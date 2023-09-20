Existential Cinema: 15 Movies That Challenge Your Worldview

Some movies do more than entertain; they make us question the very essence of life and our place in the world. These films dive deep into the idea that life might not have a set purpose or value. By stepping away from common ideal beliefs and societal standards, they make us ponder on life's bigger questions. Here are 15 films, as suggested by folks online, that might change the way you see the world.

1. Punishment Park (1971)

This fictional pseudo-documentary movie portrays a bleak near-future America where political dissidents, anti-war demonstrators, and countercultural activists in this other reality have two options: they can either serve lengthy prison sentences or go through the terrible “Punishment Park” experience. Bringing attention to the government's tyrannical character and the extent it will take to repress dissent and preserve power, the metaphoric park explores the notion that society is intrinsically unfair and that no one can do anything to improve it.

2. The Fifth Season (2012)

This story is set in a sci-fi world where earthquakes and natural disasters are common. It has three main storylines with different characters, each having unique powers to control or affect the Earth's forces. Because of the frequent disasters, the story reminds us how short and delicate life is. This might make the characters and readers question the value of life. The story also explores the fact that societal hierarchies and systems are ultimately useless in the face of nature's unrelenting annihilation.

3. These Final Hours (2013)

The film is set in the closing moments before a comet strikes and ends the world. James, the story's protagonist, is a self-absorbed and ethically bankrupt man who initially engages in hedonistic behavior while society spirals out of control. The movie emphasizes the idea that when confronted with the most experimental scenario, people may question their morals and relationships and the intrinsic meaninglessness of life, which might eventually cause introspection and moral reckoning.

4. The Sunset Limited (2011)

A movie adaption of Cormac McCarthy's play that examines the pessimistic viewpoints of two characters who go by the names “White” and “Black.” Most of the film takes place in one room, where the two protagonists have a lengthy and heated conversation about their opposing worldviews. Black represents a more positive and existential perspective, emphasizing the value of interpersonal relationships, individual accountability, and the possibility of redemption. In contrast, White challenges the worth of morality, religion, and human existence itself. This conversation looks at the struggle between believing life has no purpose and trying to find a reason in a world that seems to have none.

5. Mad God (2021)

A stop-motion animated movie about a weird and terrifying voyage through a barren and dark planet populated by grotesque and scary animals. The leading character, “the Assassin,” goes through this chaotic and fantastical environment while coming across frightening and frequently violent sights. This visually stunning and abstract movie conveys the idea that life and existence can be ludicrous, harsh, and without any underlying meaning.

6. The Grey Zone (2001)

The story of a group of Jewish prisoners who are made to labor in the crematoria is the focus of the film, which is set in the infamous concentration camp of Auschwitz. To survive and resist during the Holocaust, one must commit horrific deeds, as is depicted in the film. The motion picture poses complex philosophical issues on the nature of good and evil under the most dire situations and the moral trade-offs people are ready to make to survive.

7. The Great Silence (1968)

It centers on a silent gunslinger named Silence who seeks retribution from a gang of vicious bounty hunters commanded by Loco in a harsh, wintry setting. It depicts a cruel and brutal society where the powerful abuse the powerless, and justice is frequently lacking. The movie raises the possibility that there may not be any natural justice or salvation in this compassionate universe by challenging classic Western clichés and the notion of a hero bringing justice.

8. Battle Royale (2000)

In this film, the government of Japan passed the Battle Royale Act in the not-too-distant future as a method of societal control. The act involves randomly picking a class of pupils, taking them to a deserted island, and subjecting them to a grueling game of survival. Each student is given a weapon and instructed to murder their classmates until there is only one left. Explosive collars kill them if they refuse to participate. The movie prompts viewers to consider the underlying violence in human nature, the effects of authoritarianism, and how moral and ethical limits might erode in severe situations.

9. Cold Fish (2010)

The film's main character is Shamoto, a meek and impoverished fish shop proprietor who falls in love with Murata, a charismatic and psychotic fellow fish shop owner. Shamoto is eventually sucked into a world of murder, deceit, and moral deterioration as the plot develops. The film is a horrifying and ruthless investigation into the depths of human depravity. It ultimately shows the grim sides of life where traditional ideals and ethics seem to lose meaning in the face of chaos and evil.

10. The Lobster (2015)

A film that depicts a futuristic society in which love relationships are enforced as the norm is darkly humorous and sarcastic. In this universe, single people are brought to a hotel and given 45 days to find a significant other; failing to do so will transform them into a chosen animal. Ultimately, the movie offers a gloomy vision of a world where individuality is suppressed, and the search for love turns into a dehumanizing activity, thus criticizing the artificiality of societal constructs.

11. A Serbian Film (2010)

A retired pornographer is coaxed back into the business for one final task in a film, which develops into something progressively heinous and horrifying. It depicts a world where characters are motivated by selfish goals without regard for the repercussions and where human life has no inherent meaning or worth. The movie questions accepted moral and ethical standards by providing a picture of a society devoid of redeeming characteristics.

12. The Seventh Seal (1957)

The plot centers on a medieval knight named Antonius Block, who returns from the Crusades to discover a world rife with suffering, death, and a pervasive sense of meaninglessness. The novel is set during the Black Death in Europe. The existence of God, the nature of good and evil, and the pointlessness of human endeavors in a world characterized by misery and ambiguity are all issues that characters and audiences wrestle with throughout the movie.

13. Waking Life (2001)

The film centers on an unnamed protagonist who awakens in a state resembling a dream and meets several people with whom he exchanges philosophically. The nature of reality, free choice, the meaning of existence, and the hazy boundary between dreams and waking life are some subjects covered in these debates. The thought that life may not have a fundamental significance and that our perceptions of the world may be skewed and fallible are also explored.

14. A Serious Man (2009)

A physics professor named Larry Gopnik, who lived in a suburban Jewish neighborhood in the 1960s is the film's subject. When Larry seeks meaning and solutions to life's big questions amid a string of personal and professional problems, he is faced with absurdity and a sense of futility. In a world where chaos and absurdity frequently rule, it portrays a melancholy and funny portrayal of human existence, indicating that the search for meaning and morality may be pointless.

15. A Ghost Story (2017)

The film tells the tale of a dead man who transforms into a ghost, appearing as a figure wearing a white sheet with holes cut out for eyes. This spirit watches the passage of time and the lives of those it leaves behind, especially its mourning companion, while he lingers in the world. It explores concepts like transience, the meaninglessness of a person's life in the broader scheme of things, and the futility of human endeavors. It offers a sad perspective on life's fleeting nature and the notion that all human accomplishments and feelings can eventually be meaningless.

Source: Reddit