Banish the Blues: 25 Hilarious Movies To Boost Your Mood

When you've had a tough week, settling in to watch a hysterical comedy is the perfect way to lift your spirits. Here are 25 of the funniest movies guaranteed to boost your mood when you have a bad day.

1. The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe are the perfect buddy-cop duo in this edgy comedy. One is a PI and the other is a hired enforcer who beats people up for a living. The humor is sarcastic and the plot is mysterious, so it's funny and captivating.

2. Palm Springs (202)

This hilarious comedy is about two people stuck in a vicious time loop where they repeatedly attend the same wedding. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are beyond amusing in this, with adorable banter and undeniable chemistry.

3. There's Something About Mary (1998)

In this movie, America's Sweetheart, Cameron Diaz, plays Mary, a lovely if not odd girl who seems to enchant and beguile everyone she meets. This quirky comedy is fun with an endearing ending that makes you believe in love again.

4. Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses is one of my all-time favorite comedies, as Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis are comedy gold together. Bonus: you can live out your fantasies of making your mean boss disappear.

5. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Steve Carell is a naive but kind man in this raunchy comedy. After 40 years on this earth, he's still never been with a woman. When his coworkers find out, they're on a mission to find him a lady, and hilarity ensues. You'll be laughing for two hours straight.

6. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

This movie looks at heartbreak through a comical lens, as the main character is dumped by his long-time girlfriend. He goes to Hawaii to escape the pain, but guess who's there? His ex, and she's with her new man. It's the perfect wry comedy to get you through a hard day.

7. Pineapple Express (2008)

Likely the most iconic stoner movie of all time, Pineapple Express is a silly comedy about two dudes caught up in a murder scheme involving the police. Seth Rogan and James Franco are the perfect duo in this and will have you gasping for air between laughing fits.

8. Sausage Party (2016)

I find this movie woefully underrated, as the existential themes, clever jokes, and all-star cast make it one of my favorite funny films. All the food at the grocery store is sentient and ready to go home with a customer until they find out what fate awaits them once they exit those automatic doors.

9. Along Came Polly (2004)

In this movie, Jennifer Aniston plays a manic-pixie-type girl but ends up charming an uptight risk actuary played by Ben Stiller. Both characters are inherently funny, with awkward moments and relatable humor, but the romance thread throughout is sweet and wholesome.

10. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are at the height of silly comedy in this flick about two friends who drive from Rhode Island to Colorado to return a stranger's briefcase. Despite getting mixed up in some criminal activity, the two naively enjoy this journey together as they anger everyone around them without realizing it.

11. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

This comedy follows two high school friends traveling through time and space. It's an offbeat sci-fi comedy with hilarious one-liners and catchphrases from young Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. They meet historical figures of ancient societies and talk to people from the future, all to pass their history test!

12. Get Him to the Greek (2010)

In this comedy, a record executive is tasked with getting an unruly rockstar to his gig at the Greek Theatre in LA. However, the legendary rockstar is not the easiest man to manage and the executive ends up helping him reconnect with the love of his life while still making it to his all-important comeback concert.

13. Napolean Dynamite (2004)

If you love awkward, unorthodox comedies, Napolean Dynamite is the ultimate movie. This film is all about the underdogs who nobody understands. The main characters are painfully weird, but together, they try to fit in by getting the attention of their peers and regaining some of their power.

14. They Came Together (2014)

The movie market is well-saturated with romantic comedies, and this movie looks at all the rom-com tropes and cliches. Like Scary Movie, this Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler film pokes fun at your favorite rom-com with reference humor and parodies. The satirical comedy pulls you in from the start and keeps you laughing until the end.

15. Raising Arizona (1987)

Raising Arizona is one of Nicolas Cage's most underrated films, as he plays a devoted husband who tries to get his infertile wife the baby she's always wanted. The problem is he steals a baby from a wealthy family who just had quintuplets to sate his wife's baby fever.

16. Baby Mama (2008)

In this movie, Tina Fey's put-together character wants a baby more than anything and hires a surrogate (Amy Poehler) to carry it for her. The two characters couldn't be more different but develop an unlikely friendship in this hilarious and emotional story.

17. The Wrong Missy (2020)

A case of mistaken identity occurs when a man accidentally texts a weird girl he had one date with instead of the girl of his dreams. He's stuck with this funky girl during a work trip to paradise but ends up seeing how amazing she is after some hilarious mishaps.

18. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum knock it out of the park in this hysterical comedy about cops going undercover to infiltrate a high school drug ring. The two get caught up in being high schoolers again and try to redo those four years while still looking for the drug kingpins of the school.

19. We're the Millers (2013)

This movie never fails to make me laugh. Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis have an endearing and witty connection in this flick, as a small-time drug dealer pays his neighbors to pretend to be his family so he can smuggle drugs from Mexico back into the U.S.

20. RV (2006)

RV is a film about a workaholic father ruining his family's vacation because he wants to attend an important work meeting secretly. Despite playing a lackluster father for the better part of the movie, Robin Williams is charmingly hilarious.

21. The Way Way Back (2013)

The Way Way Back is a coming-of-age comedy about a teenager with a tough relationship with his mother's boyfriend. The teen gets a job at a water park for the summer to escape the friction and ends up finding a father figure. The movie is emotional and sweet but also hilarious throughout.

22. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

This parody pokes fun at your favorite teen movies, such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty in Pink, and She's All That. The satirical comedy is unapologetically goofy and outrageous, with top-notch comedy performances and raunchy writing.

23. Game Night (2018)

In this movie, a family and friends' weekly game night turns dark when a murder mystery night becomes legitimately dangerous. Jason Bateman, Jesse Plemons, Rachel McAdams, and more stars make this movie intense but still wildly funny.

24. The House (2017)

When a married couple wants to subsidize their bright daughter's college fund after her scholarship falls through, they brainstorm how to get money quickly. They run an illegal casino in their basement to entertain the neighborhood, but things quickly become too much to manage.

25. The Other Guys

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are the perfect idiotic pair in this buddy-cop movie. Wahlberg plays a hot-headed cop who wants to throw guys behind bars while Ferrell feels safer sitting at his desk. The two contrasting characters make for a rib-tickling dynamic you'll want to watch repeatedly.

