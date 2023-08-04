Sonic Masterpieces: 24 Movies That Unleashed the True Potential of Sound Effects & Engineering

Step into a world where sound becomes a symphony of imagination, where every crash, whisper, and explosion weaves into the fabric of storytelling. A film's sound design is an often overlooked aspect of a movie despite films with spectacle relying on it to achieve their grand, immersive vision.

Whether it's creating a world where T-Rexes roam the earth, aliens are invading, explosions are being set off during battle, or a fighter jet blasting past a crowd, these 14 movies have pushed the boundaries of sonic innovation, showcasing the true potential of sound effects and engineering in the world of filmmaking.

1 – Arrival (2016)

In this mind-bending science fiction film, linguistic expert Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors who have landed on Earth. As tension mounts between nations, Louise's race against time to decipher the aliens' language becomes a symphony of sound engineering, capturing the otherworldly nature of their communication and immersing the audience in a sonic journey of wonder and suspense.

A viewer explains how Arrival‘s sound design, while not bombastic or something you need an incredible sound system for, was incredibly immersive, “every piece of sound design in that film is amazing. The “canary in the coal mine” chirping, the aliens clicking and creaking, the ascent into the ship. Just…everything, designed to make you feel you are truly in an alien environment.”

2 – War of the Worlds (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, War of the Worlds brings H.G. Wells' classic sci-fi tale to life as Earth is invaded by ruthless aliens. The movie's sound effects and engineering create an atmosphere of impending doom, with alien war machines emitting terrifying and iconic sounds that echo through the streets, capturing the chaos, destruction, and desperation of a world under attack.

That iconic blasting horn sound the tripods make when they first emerge from the ground is so chilling it used to give me nightmares.

3 – Jurassic Park (1993)

In this groundbreaking adventure film, a theme park filled with genetically resurrected dinosaurs becomes a thrilling soundscape of prehistoric majesty. Directed by Steven Spielberg and with sound design by Gary Rydstrom, Jurassic Park showcases the true potential of sound effects and engineering, as the roars, rumbles, and cries of the dinosaurs blend with the symphony of John Williams' iconic score to create an awe-inspiring audio experience.

When pressed for what specific scenes stood out as impressive sound design, one viewer says, “Everything in Jurassic Park from the opening title screen to the final credit.”

Why is Jurassic Park's sound design so iconic? They shaped the cultural zeitgeist on dinosaurs, forever imprinting in our psyches what dinosaurs look and sound like.

4 – Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk chronicles the heroic evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Through meticulously crafted sound design, the movie immerses viewers in the intensity and chaos of war.

The sound effects and engineering place the audience in the heart of the action, with the relentless sounds of gunfire, explosions, and aircraft roaring overhead, capturing the fear and desperation of the soldiers trapped on the beach.

Sitting in the theater to watch this movie was a surreal experience – some theatergoers said the surround sound was so immersive it seemed like gunshots were coming from the back of the theater.

5 – Transformers (2007)

Director Michael Bay brings the beloved Transformers franchise to the big screen in a visually stunning, sonically explosive spectacle. The movie's sound effects and engineering showcase the transformation of robots, the thunderous clashes of metal, and the futuristic technology, creating a symphony of mechanical marvels.

The audio design amplifies the action, making it a treat for the senses. It can be hard to remember just how impressive the original film's sound design was from the very opening scene since the franchise has since lost its way.

6 – Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

George Lucas takes audiences back to a galaxy far, far away in this prequel to the iconic Star Wars saga. The Phantom Menace features masterful sound effects and engineering, bringing to life an array of alien creatures, epic space battles, and lightsaber duels.

From the ominous hum of Darth Maul's double-bladed lightsaber to the thunderous pod race on Tatooine, the movie showcases the power of sound in shaping the Star Wars universe.

7 – Sound of Metal (2019)



In this emotionally powerful drama, Ruben (Riz Ahmed), a heavy metal drummer, loses his hearing and struggles to come to terms with his new reality. Sound of Metal explores sound engineering in a unique way, using innovative techniques to convey the experience of deafness.

