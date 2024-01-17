24 Movies That Don’t Sugarcoat Parenting

Most parents will say that their children are their greatest pride and joy, but they’re also a lot of work. Whether kids are biological, adopted, or the children of lost relatives, parenting them is a challenge, just one of the most rewarding challenges anyone can undertake.

1. A Thousand and One (2023)

A Thousand and One, one of the many overlooked movies of 2023, shows how far a parent will go for their child. The movie portrays the relationship between a devoted but economically struggling mother, Inez (Teyana Taylor), and her beloved son, Terry (played at different times by Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, and Josiah Cross) over many years in the 1990s and early 2000s New York City.

Beginning when Inez kidnaps her son from a foster home and through the following decade of social and political changes that significantly impact Black New Yorkers, A Thousand and One is a movie about a parent weathering the changes of life while always seeking the best for their child.

2. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Based on the memoir of the same name by Chris Gardner with Quincy Troupe, The Pursuit of Happyness follows Gardner’s (Will Smith) experiences caring for his son Christopher Jr. (Jaden Smith) while homeless in 1980s San Francisco. Like A Thousand and One, The Pursuit of Happyness explores a parent’s determination to create a better life for their child no matter the odds.

3. All the Money in the World (2017)

Financial insecurity isn’t the only issue that impacts parents or can drive them to great lengths for their children. All the Money in the World, based on the nonfiction book Painfully Rich by John Pearson, dramatizes Gail Harris’s (Michelle Williams) fight to save her son from ransom by urging her ex-father-in-law John Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer) to pay. It’s another film about parents fighting for their children; instead of fighting financial insecurity, it’s a problem that arises because the Getty family is so wealthy.

4. My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Based on the novel of the same name by Jodi Picoult, My Sister’s Keeper centers on the Fitzgerald family and the parent’s decision to conceive a child to help save their terminally ill daughter. When the daughter conceived to save her sister seeks emancipation, things grow complicated, and ethical questions arise about the parents’ choices. It’s a difficult film that examines how parents relate to their children and how those relationships differ from child to child.

5. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life is Beautiful is one of the most disturbing and inspiring films ever made about parenting or any subject. The movie centers on a Jewish Italian man and his son who are sent to a concentration camp during World War II, and the man’s imaginative attempts to convince his son that everything they are experiencing is part of a game. It’s a strange and often uncomfortable movie to watch, but one that highlights a father’s love for his child.

6. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners skips over the inspiring aspect and doubles down on disturbing as it follows a father (Hugh Jackman) who kidnaps and tortures the mentally disabled man he suspects of having kidnapped his daughter. Denis Villeneueve’s direction and Jackman’s performance make the film a devastating exploration of the sometimes horrifying lengths a parent will go to for their child.

7. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

While Prisoners considers what a parent will do to save their child from danger, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri centers on what a parent will do for justice. The film centers on Mildred (Frances McDormand) and her quest for justice for her daughter, who was assaulted and killed. Seven months after the murder of her daughter, the local police haven’t made any arrests, and Mildred decides to place an angry message on the eponymous three billboards, but that’s just the start of her hunt for justice.

8. We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

While many films examine what parents do to prevent violence against their children or in the aftermath of violence against their children, We Need to Talk About Kevin examines a mother’s life after her son commits a fatal act of violence.

Based on the novel of the same name by Lionel Shriver, We Need to Talk About Kevin is a portrait of a woman grieving her husband and daughter at the hands of her son while thinking back on the signs of danger from her son leading up to his attack. It’s an almost overwhelming film that brings viewers into the perspective of a mother in an unthinkable situation.

9. 20th Century Women (2016)

Mike Mills’s semi-autobiographical 20th Century Women celebrates three women, including his mother, and their impact on him growing up. The movie centers on fifteen-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), his mother, their two boarders, and Jamie’s best friend, and the experiences that they all have together in 1979 as Jamie discovers who he is. It’s a beautiful and sweet film that’s one of the best cinematic expressions of the adage that “it takes a village to raise a child.”

10. A Better Life (2011)

A Better Life focuses explicitly on a parent seeking to give their child a better life than theirs. Undocumented immigrant Carlos (Demián Bichir) lives with his son Luis (José Julián) in Los Angeles and works as a gardener while Luis attends high school. When Carlos’s truck is stolen and the pressures from classmates for Luis to join a gang increase, the two must work together not only to survive but thrive.

The movie offers a specific look at the undocumented immigrant experience and how much of that experience often revolves around seeking better opportunities for children.

