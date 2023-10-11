Going Out with a Bang: 12 Movies Where the Last Scene Leaves a Lasting Impression

What movie do you think has the best ending of all time? Someone in a popular online forum asked for examples of movies where the final scene is one of the best scenes in the entire movie. Here are 12 fan-favorite responses.

1. The Mist (2007)

Many people agreed that The Mist had a very memorable ending but also a very sad one as well. For fans who read the book, the ending is different and fans often talk about how horrible they felt, but they couldn't imagine the film ending any other way.

2. Whiplash (2014)

Some movie fans said that Whiplash delivered. Viewers talked about how the last 15 minutes of the film just stood out without a single word being spoken. One fan called the film's finale “electric” and we couldn't agree more.

3. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Some fans of The Usual Suspects said that this was one of the most incredible final sequences in film history because it changes your entire understanding of the movie. One fan discussed how they only saw this movie once and still regard it as one of the best films they've ever seen.

4. Arrival (2016)

The end of Arrival is a montage, but fans noted how spectacular it is for an ending. One fan said they saw the movie in theaters and started crying as soon as they got to their car and considered asking someone they know to come pick them up because the movie just destroyed them emotionally.

5. The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige was mentioned a few times online, with fans reveling in the trick reveal at the end and how often you can rewatch this movie and feel like you're getting a different story. One fan said this was probably the best Christopher Nolan movie.

6. The Truman Show (1998)

Throughout all of The Truman Show, you're cheering for Truman and his life to be his own for once. With the simple background and the wonderful dialogue, the ending of The Truman Show is one that lives in our heads forever.

7. Planet of The Apes (1968)

One film lover called the Planet of the Apes ending “famous,” noting the scene makes the entire movie. Others talked about how all of the movies are great, but also Beneath the Planet of the Apes has a stellar ending as well.

8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is often talked about as one of the best modern Star Wars movies, and the ending of the film really makes it all come together. From the Darth Vader reveal to the heartbreaking ending, the movie is really tied together well.

9. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

Some film buffs said The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly because the ending lasts about 20 minutes and has a lot of great tension to finish off the movie. One fan said its also because of the musical score at the very end and that the piece of music still lives on nowadays.

10. Saw (2004)

A lot of people who watched Saw, even if it wasn't their type of movie, said the film's ending really shocked them in a good way. While the film franchise is beloved in the horror community, a lot of people were pleased with what happens in the first film.

11. Inception (2010)

The big question of Inception — is he dreaming or not? But some fans say that question doesn't even matter because the movie has such a wonderful ending. No matter what the truth is, he's accepted his reality and it feels as though he's making peace with it all.

12. Clue (1985)

One person said Clue, reflecting on how they remembered one ending when they first watched it on TV and another ending another time. It feels a bit like a board game in itself, which we can really appreciate about this film.

