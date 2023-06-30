24 Movies That Perfectly Capture a Woman’s Descent Into Madness

These 24 movies, spanning different genres and eras, intricately capture the turmoil, vulnerability, and eerie allure accompanying the transformative odyssey of a woman's descent into madness. From iconic classics to contemporary masterpieces, each film weaves a captivating tapestry of emotions, offering a gripping exploration of the fragile boundaries between sanity and insanity.

1. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

In Roman Polanski's psychological horror masterpiece, Rosemary's Baby, a young couple, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavetes), move into a mysterious New York City apartment. As Rosemary becomes pregnant, she becomes increasingly isolated and disturbed by bizarre occurrences and disturbing neighbors. Her growing paranoia intensifies, leading her to question the true nature of her pregnancy and the sinister forces surrounding her.

2. Pearl (2022)

In Ti West's X prequel Pearl, a young farm girl living a humble life taking care of her ill father and dealing with a fractured relationship with her mother, is drawn to a life much bolder and flashier than what she's used to, and she'll do anything to get there. Even if it means murdering the people around her in cold blood. As Pearl's quest to be a star gets messier, and her trail of blood gets deeper, she reflects on her mental state, wondering what's wrong with her.

3. Infinity Pool (2022)

In this thrilling sci-fi horror Infinity Pool, a couple embarks on a vacation and encounters an enigmatic woman who leads them away from the safety of their resort. They are thrust into a world teeming with violence, hedonism, and unimaginable horrors. A devastating accident befalls them, exposing a merciless rule: those who commit a crime face either immediate execution or a chilling alternative for the wealthy—the opportunity to witness their own demise.

The couple is now caught in a perilous situation, forced to confront the harsh consequences of their actions in a society governed by a zero-tolerance policy. However, the threat of legal action is the least of their worries, as James is led down a path of debauchery by a woman who treats her vacations in the third world as a pass to commit heinous crimes, like a horrific fantasy land.

4. Smile (2022)

In this gripping film, Dr. Rose Cotter finds herself caught in a spiral of terror after witnessing a disturbing and inexplicable event involving a patient. As her life becomes increasingly plagued by frightening occurrences, Rose is thrust into a nightmarish existence she struggles to comprehend. To survive and break free from this horrifying new reality, she must confront the demons of her own troubled past. With each revelation, Rose uncovers the key to her survival, as she battles against overwhelming terror that threatens to consume her completely.

5. Black Swan (2010)

Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller, Black Swan, follows Nina (Natalie Portman), a talented ballet dancer who wins the lead role in “Swan Lake.” As she succumbs to the pressure of perfection and the intense competition around her, Nina's mental state begins to unravel. Blurring the lines between reality and hallucination, she spirals into a harrowing descent into madness, consumed by her pursuit of artistic excellence.

6. Sucker Punch (2011)

In Zack Snyder's visually stunning and surreal action-fantasy film, Babydoll (Emily Browning) finds herself trapped in a mental institution after a tragic event. To cope with her unbearable reality, she escapes into an alternate reality in which she and her fellow patients embark on thrilling and dangerous missions. Babydoll's mind teeters on the edge of madness as the lines between fantasy and reality blur, forcing her to confront the dark secrets that haunt her.

7. Mother! (2017)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Mother! is an allegorical psychological horror film that explores the unraveling of a woman's sanity. As a couple (Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem) welcomes unexpected guests into their home, the woman's peaceful existence quickly descends into chaos and madness. The film is filled with themes of obsession, creation, and the destructive power of relationships, leading to a climactic and unsettling finale.

8. Possession (1981)

In Andrzej Żuławski's Possession, Anna (Isabelle Adjani) and Mark (Sam Neill) are a married couple whose relationship begins to disintegrate. Anna's behavior becomes increasingly erratic and unstable, leading to intense and shocking displays of madness. As the film touches on themes of possession, jealousy, and emotional turmoil, Anna's descent into madness mirrors the disintegration of her marriage.

9. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Directed by John Cassavetes, A Woman Under the Influence offers an intimate portrayal of Mabel (Gena Rowlands), a housewife whose fragile mental state becomes apparent to her family. Mabel's unpredictable behavior and emotional volatility strain her relationships, pushing her toward a breaking point.

10. Saint Maud (2019)

Rose Glass's Saint Maud introduces us to Maud (Morfydd Clark), a pious and deeply devout private nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her terminally ill patient, Amanda (Jennifer Ehle). As Maud's religious fervor intensifies, her psychological struggles and past trauma emerge, blurring the boundaries between her devout faith and her increasingly distorted reality. The film provides a chilling and thought-provoking portrayal of a woman's descent into religious extremism alongside her unraveling mental state.

11. Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch's enigmatic, surreal masterpiece, Mulholland Drive, follows the intertwined stories of aspiring actress Betty (Naomi Watts) and amnesiac Rita (Laura Harring). As the two navigate the dark underbelly of Hollywood, reality and fantasy intertwine, blurring the lines between dreams and nightmares. Betty's journey takes a dark turn as she delves into a mysterious identity swap and encounters haunting visions, ultimately descending into a mind-bending madness that defies easy interpretation.

12. Blue Jasmine (2013)

Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine introduces us to Jasmine French (Cate Blanchett), a former New York socialite who experiences a rapid downfall after her wealthy husband's financial scandal is exposed. Struggling to adapt to her new circumstances, Jasmine's mental stability crumbles under the weight of her delusions and inner turmoil. As she grapples with her past, her descent into insanity unravels her carefully constructed facade.

