24 Movies That Deserve a Spot on Your Favorite Films List

Are you tired of watching the same favorite movies over and over but can't bring yourself to explore others because it's too risky? The biggest movie buffs on a popular online forum shared some interesting movies every film lover should have on a list of favorite films and I wholeheartedly endorse these!

1. Ghostbusters (1984)

The 1984 supernatural comedy film, directed by Ivan Reitman, has been loved by millions worldwide since its release for several reasons, including an infusion of highly comedic scenes. Three men might have just lost their university jobs — but they're surely not losing a career. They decide to begin the Ghostbusters, a business that fights evil ghosts lurking in New York City.

2. A River Runs Through It (1992)

Paul and Norman, the two sons of a highly respected minister, lead completely different lives. Norman might be considered responsible with a career as a professor and Paul is a gambler. But something still keeps them bonded together now as adults — their shared love for fly fishing. The movie is based on a semi-autobiography by Norman Maclean and will mesmerize you with its characters and storytelling.

3. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

According to one movie fan, this film achieves epic status. We believe a movie's ability to achieve a real-life connection with the audience is all it needs to stand out. It tells the story of Captain Jack Aubrey, who orders his team to move in search of a French war vessel. But the action doesn't come as easy as the commands do when he finds that his own ship has suffered severe damage.

4. Pretty Woman (1990)

This movie is a classic for a reason. Watching Edward slowly fall for Vivian, an adult worker he has decided to hire to join him for a few social events, was the film's highlight for most. The movie is a romantic tale filled with comedy and it is one of the best of Julia Roberts‘ career.

5. Magnolia (1999)

Jason Robards and Philip Baker Hall star as Earl Partridge and Jimmy Gator. They are cancer patients who work on a TV quiz show. Their dysfunctional families affect their professional and personal lives, and the movie exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit.

6. The Wedding Singer (1998)

This movie follows wedding singer Robbie Hart and his meeting with Julia, a waitress. He promises to sing at her wedding, given that they both had plans about who to spend the rest of their lives with, but they never knew the future ahead of them.

7. Die Hard (1988)

John McTiernan's 1988 action movie, Die Hard, explores the themes of kindness, selflessness, family, and empathy. Detective John McClane has decided to return to Los Angeles to spend Christmas with his family. But as soon as he arrives in town, he's informed of a hostage situation in which his wife is one of the hostages.

8. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Will Hunting is a genius mathematician who solves any math problem faster than you can say Jack Robinson. However, life leaves him with an emotional crisis and he seeks therapy with Dr. Sean Maguire and begins his path to healing. It turns out there are some problems even the genius mathematician needs help solving.

9. Dead Poets Society (1989)

A progressive English teacher with unorthodox teaching methods encourages his students to live unapologetically and pursue their greatest calling, even if it means breaking societal norms. Soon, the students learn that this teacher, John Keating, was formerly a member of the Dead Poets Society, and they decide to restart the club by sneaking off campus to read poetry in a cave.

10. The General (1926)

This is an American silent film directed by Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton. The storyline follows Johnnie Gray, an infamous coward, and his inner struggles with this label. He, however, gets the rare opportunity to prove his strength when his lover, Annabelle Lee, is abducted during the Civil War by the Union Spies.

11. The Interview (2014)

This is a masterful piece that blends both action and comedy in the most exciting way ever. In this movie, Dave and Aaron work on a famous talk show. They're presented with the opportunity to interview Kim Jong Un. However, the CIA decides to seize the opportunity for their own interest, aiming to assassinate the infamous dictator.

12. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a psychological horror movie starring Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel. It follows the story of Nina (Natalie Portman), a ballerina who gets to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But a replacement is found when the artistic director, Thomas, confirms that Lily would better perform the role, and this sends Nina into a downward spiral.

13. The Platform (2019)

This 2019 Spanish thriller/horror movie is packed with a stellar ensemble cast. A man finds himself in a futuristic concrete cell where prisoners watch those in the upper cells get properly fed while those in the lower cells starve. His cellmate guides him through what happens in the cells and why things are how they are.

14. Scent of a Woman (1992)

Martin Brest's Scent of a Woman follows the story of Charlie Simms, who is a scholarship student at Baird, an elite preparatory school in New England. In his quest to fill his pockets for his upkeep, he picks up a job as a caregiver to a man with visual impairments whose family is far away. But he may have bit off more than he could chew with the man, played by Al Pacino.

15. WarGames (1983)

One film fan described WarGames as “an amazingly entertaining thriller” and one of the year's best movies. It follows the story of a young man who discovers a back door into a military central computer, where he learns that reality isn't exactly as it seems.

16. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Based on a novel of the same title by Gaston Leroux, published in 1910, this classic musical follows the story of Christine Daaé, who is not just a powerful soprano singer, but also a gorgeous woman. It is no wonder the mysterious musical genius who's always masked, living beneath the Paris Opera House in a subterranean labyrinth, becomes obsessed with her. But where does this obsession lead?

17. American History X (1998)

This drama tells the story of Derek, an ex-convict who served prison time for a hate crime, and his attempt at changing his brother's thought process. But will Derek succeed in bringing Danny to a different view of things?

18. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

This 1946 classic is a heartwarming drama starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. It follows the story of George Bailey, a man contemplating ending his life. However, before he does, a guardian angel, Clarence, is sent to convince him otherwise. Clarence illustrates to George what life would have been like without him.

19. Annie Hall (1977)

A divorced comedian of Jewish descent, Alvy Singer, reflects on his previous relationship with Annie Hall, an aspiring nightclub singer. The romantic comedy-drama explores their love story and the complexity of modern romance.

20. All About Eve (1950)

In All About Eve, Eve is an upcoming actress with dreams of becoming like her idol, Margo. She works her way up to Margo's side, but her intentions are far from innocent. It hits Margo like a punch in the gut when she learns of Eve's long intentions of taking over her career.

21. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Jonathan Demme's most loved movie, The Silence of the Lambs, follows the story of an FBI agent, Clarice Starling, who seeks help from an ex-psychiatrist and psychopathic serial killer to bring another serial killer who has been cruel to women to his knees.

22. Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles plays Charles Foster Kane, a wealthy newspaper publisher who utters a mysterious word before his death. His best friend and a reporter for the Inquirer, Jedediah Leland (Joseph Cotten), embarks on a daring journey to reveal the secret behind Kane's dying words.

23. Tin Cup (1996)

Only a few sports comedy films truly stand out, and Tin Cup is one of those. A Texas golfer qualifies for and is joining the U.S. Open golf tournament. His primary purpose is not only to win the game but also the respect of his rival's girlfriend.

24. Rear Window (1954)

Alfred Hitchcock's cult classic, Rear Window, follows a disabled professional photographer who sits before his window, spying on his neighbors, to whittle away the time. Things take a sharp turn when those eyes encounter an apparent murder.

Source: Reddit.