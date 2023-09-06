15 Timeless Films for Grandparents to Share with the Grandkids

Grandparents always look for fun and engaging ways to spend time with their grandkids. Movie nights are a classic way to bond over shared experiences and make memories that last a lifetime. However, finding a movie that appeals to both generations can be challenging. That's why we've compiled a list of 15 awesome films that will appeal to boomers and their grandkids aged ten and up. From classic adventures to heartwarming stories of friendship, there's something on this list for everyone.

1. School of Rock (2003)

A struggling musician (Jack Black) impersonates a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school and turns his class into a rock band, teaching the students about music and self-confidence along the way. This comedic and heartwarming film celebrates the power of music and the importance of pursuing one's passions.

2. The Sandlot (1993)

A group of young baseball players in the 1960s come together to play ball on an empty sandlot, forging lasting friendships and learning essential life lessons. This classic coming-of-age film is a nostalgic look at childhood and the friendships that shape us.

3. The Goonies (1985)



A group of misfit kids set out on an adventure to find the lost treasure of a legendary pirate, facing danger and discovering the true meaning of friendship and family. This beloved '80s classic is a thrilling and heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure. It celebrates the power of imagination and encourages young people to take risks and chase their dreams while teaching important lessons about loyalty, bravery, and the importance of family.

4. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

After the death of his parents, young James (Paul Terry) goes on a magical adventure inside a giant peach with a group of friendly insects, learning to overcome his fears and find a new family. This whimsical and imaginative film celebrates childhood innocence and the power of imagination.

5. Holes (2003)

A young boy (Shia LaBeouf) is wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to a juvenile detention camp, where he and his fellow inmates are forced to dig holes all day. He uncovers the truth about the camp and his family's past through hard work and perseverance. This captivating and thought-provoking film explores justice, identity, and the power of redemption.

6. Beetlejuice (1988)

A recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) seek the help of a ghostly “bio-exorcist” (Michael Keaton) to banish a living family that moves into their home. Chaos ensues as Beetlejuice gets out of hand. This quirky and irreverent film is a celebration of the strange and unusual. It encourages young people to embrace their own unique quirks and personalities and teaches important lessons about the dangers of greed and excess.

7. Hook (1991)

A grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) returns to Neverland to rescue his children from the evil pirate Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman), rediscovering his youth and spirit in the process. This magical and enchanting film is a celebration of youth and the power of imagination. It encourages young people to embrace their sense of wonder and adventure and teaches important lessons about the importance of family and the dangers of forgetting one's roots.

8. Hocus Pocus (1993)



Three witch sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are resurrected in modern-day Salem and wreak havoc on Halloween night but are eventually stopped by a group of kids who uncover their weaknesses. This spooky and fun film is a Halloween classic that celebrates the spirit of the season. It encourages young people to be brave in the face of fear and to stand up against bullies while also teaching important lessons about the power of sisterhood and the value of true friendship.

9. Jumanji (1995)

When two siblings discover a mysterious board game that brings the dangers of the jungle to life, they must work together to finish the game and restore order to their world. This thrilling and exciting film is a celebration of adventure and the power of teamwork. It encourages young people to take risks and trust in their abilities while also teaching important lessons about perseverance and the consequences of one's actions.

10. The Jungle Book (1967)

A young boy named Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman) is raised by animals in the jungle, learning important lessons about life and survival from his animal friends. This classic Disney film is a timeless tale of friendship and self-discovery. It teaches important lessons about the importance of embracing one's identity and respecting nature, celebrating the power of friendship and the bonds that connect us all.

11. The Parent Trap (1998)

Identical twin sisters (both played by Lindsay Lohan) who were separated at birth meet at summer camp and decide to switch places in an attempt to reunite their parents. This heartwarming and charming film is a celebration of family and the bonds that hold us together. It encourages young people to be honest and open with their loved ones. It also explores themes of forgiveness and the importance of communication.

12. Matilda (1996)

A young girl with telekinetic powers (Mara Wilson) overcomes the neglect and abuse of her cruel parents and the tyrannical headmistress of her school, using her powers to make the world a better place. This inspiring and empowering film is a celebration of resilience and the power of the human spirit.

13. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is one of those movies that's just a little bit more special when you watch it with your grandparents. The movie is technically about a story being read to a boy by his grandfather as he stays home sick from school. While he's apprehensive at first, the story ends up being about two people in love who have to face a number of challenges to finally end up together. Plus this movie is hilarious and quotable!

14. Night at the Museum (2006)

The idea for Night at the Museum is so fun that everyone in the family will love it. When Larry (Ben Stiller) takes a new job as a night guard at the Museum of Natural History, he doesn't realize he signed up to watch over the museum where the exhibits come to life once the museum shuts down for the night.

15. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is a great watch for the entire family, especially those family members who have always dreamed of moving to a tropical island someday. The witty comedy, the beautiful island, and the rocking adventure will keep all generations watching as Captain Jack Sparrow tries to get his ship back.

Source: Reddit.