12 Examples of The Movie Being Better Than The Book

There's a common saying: the book is always better than the film. There are, however, exceptions to this rule.

An online discussion asks for examples of movies that were better than the source material.

Die Hard

Who even knew Die Hard was a novel too? Written by Roderick Thorpe in 1979, the high-rise thriller source is Nothing Lasts Forever, which is a sequel to another 1966 novel, The Detective.

This reaction could also pose that age-old question: “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Goodfellas

Coming hot on John McClaine's heels is the movie adaptation of a Henry Hill memoir titled Wise Guys — the movie? Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas.

Having never read the book, who is to say the movie is better? It is hard to argue with this one, though. Goodfellas is one of the greatest crime movies ever shot.

The Devil Wears Prada

Some fans decided that sometimes a book is so poor that it doesn't merit a movie adaptation, and one of these was The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's comedy-drama about the life of a fashion magazine intern (which may or may not be based on Vogue Magazine).

Stand By Me

Rob Reiner's phenomenal Stand By Me was mentioned, and rightly so. The teenage cast of River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, and Corey Feldman brings much humanity to an already great novella.

The child actors helped elevate the film to the classic status it is today.

Only true fans know that Stephen King also wrote The Shawshank Redemption since it was a deviation from his horror-based novels.

The acclaimed movie is based on the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Regarding adaptations, books, plays, and comic books are easily transferable, so Pirates of the Caribbean makes total sense as an inclusion since its source material is a theme park attraction.

Jaws

A book that did very well back in the '70s was Jaws, Peter Benchley's portrayal of a deadly great-white shark that leaped onto our big screens in 1975, shattering box-office records.

Many feel like the movie adaptation does a better job of portraying how deadly the shark is.

Fight Club

Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club is also worthy of mention, with one fan saying, “Fight Club [the] movie was better than the book.”

Palahniuk even agrees that the film is better than his novel. Such is the gift of filmmaking as a medium. Maybe the best approach is to read the book and then watch the film.

There Will Be Blood

One movie buff gave a shout-out to Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, based on Oil! by Upton Sinclair. The novel shares only the premise of an earnest businessman whose soul becomes tarnished by his quest for oil land.

They said, “The scope of the book is much larger, and it really is a fascinating read from a historical perspective, but the character study and cinematic mastery of the film far outshines the novel, which for me gets a little too lost in the details.”

Heart of Darkness

While this is disputable, considering the acclaim of Joseph Conrad's novel, some people just preferred Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando's brutal Vietnam War retelling of his story.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Readers refer to Who Censored Roger Rabbit as a “hot mess.”

The film adaptation, however, is a landmark title and achievement in filmmaking. It also features Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse on screen together.

The Prestige

Based on the 1995 novel by Christopher Priest, the film adaptation of The Prestige is directed by Christopher Nolan.

Many agree that both the book and movie are equally incredible, but the “trick” heavily featured in the plot comes off better on the big screen.

Source: Reddit.