12 Must-Watch Movies Everyone Should See Before They Die

The phrase “must-watch” is thrown around way too liberally these days. We really mean it when it comes to these movies, though—you must watch them before your ticker stops ticking. Bump these up your movie-night list ASAP.

1. Inception

Few movies are as ambitious as Inception. Between Christopher Nolan's deft directorial hand, a cast that transcends the phrase “star-studded,” and a plot that will put your brain in a pretzel, Inception is arguably the most unique film of its era.

2. The Shining

No director had a more extraordinary skill for making audiences uncomfortable than Stanley Kubrick. A Clockwork Orange and The Shining are particularly unsettling, masterfully toeing the line of multiple genres (Is it a horror movie? Thriller?) but leaving no doubt when the film ends.

Stephen King's source material and isolated setting make The Shining an incredibly memorable and must-see-before-you-die masterpiece.

3. Incendies

There are a handful of directors whose every movie is a must-watch release. Before director Denis Villeneuve was known for Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and Sicario, he announced his arrival into the limelight with Incendies.

This critically beloved film is beautiful, moving, and tragically under-viewed.

4. Reservoir Dogs

A classic “Who's the rat” narrative replete with Tarantino's razor-sharp dialogue and a studly cast led by Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen? If you haven't seen Reservoir Dogs, do it before your croak. You owe it to yourself.

5. It's a Wonderful Life

Most moviegoers today will see a film made in 1946 and immediately pass. Please don't make that mistake with It's a Wonderful Life, as you'll miss out on a truly wonderful film.

Stream this as soon as possible if your priorities are out of whack.

6. Schindler's List

Never to be mistaken for a feel-good film, Schindler's List confronts one of the most stomach-churning historical periods. One of Spielberg's most challenging and beloved films, Schindler's List is a must-see that you won't be able to look away from.

7. Whiplash

In an age where seemingly every movie is a remake, spin-off, or recycled version of a well-worn Hollywood cliche, Whiplash is a wholly original film. Who would have guessed that the politics of a studio band could be so ruthless?

8. The Lives of Others

Have you ever wondered how fellow citizens could spy on each other? The Lives of Others answers that question and then some, providing a gripping look at Cold War-era Germany and the domestic espionage that ruled the day. What makes The Lives of Others a must-see movie, though, is the humanity that breaks through the cracked concrete façade.

9. The Man from Earth

One of the deepest sleepers on this list, The Man from Earth is anything but a blockbuster film. However, the movie unravels in a fascinating manner that will, above all else, make you think.

10. 1984

Even if you've read the book, the cinematic rendition of Orwell's classic makes Big Brother even more vivid. Aptly released in 1984, the film stars William Hurt and perfectly captures the paranoid, dystopian world ruled by nonsense.

The movie isn't a feel-good affair, but the Ministry of Truth gives its stamp of approval.

11. The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs is cinematic horror at its finest. The scariest part is that director Jonathan Demme does not rely on supernatural monsters or fantastical beasts to frighten the audience. He relies on Thomas Harris' source material, and more specifically, Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter.

No film will leave you locking your doors and questioning your choice of psychiatrist like The Silence of the Lambs will.

12. Into the Wild

Into the Wild is a movie about adventure, family strife, and the double-edged nature of setting out on one's own. Based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, Into the Wild will take you through the full range of emotions while providing plenty of natural beauty and great music for maximum sensory delight.

