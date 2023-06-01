12 Films That Are A Definitive 0/10 on the Completely Sucks Scale

If we're speaking honestly, most of the movies that release don't impress me. It takes a lot to score an 8/10 on my scale. Sometimes, however, the worst movies will still have some redeeming qualities.

These 12 films, though, don't have anything redeeming about them.

1. Holmes & Watson (2018)

In this comedic take on the iconic detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson team up to solve a murder plot against Queen Victoria but must contend with their incompetence and lack of investigative skills. Unfortunately, this film received negative reviews and a pitiful 3.9 rating on IMDb for its slapstick humor and lack of cleverness, failing to live up to the high standard set by previous iconic Sherlock Holmes stories. As a result, it was a waste of talents like Ralph Fiennes, Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, and Rebecca Hall.

2. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Based on the popular anime and manga series, this live-action film follows Goku as he embarks on a quest to collect the seven Dragon Balls and stop the evil Lord Piccolo from using them to destroy the world. Unfortunately, devoted fans of Dragon Ball Z were sorely disappointed by this live-action adaptation, which left viewers laughing or even walking out.

3. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

In this sequel to the 1996 film, LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to play a high-stakes basketball game against a team of rogue AI players, but fans of the first movie didn't appreciate the sequel's overreliance on nostalgia and cross-promotion of Warner Bros. media as well as Lebron James and his brand. As a result, the film felt more like an exercise in product placement than a labor of love.

4. Battlefield Earth (2000)

In a post-apocalyptic future, a group of humans led by Jonnie Goodboy Tyler (Barry Pepper) rebel against their alien overlords, the Psychlos, in a battle for the future of humanity. Unfortunately, this movie is one of those “so bad it's funny” experiences that stick with you. Between the Scientology propaganda, over-the-top acting, and ridiculous plot, this movie bombed and seriously damaged writer J.D Shapiro's career.

One movie fan on an internet forum claims Shapiro initially created a great, promising script, but there were sudden rewrites just before filming he was uninvolved in.

Upon realizing how terrible these rewrites were, he clamored to back out of the project, but his agent convinced him it would be unwise to burn bridges and not be credited for a massive blockbuster film that would surely boost his career. Supposedly, after the film was released, he couldn't get a single meeting, and his career has tanked ever since.

5. Morbius (2022)

This Marvel Comic adaptation follows biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) as he attempts to cure his rare blood disease but inadvertently turns himself into a vampire. Unfortunately, it seems like anything Jared Leto touches these days is cursed, which is a shame because he's given some respectable performances in reputable films.

However, Morbius was so bad it was heavily dunked on via memes online, with people mocking the film's ridiculous plot and cringe performances by insisting that Leto's character Morbius uttered the phrase “It's Morbin' time.” Even though he never actually says the line, the fact that so many believed it establishes how much the movie relied on clichéd and cringe superhero tropes.

6. Fantastic Four (2015)

This reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero team follows four scientists who gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic radiation and must use their newfound abilities to stop their former friend turned villain, Victor Von Doom. With a 4.3 rating on IMDb, Fantastic Four left theater-goes with a sour taste in their mouth, referring to it as “Fantastic Flop.”

7. Jupiter Ascending (2015)

In this sci-fi epic from the Wachowskis, Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) learns she is the heir to an intergalactic dynasty and must fight to protect Earth from those who seek to exploit its resources. The movie is ridiculous and a blatant rip-off of great sci-fi movies. One viewer thinks they lost friends the night they convinced everyone to see this movie.

8. Moonfall (2022)

This disaster movie follows a team of astronauts who must travel to the moon to prevent it from colliding with Earth while also uncovering a sinister conspiracy. This was one of the most commonly mentioned flops, with movie lovers calling it garbage or “the best bad movie” they've ever seen.

9. Sausage Party (2016)

In this raunchy animated comedy, a group of food items at a grocery store learn the true nature of their existence and embark on a quest to discover the truth about their creator. Even fans of irreverent and crude humor found the movie to be unbelievably sophomoric bottom-of-the-barrel humor that was painfully unfunny for 1.5 hours.

10. Gigli (2003)

In this romantic comedy, a low-level mobster named Larry Gigli (Ben Affleck) is tasked with kidnapping the mentally disabled younger brother of a federal prosecutor. Still, things get complicated when he falls in love with a lesbian hitwoman named Ricki (Jennifer Lopez). As one viewer points out, this 2003 flick was so bad it's been completely forgotten. Honestly, it's probably why Affleck and Lopez split up the first go-around.

11. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

This entry in the X-Men film series follows Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) as she gains immense power and becomes the dangerous and unpredictable Dark Phoenix, putting her fellow mutants in danger. Both audiences and critics heavily criticized it for its lackluster script and underwhelming action sequences. As a film that was supposed to wrap up a huge and beloved blockbuster franchise, it bombed and failed to deliver satisfying conclusions, leaving fans wishing it never existed.

12. The Box (2009)

In this thriller based on a short story by Richard Matheson, a couple (Cameron Diaz and James Marsden) is offered a mysterious box that will grant them one million dollars but also cause the death of a stranger. They must decide whether to take the money and live with the consequences of this metaphorical trolley problem. Unfortunately, despite the intriguing premise, the movie is the most forgettable of Diaz and Marsden's filmographies. Audiences found the plot confusing, slow, and poorly explained.

Source: Reddit.