Plot Twist: 12 Movies That Are Better Than the Book

Books are almost always better than the movie version. Occasionally, however, a movie hits it out of the park and is better than the book. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What movies were better than the book and why?” Here are 12 of the top responses.

1 – The Mist

“The Mist. Even Stephen King admits the ending is better,” one person said. Another agreed, sharing, “King generally just isn't great at writing endings to his books. Most of the adaptations which are better than his book are because the adaptation ends much better than the book did.”

2 – The Godfather

“The Godfather, only because it cuts out the LA stuff,” someone explained. Another agreed, noting, “All the chapters with Johnny and his friend added nothing to the main story. It was a nice bit in the book, created a setting, but wasn't important at all. Mario Puzo definitely earned that Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for knowing exactly what to cut.”

3 – Jaws

One movie lover shared, “Jaws. Hooper had an affair with Brody's wife, and the mayor had mafia ties.” Another agreed, sharing, “It was a garbage romance novel with a shark in it. The film is a masterpiece.” A third joked, “And the music wasn't in the book either!”

4 – Fight Club

“I was a huge Chuck Palahniuk fan in high school,” someone admitted, “And even then, I maintained that the movie was better than the book. I think Fight Club, the novel, would be outside Palanhniuk's top five, but it's a great film.”

5 – The Boys TV Show

“I don't know if it counts, but The Boys on Prime Video is far better than the comic book,” one person said. Another replied, “I was hoping someone would say this because this is one of the few times I try to refrain from using a successful live-action endeavor to gateway folks into reading comic books.”

They added, “If someone likes The Boys, the TV show, I tell them to avoid the comic book at all costs but to try out almost anything else Garth Ennis wrote.”

6 – Forrest Gump

Someone noted, “What a mediocre book. The movie quality was almost undeserved for the original author.” Another added, “Not almost, but completely. His version might have been an 80s comedy movie, dimly and not particularly fondly remembered. His Forrest Gump had none of the charm or character of the movie version.”

7 – The Shawshank Redemption

“The Shawshank Redemption,” one fan said. “It's a good enough short story, but it's one of the top 20 movies ever made.” Someone else noted, “I don't even love the movie like most do, but yeah, it's much better than the short story.” Others agreed and added Stand By Me and The Green Mile to Stephen King movies that are better than the books.

8 – Children of Men

“Children of Men,” someone shared, “The book is very different from the movie — and the film is better for it. A good chunk of the book is where Theo goes on a sightseeing trip across Europe.” Another added, “I immediately thought of this one. The movie is much better. Reading the book after loving the film was a disappointment.”

9 – The Princess Bride

“The Princess Bride,” one person noted. “Buttercup is an imbecile in the book. In my opinion, it is also not well written. The relationships between characters like Inigo and Fezzik aren't developed. But it's a spectacular movie.”

Another stated, “The book and movie are too different from saying one is definitively better. Goldman wrote both, saw how things that worked in a 1973 book might not work in a 1987 movie, and made changes to make the best similar movie possible.”

10 – Jurassic Park

“Maybe not better, but equally as good. Jurassic Park,” one person expressed. Many agreed that the book was more complex and had more scientific and technical jargon. One said, “Yeah, it had a lot of tech jargon. Also, Malcolm dies and John Hammond dies. So not as happy an ending. I loved the book, but yeah, it wouldn't work as well as the movie.”

11 – The Prestige

Someone mentioned how Christopher Nolan slightly changed The Prestige for the better. Another person replied, “Slight differences? He cut out half the book and made it all better. I read the book after seeing the movie, and it is one of the few cases where the film is unequivocally better.”

12 – Doctor Sleep

“Mike Flannigan's ending to Doctor Sleep was much better than Stephen King‘s, and I generally like King,” one person stated. Another agreed, “I think Flannigan had the Herculean task of making a film that was an adaptation of the book AND a sequel to one of the greatest movies of all time, and he knocked it out of the park.”

