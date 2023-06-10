Prepare for Whiplash: 15 Movies That Will Twist and Turn Your Expectations

Gone Baby Gone
Some of the best movies are those that end in unexpected ways. One movie fan was on the hunt for recommendations on movies with crazy twist endings. But not just any twists; they were looking for movies where the twists “completely change what the film is about.”

Here are the best responses.

1: The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines Movie
Image Credit: Focus Features.

One movie with many votes was 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines. According to one filmgoer, the movie is like “three in one.” Which we can understand why. Starring Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, The Place Beyond the Pines spans multiple decades, exploring the consequences of our choices and the impact they can have on future generations.

2: The World's End (2013)

The World's End
Photo Credit: Focus Features.

One moviegoer shared, “The World’s End.”

“The twist is so completely out of nowhere, it’s so good!” added another.

3: From Dusk til Dawn (1996)

From Dusk till Dawn Movie poster
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

One critic answered, “From Dusk til Dawn.”

“I remember watching this movie back in the day and really wanting more of the first part of the movie,” replied another.

4: Parasite (2019)

parasite
Image Credit: Barunson E&A

One film buff suggested, “Parasite.”

“My immediate first thought. Great film,” added another.

5: Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Gone Baby Gone
Image Credit: Miramax

One movie watcher recommended, “Gone Baby Gone.”

“This is Ben Affleck's best job as director, IMO,” added another.

6: Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The Cabin in the Woods Movie
Image Credit: Lionsgate.

One user said, “Cabin in the Woods (majorly).”

“Every time I see a variant of this question here I always click to add cabin in the woods. Not trying to over hype it up I just was definitely enthralled by it,” replied another.

7: Barbarian (2022)

The Barbarian Movie
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios.

One movie buff responded, “Barbarian.”

“My first thought. That movie was a wild ride,” added another.

8: Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

One film fan shared, “I'm surprised no one has said Gone Girl yet.”

“I love how it changed from a normal crime thriller at first to a procedural revenge movie from the second half and everything Amy had established had turned completely upside down,” added another.

9: Psycho (1960)

Psycho 2 Paramount MSN 1
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

One moviegoer suggested, “Psycho (1960).”

“I feel like this is a classic example,” replied another.

10: Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Sorry to Bother You
Photo Credit: Annapurna Pictures.

One fan said, “Sorry to Bother You (2018). Thematically you can see where it's going if you're keen but plot-wise it's a total surprise. And a terrifying one at that. Love this movie.”

11: Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

One filmgoer recommended, “Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Recently watched it for the first time in a while and was struck by how much it changes halfway through. It’s also really entertaining.”

12: Click (2006)

Click Adam Sandler Kate Beckinsale Christopher Walken
Image Credit: Sony Pictures.

One critic answered, “I came here to recommend Click. It goes from a goofy comedy to something dark very quickly.”

13: The Big Lewboski (1998)

The Big Lebowski movie
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.

One fan said, “The Big Lewboski changes genres like 3 times.”

“I think of it being more an absurdist stoner comedy AND a noir AND a western all the way through….but that’s just, like, my opinion, man,” replied another.

14: Stripes (1981)

Stripes Movie
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

One person responded, “I always thought Stripes could have been split into two movies. One for the basic training and one for the RV adventures.”

15: Lost Highway (1997)

Robert Blake in "Lost Highway"
Photo Credit: October Films.

One movie buff replied, “How has nobody written Lost Highway? It's like 2 completely different movies with arguably one of the best soundtracks ever.”

