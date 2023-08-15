Casting Disappointments: 13 Movies Where the Wrong Actors Were Cast in a Role

Great movies can be ruined by one single error in the process, like casting the wrong actor for a role. Someone in a popular online forum asked for examples of movies starring “actors you didn't buy in a particular role.” Here are the top 13 responses.

1 – Elvis (2022)

A number of film fans thought Tom Hanks shouldn't have played Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. “His accent was so bad. And I looked up interview clips of the guy he was playing — no resemblance,” said one disappointed movie watcher. Another agreed, saying, “I had to turn it off as every time he was on screen it catapulted me out of the film. A truly awful performance.”

2 – Gangs of New York (2002)

Many movie fans agreed that Cameron Diaz didn't fit the role in Gangs of New York, with one calling her “the weak link.” They explained, “She really stands out in a bad way with so many great actors in that film.” Another agreed, saying, “She was the only flaw in the movie.”

3 – How Do You Know (2010)

Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon are talented actors, but filmgoers did not see them as athletes. Movie buffs pointed out how it was painfully obvious neither of them was adept at playing baseball and softball.

4 – The Happening (2008)

Mark Wahlberg is so out of place as a high school teacher that fans say he's more believable as an inventor in the Transformers franchise. One person noted, “That casting is very weird.”

5 – X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

There are a lot of issues with X-Men: Apocalypse and ironically the biggest one is the casting. For a franchise that has done so well in that regard, Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn feel horribly out of place.

6 – The World Is Not Enough (1999)

One film critic suggested, “Denise Richard’s as a nuclear scientist in The World Is Not Enough. I think she even says ‘nucular' at one point.”

7 – Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Most can agree that Keanu Reeves is at his best in action flicks or as the aloof slacker character Ted. He is not, however, a good Englishman, as seen in Bram Stoker's Dracula. 8 – Jungle Cruise (2021)

The Rock is a lot of things: charismatic, buff, and handsome. He is not, however, a Spanish Conquistador. Movie fans did praise the chemistry between The Rock and Emily Blunt, however.

9 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Not only is the fact that Mickey Rooney plays a Japanese man in Breakfast at Tiffany's a gigantic miscast, but it's also racist and offensive.

10 – Death on the Nile (2022)

One person said they were confused about Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. A moviegoer complained, “You could be forgiven if you thought Agatha Christie posthumously wrote her character a foreign twin into the story, given how wild her accent was.”

11 – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

There are a lot of problems with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the biggest one might be Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. It feels like he's trying way too hard and over-acting.

12 – Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Mark Wahlberg has a place in action movies, but his role as an intelligent inventor in Transformers: Age of Extinction feels horribly out of place.

13 – The Northman (2022)

Some film fans said Nicole Kidman pulled them from being immersed in The Northman thanks mainly to her horrible accent and altered appearance. It took viewers out of an otherwise engaging movie.

Source: Reddit.