11. Leave No Trace (2018)

Leave No Trace is a beautiful and moving film about parenting that asks whether what is best for the child and the parent is always the same thing. The movie follows veteran Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie), who live together off the grid in a forest park and are arrested for it. In the aftermath, it seems that Tom might be better served living in a larger society, while Will’s post-traumatic stress has made a more isolated lifestyle preferable.

Leave No Trace is a moving and thought-provoking movie about how different people, even parents and children, need different things.

12. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Based on the novel of the same name by Avery Corman, Kramer vs. Kramer tells the story of Ted (Dustin Hoffman) and Joanna’s (Meryl Streep) divorce and how it impacts their son Billy (Justin Henry) and their understanding of parenting. Ted, in particular, must adapt from putting his career before everything and refocus on Billy when Joanna leaves them. The film also explores how the two parents relate to Billy when they enter a legal custody battle.

13. Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story was often compared to Kramer vs. Kramer upon its release as both films track the various stages of a divorce between people who have a child together. While Kramer vs. Kramer sees one parent leave the home, Marriage Story shows two people doing their best to continue equal relationships with their child and how that impacts them all.

14. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a much sillier, but no less valuable, movie about parents separating and how it changes parenting. The film follows a divorced father who poses as an old British woman nanny to get hired in his separated wife’s home and spend more time with his children. Throughout the film, he learns what he lacks as a father and husband.

15. Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom explores not only the relationships that form between a step-parent and children but also the relationship between a step-parent and their significant other’s ex. The movie shows the conflicts between the eponymous stepmom and biological mother and how these conflicts must and can be overcome for the children's good.

16. What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Heidi Murkoff, What to Expect When You’re Expecting centers on the earliest moments of parenthood. By spending time with several different couples, the film shows various experiences, including couples who decide to adopt, those with fertility issues, women who love being pregnant, and women who struggle with pregnancy. It’s a sweet and often funny movie that doesn’t turn away from how difficult the first stages of parenthood can be, whatever they look like.

17. Tully (2018)

Tully takes a hard look at how exhausting motherhood can be. The movie follows Marlo (Charlize Theron) after the birth of her third child. Her husband leaves almost all childcare responsibilities to her, and she begins to struggle with the pressure. Then she hires a nanny, Tully (Mackenzie Davis), and things take a turn for the better- or do they? Without spoiling things, suffice it to say Tully takes some surprising twists and turns.

18. Mr. Mom (1983)

Mr. Mom sees a father who’s only ever provided for his family financially take over the work of childcare after losing his job. It’s a lighthearted and often hilarious movie that looks at just how much work childcare is, even though it is also some of the most rewarding work anyone can do.

19. Riding in Cars With Boys (2001)

Riding in Cars with Boys, based on the memoir by Beverly Donofrio, follows teenage Bev (Drew Barrymore) as she becomes pregnant, decides to get married, and does her best to continue moving forward with her own life while caring for a young child. The movie shows how much Bev sacrifices for her son and the emotional toll this takes on her as an individual and their relationship.

20. Parenthood (1989)

Parenthood is a large ensemble dramedy that explores various familial and parental issues through its many characters. From the relationships between adult children and their parents to parents helping children with mental illnesses and the simple joys of families spending time together, Parenthood offers a loving look at all kinds of things that “parenthood” can include.

21. Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Almost fifteen years after starring in Parenthood, Steve Martin starred in another ensemble movie about parenting, albeit this time with many more children. Cheaper by the Dozen portrays the often chaotic life of a couple with twelve children and their attempts to address their many kids' needs and sometimes competing wants.

22. Raising Helen (2004)

Raising Helen sees the hard-working and hard-partying Helen (Kate Hudson) take in her three nieces and nephews after her sister dies in a car crash. The movie centers on Helen re-evaluating her priorities and growing relationships with each kid. It’s one of the best movies about becoming an unexpected parent and boasts a fantastic cast, including Joan Cusack, Helen Mirren, and a very young Abigail Breslin.

23. Baby Boom (1987)

Like Raising Helen, Baby Boom follows a career-focused woman with a child thrust upon her. In Baby Boom, J.C. (Diane Keaton) inherits a toddler from a recently deceased distant relative. She must choose between her high-powered, high-paying consultant job and focusing on the child. Unlike Raising Helen, Baby Boom centers on the relationship between an unknown child and a woman in a long-term relationship and shows how she grows to care for the child and how the kid impacts her relationship and career.

24. Life As We Know It (2010)

Another movie about people who didn’t plan to have a child, Life as We Know It, centers on Holly (Katherine Heigl) and Eric (Josh Duhamel), who are thrust together years after a disastrous first date to care for their best friend’s child. It’s a romantic comedy about how parenting can unite people, perhaps because it’s sometimes challenging. The film doesn’t skimp on parenting challenges, highlighting its high cost, the commitment required, and its career impacts.