The movie's sound design takes audiences on Ruben's journey, capturing the muffled tones, distorted frequencies, and eerie silence that shape his world.

8 – Aliens (1986)

In Aliens, sound works as a plot device by helping the characters advance the plot and an audible device that heightens audience tension. James Cameron's sci-fi action sequel Aliens unleashes a terrifying battle between humans and extraterrestrial creatures.

The movie's sound effects and engineering create an atmosphere of claustrophobic horror as the viewer is enveloped by the dark corridors of a colonized space station, where the relentless hisses, screeches, and pulsating heartbeat of the Xenomorphs lurk around every corner.

9 – Tron (1982)

In the groundbreaking cyber-adventure film Tron, a computer programmer, Flynn (Jeff Bridges), is digitized and transported into the virtual world of a computer system. The movie's sound effects and engineering take us on a mesmerizing journey through the neon-lit landscapes of the digital realm.

From the pulsating electronic beats accompanying the iconic Light Cycle races to the futuristic soundscapes that enhance the battles between programs, Tron showcases the true potential of sound effects in creating a vibrant and immersive cyber world.

10 – Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg's war drama Saving Private Ryan plunges viewers into the harrowing reality of World War II. The movie's sound effects and engineering make for an authentic auditory experience by capturing the visceral, haunting nature of combat.

From the deafening roar of gunfire to the piercing screams of soldiers, the sound design transports audiences to the chaotic and brutal battlefields, allowing them to witness the true horrors of war. Saving Private Ryan achieved a huge feat — making massive battle scenes feel intimate.

This movie had people ducking in the theater; it felt like you were in the middle of a battlefield.

11 – Tremors (1990)

This cult-classic creature feature blends humor and horror as a small desert town is besieged by underground-dwelling monsters. Tremors utilizes sound to create tension and suspense, enhancing the anticipation of the creatures' movements beneath the surface.

The movie's audio design, including the distinctive low-frequency rumble that heralds the approaching monsters, adds an extra layer of excitement and thrills to the entertaining monster-filled adventure.

12 – The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan's superhero masterpiece The Dark Knight presents a gritty and intense portrayal of Batman's battle against the Joker (Heath Ledger). The movie's sound effects and engineering contribute to the film's atmospheric and immersive experience.

From the bone-crunching punches in hand-to-hand combat to the roaring engines of the Batmobile, the movie's audio design heightens the impact of the action sequences and amplifies the psychological depth of the story.

I knew this movie would be an insane sound experiment from the very opening scene, featuring a buzzing of low-pitched string instruments, signaling something menacing is lurking around the corner.

The Dark Knight is a masterclass in sound design which is ironic because I've had issues with Nolan's recent films, which seem to have huge problems with sound editing and unintelligible dialogue.

13 – Children of Men (2006)

In this dystopian sci-fi thriller directed by Alfonso Cuarón, humanity faces an infertility crisis, and society is on the brink of collapse. Children of Men utilizes sound to create a world filled with despair and tension.

The movie's audio design captures the chaos of war-torn streets and the desperate struggle for survival, immersing viewers in the haunting soundscape of a society on the verge of extinction. This movie is only enhanced by a high-quality pair of headphones or a good sound system.

14 – The Lighthouse (2019)

Robert Eggers' psychological horror film The Lighthouse takes us on a descent into madness as two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) grapple with their sanity on a remote island. The movie's sound effects and engineering contribute to the unsettling atmosphere, with eerie foghorns, crashing waves, and haunting ambient sounds enveloping the characters and amplifying their psychological torment.

The meticulous sound design immerses the audience in the isolation and psychological claustrophobia of the lighthouse setting.

15 – Dune (2021)

Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune transports viewers to a distant future where interstellar political intrigue unfolds on the desert planet of Arrakis.

The movie features a rich audio landscape, capturing the vastness of the desert, the rumble of sandworms, and the hum of advanced technology. From the immersive score to the intricate sound design, Dune showcases the true potential of sound in creating an immersive and otherworldly cinematic experience.

