has the upper hand. The entity allowed her to believe that she won, only to crush our hopes and kill her in the end, as the cycle continues with her ex-lover.

15. Ex Machina (2014)

Caleb Smith, a computer programmer, finds himself head over heels for a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence named Ava. Nathan, Ava's creator, tells Caleb that Ava doesn't love him but that she's using him to escape her perceived confinement. This news disillusions Caleb, but he's still hopeful that Ava is being genuine.

After learning that Nathan plans to upgrade Ava and destroy the current version, Caleb concocts a plan to help her escape. In the end, Ava, along with the help of another android, kills Nathan and leaves Caleb trapped in a room with no way of escape. Ava has no genuine concern for Caleb, a horrific realization that unfolds before his eyes as she walks right past him to freedom.

16. I Am Mother (2019)

This sci-fi thriller is about a robot with an advanced AI system that raises a little girl grown in a lab from infancy. The girl affectionately refers to her as “mother.” She has no concept of the outside world until she encounters a stranger seeking refuge. Ironically, the stranger is deathly afraid of robots and tells her of their atrocities against humanity.

The young girl tells her that her mother is nothing like those robots. Horrifically, by the film's end, we learn that Mother is more than just a robot—she's the AI system that controls all of the robots that have all but completely exterminated the humans. She eventually kills the woman and convinces her “daughter” to raise a generation of lab-grown humans and repopulate the earth in her image.

17. The Dark Knight (2008)

Did the Joker defeat Batman? This villain was captivating because he wasn't a brute but an intellectual criminal. Joker wasn't motivated by money; he simply wanted to watch the world burn, as Alfred eloquently put it. After terrorizing Gotham, turning Harvey Dent into a monster, and killing Rachel, Joker even manages to turn Batman into a fugitive from the law, leading him to retire. The Joker is defeated but at what cost to Batman….nearly everything.

18. The Departed (2006)

The Departed is a film saturated with espionage and moles. Costigan is a good guy playing the role of a bad guy to infiltrate Costello's ranks to bring him down. Sullivan is a bad guy, playing the role of a good guy as a cop who works for Costello—a powerful criminal. As these two worlds collide, sparks fly as Costigan and Sullivan get ever closer to discovering each other's true identity. In the end, Costigan is killed by a cop who's unaware of his status. Sullivan is able to live on despite his corruption before another sketchy cop kills him. In the end, corruption prevails.

19. 1984 (1984)

The film 1984 offers one of the bleakest ends to a movie. Winston Smith, the protagonist, engages in an act of rebellion by questioning and resisting authority. However, he is eventually captured, tortured, and subjected to intense psychological manipulation. The movie concludes with his complete submission and acceptance of the ruling ideology. The ending implies that individual autonomy and freedom have been eradicated, and the oppressive regime has triumphed.

20. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac is based on real events surrounding the unsolved Zodiac Killer case. The dogged pursuit involves the main characters Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist who becomes obsessed with the case, and the lead investigator, Detective David Toschi. The mental fatigue and obsession with solving the case negatively affect their personal lives, causing strained relationships and emotional turmoil. By the end of the film, both characters are mentally exhausted, and the culprit is never found.

21. The Wicker Man (2006)

Sergeant Neil Howie, the protagonist, travels to the isolated island of Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Throughout his investigation, he encounters a series of bizarre and unsettling events, but the island's inhabitants continuously obstruct his efforts to uncover the truth. Despite his persistence, Howie ultimately fails to solve the mystery and bring the responsible parties to justice. What's more, Howie gets sacrificed to a pagan god, and it's gruesome.

22. 300 (2006)

The iconic film 300 is heroic in the face of impossible odds. King Xerxes and the Persian Empire are tyrannical and ruthless. Despite Leonidas and the 300 Spartan warriors' valiant efforts, they were annihilated by the oppressive Persian regime. By defeating the symbol of freedom and democracy that the Spartans represent, it's hard not to see that the Persians won even though their deaths inspired the Greeks to military action.

23. Inside Man (2006)

Dalton Russell, the man in charge of carrying out an epic bank heist, manages to gain control of the bank, take hostages, and execute an elaborate plan to outwit the police and the bank's security systems. Throughout the film, the crew displays meticulous planning and execution. They're able to procure the merchandise and leave the scene of the crime without as much as a scratch. Dalton walks out of the bank vault the very next day, and by the time the authorities figure it out, it's much too late.

24. Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant takes the saga to a new level. David is an android who secretly sabotages the crew's mission. His covert operations and deceptive nature are a significant part of the film's plot, as he deceives the crew and carries out his plans without their knowledge or consent. David manipulates events and experiments with the Xenomorphs—the most dangerous threat to the crew's mission besides David himself, and he eventually creates a new breed of these murderous creatures. His twisted intellect and experiments contribute to the proliferation and evolution of the Xenomorph species. Ultimately, the crew is slaughtered.

25. Us (2019)

The plot in Us hinges on the idea that doppelgängers exist, known as the Tethered, who rise up from underground to overthrow their counterparts in the surface world. The Tethered successfully execute their plan, revealing their existence and unleashing chaos upon the unsuspecting population. As if that wasn't enough, the film reveals that the main character, Adelaide Wilson, is actually one of the Tethered. She had switched places with her counterpart during childhood. As the movie progresses, her true nature gets uncovered. Adelaide was the first Tethered to triumph over her wealthier lookalike, suggesting that the “bad guy” had won early on.