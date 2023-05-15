12 Movies That Hit So Hard You’ll Want To Become a Better Man

A down-on-their-luck movie buff took to an online movie forum to ask for inspirational movie recommendations. They explain that they feel stuck in a rut and motivation is sparse. Looking for a cinematic window into untapped inspiration, they asked for movie suggestions to light a fire in their soul and get things kicking again. Here are the top 12 movies film aficionados say will make you want to become a better man.

1. Whiplash (2014)

This movie is a gripping drama about a young jazz drummer who enrolls in a prestigious music school and comes under the brutal tutelage of a demanding instructor. The film explores themes of perfectionism, obsession, and the sacrifices required to achieve greatness.

2. As Good As It Gets (1997)

This is a romantic comedy-drama about an aging writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder and a misanthropic attitude who forms an unlikely bond with a single mother and her son. The movie is a touching exploration of the redemptive power of love and the transformative effects of human connection.

3. Schindler's List (1993)

This movie is a powerful historical drama that tells the story of a German businessman who saves the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. The film is a harrowing portrayal of the atrocities committed during the Nazi regime and a tribute to the courage and humanity of those who fought against it.

4. Awakenings (1990)

Based on a true story, this movie is a heartwarming drama about a doctor who discovers a drug that temporarily awakens catatonic patients in a hospital. The film explores themes of compassion, hope, and the power of medical innovation to transform lives.

5. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

This movie is a heartwarming adventure comedy-drama about a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from a residential nursing home and embarks on a journey to become a professional wrestler. Peanut Butter Falcon celebrates the human spirit and the power of determination and friendship to overcome adversity.

6. Paddington 2 (2017)

This is a family-friendly comedy-drama about a talking bear who is falsely accused of stealing a valuable book and goes on a quest to clear his name. The film is a charming and whimsical tale about the power of kindness, forgiveness, and the importance of community. This may seem like a tongue-in-cheek recommendation, but it was genuinely the most recommended movie, with countless cinephiles insisting it's the movie you didn't know you needed.

7. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

This movie is a visually stunning adventure comedy-drama about a daydreaming magazine writer who embarks on a real-life adventure to track down a missing photo negative. The film is a beautiful exploration of the power of imagination, the thrill of adventure, and the importance of seizing the day.

8. American History X (1998)

American History X is a powerful drama about a former neo-Nazi skinhead who tries to prevent his younger brother from following the same path of hate and violence. The film explores themes of redemption, racial prejudice, and the destructive effects of extremism.

9. Trainspotting (1996)

This movie is a darkly comedic drama about a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh who struggle to find meaning and purpose in their lives. The film is a gritty and unflinching exploration of addiction, alienation, and the search for identity in a world that can be harsh and unforgiving.

10. Ikiru (1952)

This classic Japanese drama is about a government bureaucrat who learns that he has only six months to live and sets out to find meaning and purpose in his remaining time. It's a moving meditation on mortality, the importance of human connection, and the pursuit of a meaningful life.

11. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

This war drama is based on the true story of a conscientious objector (brilliantly played by Andrew Garfield) who becomes a hero during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II. The film explores themes of faith, courage, and the power of conviction to inspire acts of bravery and selflessness. No one has ever left this movie with dry eyes.

12. Lion (2016)

This movie is a powerful drama based on the true story of a young Indian boy who becomes lost on a train and is adopted by an Australian couple. Years later, he sets out to find his birth family and reclaim his identity. The film is a poignant exploration of the ties that bind us to our families and the power of love to overcome adversity.