16 – A Quiet Place (2018)

It may seem ironic that a movie called A Quiet Place has landed on a list among films with the best sound design. Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place presents a post-apocalyptic world where a family must navigate in silence to avoid deadly creatures with hypersensitive hearing.

Sound design is crucial in this suspenseful thriller, as every creak, rustle, and heartbeat becomes a potential threat. The movie's expertly crafted audio design immerses viewers in the tension and fear of a world where silence is survival, highlighting the power of sound in storytelling.

17 – Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's iconic thriller Psycho revolutionized the use of sound in cinema. The movie's shower scene, accompanied by Bernard Herrmann's screeching violin score, remains one of the most famous moments in film history.

Through skillful sound engineering, including the visceral sounds of the stabbing and the piercing shrieks, Psycho demonstrates the impact that sound can have on building suspense and creating unforgettable cinematic moments.

18 – Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

The long-awaited sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick continues the thrilling saga of fighter pilots. The movie's sound effects and engineering capture the adrenaline-pumping action of high-speed aerial maneuvers, with the roaring engines, sonic booms, and radio chatter immersing viewers in the exhilarating world of aerial combat.

The audio design enhances the cinematic experience, heightening the excitement and intensity of the flight sequences, especially the climactic bomb mission.

19 – Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

This movie was an absolute must-watch in the theater. I hate to put it bluntly, but if you didn't see this film on the big screen, you haven't seen it in all its glory. The meticulous attention to sound design adds depth and richness to the film's futuristic world. Denis Villeneuve's neo-noir science fiction film Blade Runner 2049 serves as a visually stunning and audibly immersive continuation of the Blade Runner universe.

The movie's sound effects and engineering contribute to the atmospheric cyberpunk setting, with the constant hum of machinery, futuristic city sounds, and the haunting score blending seamlessly to create a dystopian auditory experience.

20 – All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel, All Quiet on the Western Front is a powerful anti-war film that follows a group of German soldiers during World War I. The movie's sound effects capture the chaos and brutality of the battlefield, with the relentless sounds of gunfire, explosions, and screams immersing viewers in the horrors of war. The film conveys the true cost of conflict through sound.

21 – Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Continuing the epic space opera saga, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones showcases the advancements in sound effects and engineering since the original trilogy. From the thunderous clashes of lightsabers to the epic battles between armies, the intricate soundscapes and iconic sound effects make the movie a testament to the power of sound in creating a galaxy far, far away. \

The seismic charges in the battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jango Fett are a fan favorite. When deployed, a seismic charge releases a concentrated blast of energy that creates a ripple or shockwave through the surrounding space. In the process, it creates a distinct, unusual sound.

22 – Evil Dead II (1987)

Sam Raimi's horror-comedy Evil Dead II is known for its blend of outrageous humor and gruesome horror. From the bone-chilling screams of the possessed to the splattering of blood and over-the-top gore, the meticulously designed sound effects enhance the over-the-top nature of the film. The audio design adds an extra layer of intensity and comedy, making Evil Dead II a cult classic that showcases the creative and inventive use of sound in the horror genre.

23 – The Batman (2022)

Matt Reeves' reimagining of the iconic superhero introduces us to a darker and grittier Gotham City. The Batman creates a moody and immersive auditory experience with the help of Nirvana's edgier vocals and careful attention to detail with sound effects.

From the guttural growls of Batman's voice to the bone-breaking impact of his punches, the movie's sound design brings a visceral quality to the action sequences, enhancing the intensity and realism of the on-screen battles.

What sound design in The Batman does best is achieve a specific atmospheric tone that is dark, gritty, edgy but distinctly separate from the Nolan universe we're all so familiar with. Everything sounds a little more “emo.”

24 – Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending heist film Inception explores the realm of dreams and subconscious manipulation. The movie's sound is crucial in creating the layers of reality and dreamscape.

From the pulsating bass notes that signal the presence of the mysterious “kick” to the disorienting shifts in ambient sounds, the audio design creates a sense of disconnection and awe. Sound is used meticulously in this film to create emotional impact and tension and to signal the separation between dreams and reality.

Source: Reddit.