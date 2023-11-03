Cinematic Cuisine: 24 Movies With Eating Scenes That Will Leave You Hungry

Watching a character eat an amazing meal in a movie can definitely leave you with your mouth watering. From horror films to kid's movies to comedies, here are 24 films with eating scenes. Warning: there are some spoilers in the mix.

1. The Menu (2022)

Food is an obvious central theme in the thriller The Menu, but I wouldn't describe most of the eating scenes as “glorious,” except for the final one. After our heroine escapes certain death, she munches on a fat cheeseburger as she watches everyone else go up in flames. It's a dark moment, but the cheeseburger looks fantastic.

2. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

Food is also an important theme in this movie, as it helps people form bonds and come closer together. The eating scenes in this movie are more sensual, such as Tita fawning over the quail with a delicate rose petal sauce. The reactions to eating food in this movie are… passionate.

3. The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a brutal horror movie about prisoners who must eat from a platform that moves from the top to the bottom of the building. The people at the top are greedy and eat more than their share, while those at the bottom starve. It's scary and gross at points, but there are some emphatic eating scenes.

4. La Grande Bouffe (1973)

This quirky film is about a group of men who resolve to eat themselves to death, a true expression of pure gluttony. They only eat the finest food as they try to gorge themselves, and while it gets disgusting at some points, some of the food looks positively splendid.

5. The Whale (2022)

The Whale has an unforgettable binge-eating scene in which the main character, Charlie, begins to consume everything in sight with no signs of stopping. He pours mayo on his pizza, smashes chocolate and bread together, and devours it all. The scene is somewhat sad, but as far as eating scenes go, it's memorable.

6. Julie and Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia is one of my favorite movies and involves plenty of spectacular cooking shots but also some yummy eating scenes! One that stands out is toward the beginning when Julia Child and her husband are eating a butter-soaked fish filet in France. It looks crispy and greasy but still delicate and tender, capturing the beauty of French cuisine.

7. Chef (2014)

Chef follows a successful head chef who quits his fancy job to run a food truck and find his passion for cooking again. Many dishes look delicious, but the scene where Jon Favreau's character snacks on a delectable-looking grilled cheese stands out for me.

8. The Wonder (2022)

This fascinating movie is about a girl in the 1860s who stops eating but doesn't die. A nurse, played by Florence Pugh, comes to try and get the young girl to eat, and Pugh delivers some sensational eating scenes. She emphatically slurps soup and feasts on bread, contrasting the fasting girl's behavior and bringing a vibrant vitality to the screen.

9. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Every kid I know wanted to go to Willy Wonka's factory and run around his room of wonders where everything is edible. I always remember one character scooping some sort of whipped cream or custard off the top of a mushroom and thinking it looked delicious. And I know we all want a sip from that chocolate river!

10. Big Night (1996)

This movie will certainly make you hungry. Among the many eating scenes, my favorite is the “Let's Eat” dinner, when they all sit down and go nuts on the amazing Italian food, licking their fingers and cleaning their plates.

11. The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (1989)

This dramatic crime movie has lots of twists, turns, and emotions, but there's also food! It's about a rude mobster who buys a restaurant and drives his wife to have an affair. While the mobster is grotesque, he eats boisterously in many scenes, showing off yummy French dishes that will make you hungry.

12. Eat Pray Love (2010)

It's hard to pick just one eating scene from this movie, from the pizza in Naples to the cheese plate in her tiny apartment to the Napoleon from the bakery — they're all fabulous. But my favorite is the spaghetti scene, where opera music plays in the background as parmesan cheese flutters onto the pasta and she twirls it around her fork in bliss.

13. National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

In this flick, Audrey has a dramatic dream where she eats loads of food and aggressively goes from course to course. She can't even finish a plate before the next one is brought out to her. The scene is funny and a little gross as she starts to balloon up, but all the food looks mouthwatering.

14. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille has some of the most beautiful cooking scenes, but the scene toward the end when Ego eats the ratatouille is such an endearing and heartfelt moment. The dish looks fresh and warm with the perfect amount of sauce, and one bite transports Ego to his childhood home when his mom would cook for him.

15. Marie Antoinette (2006)

I love to watch Marie Antoinette when I want to look at something pretty because it's so aesthetically charming. And the shopping and eating montage is no exception, as we see her sip on bubbly champagne and take dainty bites from French macarons. It's one of the more elegant eating scenes on my list.

16. The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Hundred-Foot Journey has a few enchanting cooking and eating scenes, but nothing beats the omelet. The main character cooks an omelet for the snooty French chef he's been trying to learn from, but she doubts his skill. But one bite and her expression shows she sees his talent.

17. Matilda (1996)

Personally, I'm more of a pie person. But when Bruce goes to town on that comically large chocolate cake, I get a hankering for a piece. The scene can be a bit grotesque, but in the end, he finishes the cake, and it's a heroic moment for the little boy. Honorable mention of the scene when Matilda makes pancakes for herself!

18. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

The Harry Potter films have a few eating scenes scattered throughout, but this one stands out to me the most. Dumbledore announces that it's time to eat, and the tables magically fill with fried chicken legs, potatoes, bread, fruit, French fries, lamb roast, and much more. Harry's busy worrying about Professor Quirrell, but Ron is just in the eating zone!

19. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Be our guest! During this scene, Belle doesn't necessarily dig in, but the way she dips her finger into dishes and tastes them during the song makes everything look so yummy. She takes a lick of some sort of cream topping, plucks a bite from a pie, and takes a sip of tea in the lovely way only a princess could.

20. Elf (2003)

Buddy the Elf has a few funny eating scenes in Elf, but the most memorable is when he makes breakfast alone. He douses a plate of plain spaghetti with syrup, Pop-Tarts, candy, and more. Satisfied with his work, he shoves the concoction into his mouth and moans with yummy noises.

21. Pulp Fiction (1994)

The beginning of Pulp Fiction shows John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson's characters snacking on milkshakes, fries, and cheeseburgers. The fast food meal looks delicious and becomes a central part of Jackson's speech right before a brutal murder scene that will shift your appetite.

22. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

This movie is the reason I find spaghetti and meatballs romantic. While the food is animated, the heaping plate of pasta and meat the chefs bring to the two dogs still makes my mouth water. However, I prefer not to share my spaghetti, but to each their own.

23. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

It may not seem glorious at first, but the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's, where Holly is eating her breakfast in front of the store, is supremely iconic and pivotal to the movie. It shows her in a state of peace as she enjoys her coffee and what I assume is a Danish pastry or perhaps a croissant.

24. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Studio Ghibli films are teeming with amazing food and eating scenes. Spirited Away, Ponyo, and My Neighbor Totoro all have exquisite food scenes, but I adore the eggs and bacon scene in Howl's Moving Castle. The way the eggs slide around and ooze is so satisfying and mesmerizing.

