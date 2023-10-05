Unexpected Excellence: 12 Movies That Surpassed Their Literary Origins

Books are almost always better than the movie version. Occasionally, however, a movie hits it out of the park and is better than the book and the movie becomes the fan favorite. Here are just 12 examples of the movies having a better run than their book counterparts.

1. The Mist

The Mist is known for its heartbreaking and brutal ending, but the book didn't have the same end. This is probably why fans love the movie more as the stakes were higher and the crush of the end is so much heavier. It might not be easy to watch, but its worth it.

2. The Godfather

Some fans might not even realize that The Godfather, is based on a novel by Mario Puzo. The book, which was released in 1969, is very much loved but the movie has been adapted into our culture in a major way. The movie did win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and it shows.

3. Jaws

Jaws is another movie that has outshined its novel version. One reason people loved the movie more is because Hooper had an affair with Brody's wife, and the mayor had mafia ties in the novel and that just didn't really make sense for the rest of the story. We're happy that the movie cut out those extra parts.

4. Fight Club

While a lot of people do love the novel version of, many can't help but admit that the movie Fight Club, is a masterpiece itself. There's something about this story in the visual medium that just makes sense.

5. The Shining

It's known that Stephen King didn't like Kubrik's adaptation of his horror novel, but a lot of people absolutely love this movie and the changes that were made. At this point in time, the movie's dark themes and changes are what fans think of when they think of this iconic isolation story.

6. Forrest Gump

A lot of people online have stated that the boo was just “mediocre,” especially compared to the movie. The movie really adds a lot to a book that people enjoyed but were never super fans of.

7. The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption is a great short story, but people claimed it really came to life on the screen. The movie allows the story to breathe a lot more and really get deeper into the themes and the plot line of this great story.

8. Children of Men

Some people online admitted they read the book after watching the movie, Children of Men, and had to admit the book was a let down after such a good movie. The two mediums are very different and there's more drama and suspense in the movie.

9. The Princess Bride

A lot of people online reflected on how they didn't like Buttercup in the book version of The Princess Bride. Others say the two stories are too different to compare, but people tend to love the movie a lot more.

10. Jurassic Park

Many fans agreed that the book was more complex had more scientific and had a lot more technical jargon. Some people liked the movie more because in the book, a lot of the main characters die, and the movie at least allows everyone to escape the island.

11. The Prestige

Someone mentioned how Christopher Nolan slightly changed The Prestige for the better. One fan said Nolan was able to cut out half the book and make the story even better.

12. Doctor Sleep

Just like The Shining, a lot of people loved Mike Flannigan's ending to Doctor Sleep much more than Stephen King‘s. This was a really big task, some fans recounted, and they agree that Flannigan did a wonderful job of bringing this sequel to life and really tying it to Kubrik's version of the story too.