13. The Babadook (2014)

Jennifer Kent's psychological horror film, The Babadook, revolves around Amelia (Essie Davis), a grieving single mother struggling to raise her troubled son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman). When a mysterious children's book comes into their lives, it brings with it a malevolent presence that seeps into Amelia's psyche.

As her sanity unravels, she becomes consumed by the terrifying manifestation of her deepest fears, blurring the line between real and imaginary horrors. The film's conclusion leaves much to think about as a monster horror story that is a metaphor for mental health issues.

14. The Witch (2015)

Set in 17th-century New England, Robert Eggers' The Witch explores the descent into madness of a Puritan family banished from their community. As they settle near an isolated forest, the family faces supernatural occurrences, suspicion, and paranoia. Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), the eldest daughter, becomes the focal point of these disturbances, and her isolation and fear lead her down a dark path of temptation and eventual surrender to an ancient evil.

15. Gaslight (1944)

Gaslight is a classic psychological thriller that explores the psychological torment inflicted upon a vulnerable woman. Directed by George Cukor, Gaslight tells the story of Paula (Ingrid Bergman) and Gregory (Charles Boyer), a married couple living in London. After the murder of Paula's aunt, strange occurrences begin to unfold, leading Paula to question her sanity. Gregory manipulates her perception of reality, purposefully driving her towards madness while he searches for hidden treasure.

16. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Elia Kazan's adaptation of Tennessee Williams' play, A Streetcar Named Desire, follows Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh), a fading Southern belle who moves to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella (Kim Hunter), and her brutish husband, Stanley (Marlon Brando). Blanche's fragile mental state becomes increasingly apparent as her past traumas and fantasies collide with the harsh reality of her surroundings.

17. Repulsion (1965)

Directed by Roman Polanski, Repulsion tells the haunting story of Carol (Catherine Deneuve), a young woman grappling with deep-rooted sexual repression and fear of intimacy. When left alone in her sister's apartment, Carol's mental state rapidly deteriorates, and she is plagued by disturbing hallucinations and visions. As her repulsion towards men spirals into a terrifying obsession, her descent into madness becomes an exploration of repressed desires and psychological torment.

18. The Woman in the Window (2020)

In Joe Wright's psychological thriller, The Woman in the Window, Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist, witnesses a disturbing act of violence in her neighbor's house. Anna's grasp on reality begins to slip as she tries to unravel the truth behind the incident. Haunted by her past trauma and trapped in her home, she becomes increasingly paranoid and delusional.

19. Tár (2022)

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), one of the greatest living composer-conducts in the world is the first woman to direct a major German orchestra. Despite her trailblazing in the world of classical music and composing, we slowly start to learn more about the questionable moral choices she made in her position. As her past comes back to haunt her, she's riddled with paranoia that lead her to have auditory hallucinations. Riddled with guilt over the suffering she's caused, she just might lose it all.

20. Misery (1990)

Misery showcases the terrifying depths to which obsession and manipulation can drive a person. Based on Stephen King's novel, the film follows renowned author Paul Sheldon (James Caan), who becomes the captive of his obsessed fan, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates). As Paul recovers from a car accident under Annie's care, her initially helpful demeanor quickly reveals a dark and deranged obsession. Annie's controlling behavior and violent outbursts push Paul to the brink of insanity as he desperately tries to escape her clutches.

21. Hereditary (2018)

In the haunting film Hereditary, Annie, a mother played by Toni Collette, is thrust into a nightmarish descent. Following the death of her secretive mother, Annie's life takes a chilling turn as she becomes entangled in a web of tragedy and supernatural forces. As the film unfolds, Annie's unraveling mental state becomes the focal point, and her journey into darkness intensifies.

Plagued by grief, guilt, and a series of harrowing events, Annie's sanity begins to crumble. Disturbing visions, unsettling dreams, and inexplicable occurrences plague her every waking moment. As she uncovers the sinister truth behind her family's history, Annie's grip on reality slips further, leading her to confront a terrifying fate she never could have imagined.

22. Antichrist (2009)

Lars von Trier's Antichrist follows a grieving couple, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe, who retreat to a remote cabin in the woods to cope with the loss of their child. As they immerse themselves in nature, their psychological states become increasingly fractured. What begins as a journey of healing descends into a nightmarish exploration of guilt, pain, and the darkest corners of human nature.

23. Black Narcissus (1947)

Powell and Pressburger's Black Narcissus centers around a group of nuns who establish a convent in the Himalayas. As they struggle to acclimate to the harsh environment and confront their repressed desires, the mental and emotional stability of the nuns begins to unravel. The film explores themes of desire, passion, and the clash between spiritual devotion and earthly temptations, ultimately leading to a gripping depiction of a woman's struggle with her emotional turmoil.

24. The Craft (1996)

In Andrew Fleming's The Craft, a group of high school girls discovers and harness their witchcraft abilities, but it is the character Nancy (Fairuza Balk) whose descent into madness takes center stage. Initially a troubled but empathetic young woman, Nancy's gradual transformation begins as she gains more power and confidence through her witchcraft practices.

However, as her hunger for power intensifies, Nancy's moral compass starts to waver, and her once-positive intentions twist into dark and malicious desires. The lines between right and wrong blur as she becomes consumed by jealousy, vengeance, and a thirst for control. Nancy's empathy and sense of goodwill vanish, replaced by a volatile and unhinged state of mind.

